Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor County is one of the few Kentucky school districts in compliance with S.R.O. law
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Many of Kentucky's public school systems in the WHAS11 viewing area are short on School Resource Officers, a requirement by law. However, there are some districts starting this school year off with plenty of S.R.O.'s. Taylor County Schools is comprised of five public schools, and three...
Planned Parenthood Action KY, LMPD Union endorse candidates for Louisville mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The race for Louisville mayor is quickly ramping up as two major organizations announced their endorsements Thursday, with the November election less than three months away. Thursday morning, Planned Parenthood Action KY officially backed Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, and later that afternoon, the Jefferson County...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Louisville Thursday for his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the state’s response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky, economic development and other topics. You can watch a livestream below.
wdrb.com
Kentucky lawmakers question JCPS superintendent about masking policies, SSOs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Marty Pollio, the superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools, was grilled on the district's masking policy and school safety officers at the Kentucky capitol on Tuesday. But Pollio was more interested in talking about teacher pay. He got to decide what he wanted to present to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky Supreme Court denies request to block abortion ban
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's near-total abortion ban will remain in place while it reviews arguments by abortion clinics challenging two state laws. It was the latest legal setback for the two remaining abortion clinics in Kentucky — both in Louisville, the state's...
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
wdrb.com
Louisville health department conducting food inspections during Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is inspecting food at the Kentucky State Fair this year. According to a news release, the health department plans to conduct more than 1,500 inspections of food vendors. The vendors also have to obtain local and state temporary food service permits and complete a food safety training class.
'I'm not afraid'; Meet one of JCPS' newest school safety administrators
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As promised through its new safety plan approved in early 2022, the Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) district says it's successfully put a safety administrator in every middle and high school to start the school year. Crosby Middle School's Latanya Collins is one of 66 people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
Kentucky Attorney General Cameron: "Policy places unnecessary Strain on Teachers and Hinders the Development of our Children" / Urges Jefferson County Board of Education to End Mask Mandate
FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Cameron on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 urged the Jefferson County Board of Education (Board) to end the mask mandate for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). On July 22, 2022, JCPS announced a mask mandate that applies to everyone who enters a JCPS building or bus.
spectrumnews1.com
School safety: Every JCPS high school and middle school added this position
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has added dozens of new positions in its buildings with the sole mission of keeping students safe. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board approved the creation of the school safety administrator role. The “SA” works closely with the building principal to ensure each building is following established safety protocols and also make frequent contact with students. On Wednesday, Spectrum News 1 met Tanya Collins, the SA at Crosby Middle School. Collins said she is constantly on the move at least two times a day walking the grounds outside of Crosby. “I start out in the front,” Collins explained. And then she begins walking toward the back of Crosby. She checks every lock on every door. She is looking for anything out of place and anyone unusual. “So I kind of know the normal people that come through the neighborhood. Before carpool you see walkers with their kids heading toward the park but normally, I would be looking for strange vehicles in this back parking lot,” Collins said.
Kentucky on target for 1st income tax cut in January
House Bill 8 calls for incremental tax cuts until the personal income tax is eliminated completely.
GCCS has agreement in place to buy property for new middle school
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) has been trying to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School away from its current location for some time now. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the city is moving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?
CECILIA, Ky. — For fourth-grader Leah Rainey, the school day now begins with what her teacher calls an “emotional check-in.”. “It’s great to see you. How are you feeling?” chirps a cheery voice on her laptop screen. It asks her to click an emoji matching her state of mind: Happy. Sad. Worried. Angry. Frustrated. Calm. Silly. Tired.
WLKY.com
Kentucky AG files motion to permanently dismiss challenge to controversial abortion law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a controversial abortion law. He's asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Louisville abortion clinic against a 2018 law, House Bill 454. The...
WLKY.com
Two years later and Kentucky state workers are headed back to the office
KENTUCKY — Thousands of state government employees who have been working from home for more than two years will soon be back in the office. The state allowed most employees to work from home during the pandemic, but when the emergency health order ended, many went back to work in person.
Report: Employers struggling with hiring in Kentucky
(WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring. The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois […]
Be the change | Louisville in need of more community ambassadors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods are looking for more ambassadors. The office opened up nearly ten years ago after a triple homicide in the Parkland neighborhood on May 17, 2012. Mayor Greg Fischer created the group to reduce the number of violent deaths in...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
spectrumnews1.com
Billion dollar surplus triggers income tax cut in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky had a revenue surplus of over $1 billion this fiscal year, triggering a cut in the state income tax in January 2023. The state’s fiscal year ended on June 30 and the surplus is the second highest in Kentucky’s history, just shy of the $1.1 billion surplus last year. According to a new law — House Bill 8 — which passed the General Assembly earlier this year, the revenue surplus automatically triggers a 0.5% reduction in income tax that will take effect the following January. That will bring Kentucky’s income tax rate to 4.5% beginning in January.
DOJ: 3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted on federal charges
KENTUCKY, USA — A federal indictment accuses current and former Kentucky State Police troopers of using excessive force during an arrest and conspiring to cover it up, according to a Department of Justice press release. A grand jury in London indicted Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte, 28; Michael L....
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1