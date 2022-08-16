ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Buried side-by-side: Family remembers brothers killed when SUV crashed into Hardee's in Wilson

By Eric Miller, WRAL multimedia journalist, Keenan Willard, WRAL eastern NC reporter
 2 days ago
Dale Speight
2d ago

I am heartbroken for the loss of these brothers and pray for their family. This report talks mainly about Clay who I didn't know but Chris was a special person. I worked for Carolina Forge and saw him daily for many years. His smile and his good humor made my day every time he was there. I hadn't seen him much since I left the plant but I always looked for him when I went by a Wilson Ironworks truck. Saw him about a week ago in passing and it was so good. We hugged and talked about how we were doing and made my day. This world has lost a wonderful man. Will never forget get his smile, his laughter, his kindness. RIP Chris. God take care of him.

