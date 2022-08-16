Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
New Facility and Courses at Bishop State Community College
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College instructor James Scott joined us on Studio10 with an update on the many exciting things happening at Bishop State! That includes its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and new programs like Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). Bishop State Community College is...
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of August 24, 2022
Mr. Edward Marvin Myles, age 71, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services are incomplete and will be under direction of Turner Funeral Chapel. Analyssa Nevaeh Gabrielle Britton. Ms. Analyssa Nevaeh Gabrielle “Bum Bunk” Britton, age 16, of Flomaton, Ala., passed away, Saturday,...
utv44.com
Baldwin County Board of Education breaks ground on the Baldwin Prep Academy
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A new type of high school is in the works for Baldwin County called Baldwin Preparatory Academy which will be located on 50-acres of land north of I-10 in Loxley. The state-of-the art technical prep academy is the first of its kind in the...
Gulf coast native hired as Escambia Co. emergency coordinator
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Scottlin Williams, a Gulf Coast native, has been hired as the Escambia County Emergency Management as its newest emergency coordinator. Williams is taking the position of Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager. Before ECEM, Williams served for two years as […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Race for Pensacola mayor: Sherri Myers
After 12 years on the city council, Sherri Myers is running to be Pensacola's next mayor.
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
Topgolf seeks $2.5 million in incentives to build in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Topgolf to Mobile. The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discuss the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on […]
Litter becoming a problem in Fairhope retention pond
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a piece of land the City of Fairhope purchased about 10 years ago. It’s now a large retention pond situated along Morphy Avenue collecting drainage from several shopping centers along Highway 98, but it’s also catching a lot more than water. “It tends to collect a lot of trash just […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of South Alabama expands career options by adding two new science majors
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama has now added both a marine and environmental science major to its list of bachelor’s degrees for undergrad students. Tuesday morning, the university welcomed 28 new students to their first-ever marine science major class. Originally, South Alabama only offered minor and master programs in these […]
altoday.com
Canfor to invest $210 million in new Alabama sawmill complex
Canfor Southern Pine Inc. plans to invest $210 million to develop a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex for manufacturing and processing wood products in the Axis community near Mobile. “We are excited to be making this investment in a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex that will be built with next-generation, innovative technology...
Race for Pensacola mayor: Jewel Cannada-Wynn
As a young girl in northern Escambia County, Jewel Cannada-Wynn always knew she wanted to serve her community in some way.
atmorenews.com
A.C. Moore’s new pre-K has a few openings left
Want to make sure your four-year-old goes to the head of the class?. Enrolling in a free pre-K program is a good way to do it. And the new one in Atmore needs a few more kids. A.C. Moore Elementary closed in 2018 due to consolidation. Though the school is dated, the brick school has good bones, so this summer Deputy of Operations Shaun Goolsby restored a few classrooms and turned the old cafeteria into a gym in time for the new free pre-K program to launch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School
UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
Alabama woman writes a letter to a judge asking for a release from jail
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan woman accused of killing a Houston County man is sending a personal letter to the judge, asking to get out and see her children. Cierra Goodson is accused of killing Pansey man Hardy Gray at his home. Goodson wrote Judge Butch Binford a letter and in the letter, she […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne women share 100th Birthday celebration
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It was party time for two special ladies in Daphne Wednesday, August 17, 2022. They celebrated their 100th Birthdays together. Friends and family joined in the celebration at Daphne Gardens Assisted Living where the staff led the festivities as everyone joined in singing “Happy Birthday,”
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
Group backing school board candidates responds to Okaloosa Co. superintendent criticism
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Three seats for the Okaloosa County School board are up for grabs in the 2022 election. Yes for Okaloosa County Schools is an independently funded political group pushing ads and events to elect new school board members. Okaloosa Co. School Board candidates: Races Incumbent Challenger District 1 Lamar White Jerry Buckman […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile’s ‘worst-kept secret’ – developer lays out timeframe for Topgolf
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A developer on Thursday laid out a timeframe for plans to develop a Topgolf entertainment complex at the site of a former movie theater off of Interstate 65. John Whitson, a principal at Realtylink, told the Mobile County Commission that he hopes to demolish the Hollywood...
Comments / 0