Want to make sure your four-year-old goes to the head of the class?. Enrolling in a free pre-K program is a good way to do it. And the new one in Atmore needs a few more kids. A.C. Moore Elementary closed in 2018 due to consolidation. Though the school is dated, the brick school has good bones, so this summer Deputy of Operations Shaun Goolsby restored a few classrooms and turned the old cafeteria into a gym in time for the new free pre-K program to launch.

ATMORE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO