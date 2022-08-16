Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars defeat Pacific Northwest, clinch top seed in National Division of LLWS & more

Read full article on original website
Related
Connor Paronto, John Mullen lead Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars past Midwest Plains, into LLWS Championship & more
Behind seven strong innings from starting pitcher Connor Paronto, which featured one run and three strikeouts, the Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars clinched a spot in the Little League World Series championship game following Thursday’s 6-1 win over the Midwest Plains Region. The New England Regional champions improved to...
iBerkshires.com
Love Fuels Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13s' Run to World Series Semis
HENRICO, Va. — On Thursday night, the Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars will get down to business. On Wednesday afternoon, the mood was light as the squad held what is sure to be its last full practice of the season. They kidded one another about their shoes, they reminisced...
From the Fairways: Wyckoff pro Mike Bergeron offers mid-season putting advice
In the midst of his third season as head professional at Wyckoff Country Club in Holyoke, Mike Bergeron took a break in his busy schedule to chat up this columnist with a golf tip for the week. “I was once asked by an uncle of mine when I was a...
Western Massachusetts golfers compete in 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship at South Hadley’s Orchards Golf Club (Photos)
The top women amateur golfers in Massachusetts have come to the Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley this week to compete in the 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship. The tournament ties in with an ongoing centennial celebration at the club. Legendary golf architect Donald Ross was hired in 1922...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com
Family Affair: Pittsfield Babe Ruth All-Stars Backed by Parents, Wider Community
HENRICO, Va. — Robert Gyurjan says he is fortunate. And he is … if good fortune means driving 500 miles from home and paying for a hotel room where you can work late into the night on a computer keyboard. "i'm lucky enough that I can work remotely,"...
Springfield’s Derek Kellogg returning to UMass as an assistant under new coach Frank Martin
Derek Kellogg never sold his house in Amherst. Even when UMass fired him as its men’s basketball coach after the 2016-17 season, he held on to the residence that he purchased from former Minuteman coach Travis Ford while he was coaching at Long Island University. The Springfield native and...
‘Sporting’ A Fresh Coat Of Paint, The Sportsman’s Cafe Has Reopened In Pittsfield
As I wrote on Tuesday, the Pecks Rd. area of Pittsfield is coming back to life! "Old Man Jeff's BBQ Company" announced their soon-to-be-open restaurant in the old PortSmitts, and now... Ladies And Gentlemen, Sporties is BACK!. I had a chance to speak to Jonathan "Griff" Griffin, on Thursday who...
theberkshireedge.com
A Monterey apiary tour leads to a new appreciation of honey and several surprises
Monterey — Late last month, I received a condensed primer on the myriad intricacies of beekeeping when Michael Marcus and Tasja Keetman led me on a long-overdue tour of their apiary and surrounding environs—rife with bountiful bright blooms to bolster the presence of these essential pollinators across the landscape. If, prior to this visit, I had been a bit perplexed as to why vegans eschew honey, it took little time before the big picture emerged: Over the course of its lifetime, a single honeybee makes one-quarter teaspoon of honey; on the flip side, each must consume eight pounds of honey to make one pound of beeswax. Come winter, in the absence of blooms from which to forage pollen and nectar, honey bees survive the harshest season of the year on honey stored. In the ensuing weeks, I have been less and less inclined to reach for the jar of amber colored sweetness lurking in my pantry—a shift that arose out of sheer reverence, really.
westernmassnews.com
Derek Kellogg returns to UMass as assistant men’s basketball coach
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A familiar face will be returning the UMass men’s basketball bench. UMass Athletics announced Wednesday that Derek Kellogg has joined the program as an assistant coach, pending the completion of a background check. Kellogg returns to the Minutemen after a five-season stint as head men’s...
From Harry Potter To Leaf Peeping Mt. Greylock Has Put Berkshire County On The Map
So many people enjoy Greylock Mountain pretty much all year long. There are so many things to do from camping, hiking, the scenery, Cross-country skiing, Hiking, Hunting, Mountain biking, Snowmobiling, Educational programs, and Leaf peeping. At 3,491 feet, Mount Greylock is the highest point here in Massachusetts. This wonderful area...
Palmer fisherman wins $1M lottery from Northampton store
A man from Palmer, who enjoys fishing, is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game.
cnyhomepage.com
Strong Thunderstorm moving through area
ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Special Weather Statement. A strong thunderstorm is moving through the Mohawk Valley area and could impact areas of Southern Herkimer County through 6:30PM Thursday. The storm was tracked by radar, at 5:39PM, Thursday, near Utica moving...
‘Taste of Northampton’ bringing food, drink and music to downtown Sept. 10
Come next month, Pioneer Valley residents will once again get a taste of Northampton. Or rather, a Taste of Northampton. Featuring food vendors and restaurants from across the city, beer and cider from local brewers, and live music, the “Taste” event that in its heyday drew throngs of people to the city center will make its triumphant return on Sept. 10.
‘Old Man Jeff’s Barbecue Company’ Opening Soon In The Former Portsmitt’s Location in Pittsfield
The Peck's Rd. area in wonderful Ward 7 in Pittsfield, MA is coming alive again! The Sportsman's Club (Sporties) recently announced that they are open again, and now delicious BBQ is near. Residents in that area of Pittsfield certainly miss food and drink and entertainment options since COVID either abruptly...
newyorkalmanack.com
The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster
In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
10 Things That May Shock People About Moving to The Berkshires
Every state is has its own unique set of things that only happen in their respective state, or region, for that matter. It has now been about two full weeks that I've been in The Berkshires and I've definitely picked up on some things in this particular region in western Massachusetts.
Westfield neighbors voice concerns about noise they’ll get from new Air National Guard fighters being considered for Barnes Regional Airport
WESTFIELD — Neighbors Marilyn Wardner, of Juniper Avenue, and Michael P. Ripa, of Springdale Street, live just a few hundred yards from the runways at Barnes-Westfield Regional Airport. Both are veterans. Wardner spent 20 years in the Air Force, while Ripa is an Army veteran of Vietnam. Both worry...
A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams
If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
Powerful Storm Rips Thru Festival in Albany – Aftermath Photos Here!
Intense Storm Unloads on Festival in Albany - Check Out the Damage in the Gallery Below. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
Adams diner owner saves choking woman
ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Berkshire County business owner is being praised by the local community after saving a woman inside his Adams diner Wednesday. Peter Oleskiewicz, who owns Miss Adams Diner, sprung into action after the woman began choking. “It was scary. Even for me to talk about it right now, I’m getting that […]
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0