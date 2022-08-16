Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars defeat Pacific Northwest, clinch top seed in National Division of LLWS & more

Monterey — Late last month, I received a condensed primer on the myriad intricacies of beekeeping when Michael Marcus and Tasja Keetman led me on a long-overdue tour of their apiary and surrounding environs—rife with bountiful bright blooms to bolster the presence of these essential pollinators across the landscape. If, prior to this visit, I had been a bit perplexed as to why vegans eschew honey, it took little time before the big picture emerged: Over the course of its lifetime, a single honeybee makes one-quarter teaspoon of honey; on the flip side, each must consume eight pounds of honey to make one pound of beeswax. Come winter, in the absence of blooms from which to forage pollen and nectar, honey bees survive the harshest season of the year on honey stored. In the ensuing weeks, I have been less and less inclined to reach for the jar of amber colored sweetness lurking in my pantry—a shift that arose out of sheer reverence, really.

MONTEREY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO