ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars defeat Pacific Northwest, clinch top seed in National Division of LLWS & more

By Christopher Berry
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Connor Paronto, John Mullen lead Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars past Midwest Plains, into LLWS Championship & more

Behind seven strong innings from starting pitcher Connor Paronto, which featured one run and three strikeouts, the Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars clinched a spot in the Little League World Series championship game following Thursday’s 6-1 win over the Midwest Plains Region. The New England Regional champions improved to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Love Fuels Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13s' Run to World Series Semis

HENRICO, Va. — On Thursday night, the Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars will get down to business. On Wednesday afternoon, the mood was light as the squad held what is sure to be its last full practice of the season. They kidded one another about their shoes, they reminisced...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Western Massachusetts golfers compete in 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship at South Hadley’s Orchards Golf Club (Photos)

The top women amateur golfers in Massachusetts have come to the Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley this week to compete in the 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship. The tournament ties in with an ongoing centennial celebration at the club. Legendary golf architect Donald Ross was hired in 1922...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Pacific Northwest#Babe Ruth#Llws#New England#Baseball#Sports#The New England Regional#The National Division
theberkshireedge.com

A Monterey apiary tour leads to a new appreciation of honey and several surprises

Monterey — Late last month, I received a condensed primer on the myriad intricacies of beekeeping when Michael Marcus and Tasja Keetman led me on a long-overdue tour of their apiary and surrounding environs—rife with bountiful bright blooms to bolster the presence of these essential pollinators across the landscape. If, prior to this visit, I had been a bit perplexed as to why vegans eschew honey, it took little time before the big picture emerged: Over the course of its lifetime, a single honeybee makes one-quarter teaspoon of honey; on the flip side, each must consume eight pounds of honey to make one pound of beeswax. Come winter, in the absence of blooms from which to forage pollen and nectar, honey bees survive the harshest season of the year on honey stored. In the ensuing weeks, I have been less and less inclined to reach for the jar of amber colored sweetness lurking in my pantry—a shift that arose out of sheer reverence, really.
MONTEREY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Derek Kellogg returns to UMass as assistant men’s basketball coach

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A familiar face will be returning the UMass men’s basketball bench. UMass Athletics announced Wednesday that Derek Kellogg has joined the program as an assistant coach, pending the completion of a background check. Kellogg returns to the Minutemen after a five-season stint as head men’s...
cnyhomepage.com

Strong Thunderstorm moving through area

ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Special Weather Statement. A strong thunderstorm is moving through the Mohawk Valley area and could impact areas of Southern Herkimer County through 6:30PM Thursday. The storm was tracked by radar, at 5:39PM, Thursday, near Utica moving...
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster

In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Live 95.9

A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams

If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
ADAMS, MA
Q 105.7

Powerful Storm Rips Thru Festival in Albany – Aftermath Photos Here!

Intense Storm Unloads on Festival in Albany - Check Out the Damage in the Gallery Below. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
NEWS10 ABC

Adams diner owner saves choking woman

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Berkshire County business owner is being praised by the local community after saving a woman inside his Adams diner Wednesday. Peter Oleskiewicz, who owns Miss Adams Diner, sprung into action after the woman began choking. “It was scary. Even for me to talk about it right now, I’m getting that […]
ADAMS, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy