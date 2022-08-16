ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

New Facility and Courses at Bishop State Community College

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College instructor James Scott joined us on Studio10 with an update on the many exciting things happening at Bishop State! That includes its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and new programs like Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). Bishop State Community College is...
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of August 24, 2022

Mr. Edward Marvin Myles, age 71, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services are incomplete and will be under direction of Turner Funeral Chapel. Analyssa Nevaeh Gabrielle Britton. Ms. Analyssa Nevaeh Gabrielle “Bum Bunk” Britton, age 16, of Flomaton, Ala., passed away, Saturday,...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf coast native hired as Escambia Co. emergency coordinator

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Scottlin Williams, a Gulf Coast native, has been hired as the Escambia County Emergency Management as its newest emergency coordinator. Williams is taking the position of Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager.  Before ECEM, Williams served for two years as […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Topgolf seeks $2.5 million in incentives to build in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Topgolf to Mobile. The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discuss the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Litter becoming a problem in Fairhope retention pond

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a piece of land the City of Fairhope purchased about 10 years ago. It’s now a large retention pond situated along Morphy Avenue collecting drainage from several shopping centers along Highway 98, but it’s also catching a lot more than water. “It tends to collect a lot of trash just […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
altoday.com

Canfor to invest $210 million in new Alabama sawmill complex

Canfor Southern Pine Inc. plans to invest $210 million to develop a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex for manufacturing and processing wood products in the Axis community near Mobile. “We are excited to be making this investment in a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex that will be built with next-generation, innovative technology...
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

A.C. Moore’s new pre-K has a few openings left

Want to make sure your four-year-old goes to the head of the class?. Enrolling in a free pre-K program is a good way to do it. And the new one in Atmore needs a few more kids. A.C. Moore Elementary closed in 2018 due to consolidation. Though the school is dated, the brick school has good bones, so this summer Deputy of Operations Shaun Goolsby restored a few classrooms and turned the old cafeteria into a gym in time for the new free pre-K program to launch.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School

UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne women share 100th Birthday celebration

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It was party time for two special ladies in Daphne Wednesday, August 17, 2022. They celebrated their 100th Birthdays together. Friends and family joined in the celebration at Daphne Gardens Assisted Living where the staff led the festivities as everyone joined in singing “Happy Birthday,”
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL

