Firefighters warn how easily brush fires can start during bone-dry conditions

Firefighters are urging the public to use caution to prevent brush fires in these bone-dry conditions.

They say anything from vehicles, cigarettes and barbecues can spark flames in this type of weather.

There were three separate brush fires along Route 8 Monday in both Shelton and Trumbull. Firefighters say one tower of smoke could be seen a half-mile away. The fires got knocked down and nobody was injured.

With another dry day Tuesday, it's important for people to be careful with anything that could start a fire. Norwalk Fire Deputy Chief Edward Prescott urged the public to be mindful when cooking outdoors.

Since small fires can spread in moments, firefighters say it's important to call 911 as quickly as possible.