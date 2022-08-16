Read full article on original website
Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS
AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case
McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the investigation in this case has continued. The […]
Cameron Police Officer accused of Tampering with Evidence
Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday afternoon that a grand jury indicted a Cameron Police Department sergeant on a Tampering with Evidence charge. The DA’s office says the sergeant is James N. Sherer, who is 40 years old. According the...
2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman
Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
Man accused of starting fire with roman candle
Gholson, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old man is facing arson charges after he admitted firing a roman candle at a friend in an incident which triggered a fire. Morgan Lee Deleon was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday in the incident that occurred near Gholson in McLennan County.
Man charged after 17 dogs rescued from Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Villareal, 47, charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals in an animal hoarding case. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Villareal turned himself in around 4 a.m. on Aug. 18 after learning the FAST Unit was after him. “He’s...
Power outage ends at McLennan County Jail
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The McLennan County Jail was without power on Thursday morning. Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 News that the power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m., and was fully restored by around 10 a.m. Sheriff McNamara says the backup generators were running and...
Suspect sought in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
Cameron police say former sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
A former sergeant with the Cameron Police Department was indicted by a Milam County Grand Jury on Thursday.
Central Texas father scales over 20 feet into creek to rescue son: Report
Police said the young man - who is reported to work 12-plus-hour shifts - had driven off a bridge while on his way home.
McGregor Teen Girls Found Safe
MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 14-year-olds Aysha Cross and Emiliee Soloman have been the center of attention in Central Texas since they first went missing last Wednesday. An Amber Alert was sent out yesterday after officials said they received a screenshot from one of the girls’s Snapchat stories with the message “help.”
Two suspects in Temple armed robbery identified
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The man and woman arrested in the armed robbery at Academy Sports + Outdoors have been identified. The Temple Police Department has confirmed to FOX 44 News that they arrested 20-year-old Abraham Raheen Grant and 23-year-old Precious Chambers in this case. Officers were...
Hill County Sheriff’s Office seeking victims of Central Texas scammer
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating possible victims scammed by a local business owner. Investigators posted the request on Facebook with the hope victims will come forward. According to authorities, “Daniel” with “Elite Soldiers Painting LLC” has been going...
Temple police detain 3 suspects in aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has detained three people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Officers say the call came in before 12 p.m. about a robbery at Roopa’s Kitchen, which is in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The department...
22-Year-Old Juliet Dedeluk Dead Following Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
Texas DPS reported that a 22-year-old Waco woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday. Around 10:40 PM on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to [..]
Hitchhiker Fatally Stabs Texas Man Who Picked Him Up In Taco Bell Drive-Through, Police Say
A hitchhiker is accused of killing a man who offered him a ride at a fast food restaurant in Texas, Radar has learned.Justin Glen Boswell, 31, allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Rowdy Mays in the neck and body on July 29 at Taco Bell in Temple, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX shows.Before Mays died of his injuries at an area hospital, he walked into the road and was able to tell a witness that the hitchhiker stabbed him and then stole his truck, the affidavit states.Investigators recovered security video from the Taco Bell that shows the victim allowing a man to...
Battle of the Badges returning to Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is again partnering with Carter BloodCare to host a “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive this Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. The event will feature “Boots vs. Badges”, with the Killeen Police Department and the Killeen...
Temple Police arrest three armed robbery suspects
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday detained three suspects in an armed robbery at a business in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The suspects, two juveniles and an adult, pulled a handgun at the establishment and demanded money, police said. Officers were dispatched to the armed robbery...
Armed robbery suspects arrested just minutes after stealing: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — Two armed robbery suspects in Temple were arrested last night just minutes after stealing, police said. Around 9:08 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Marlandwood Road in response to an armed robbery, according to the Temple Police Department. Upon investigation, officers...
