Jefferson County, KY

wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Louisville Thursday for his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the state’s response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky, economic development and other topics. You can watch a livestream below.
WHAS11

Kentucky Supreme Court denies request to block abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's near-total abortion ban will remain in place while it reviews arguments by abortion clinics challenging two state laws. It was the latest legal setback for the two remaining abortion clinics in Kentucky — both in Louisville, the state's...
thelevisalazer.com

FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE

AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
wdrb.com

Louisville health department conducting food inspections during Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is inspecting food at the Kentucky State Fair this year. According to a news release, the health department plans to conduct more than 1,500 inspections of food vendors. The vendors also have to obtain local and state temporary food service permits and complete a food safety training class.
clayconews.com

Kentucky Attorney General Cameron: "Policy places unnecessary Strain on Teachers and Hinders the Development of our Children" / Urges Jefferson County Board of Education to End Mask Mandate

FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Cameron on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 urged the Jefferson County Board of Education (Board) to end the mask mandate for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). On July 22, 2022, JCPS announced a mask mandate that applies to everyone who enters a JCPS building or bus.
spectrumnews1.com

School safety: Every JCPS high school and middle school added this position

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has added dozens of new positions in its buildings with the sole mission of keeping students safe. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board approved the creation of the school safety administrator role. The “SA” works closely with the building principal to ensure each building is following established safety protocols and also make frequent contact with students. On Wednesday, Spectrum News 1 met Tanya Collins, the SA at Crosby Middle School. Collins said she is constantly on the move at least two times a day walking the grounds outside of Crosby. “I start out in the front,” Collins explained. And then she begins walking toward the back of Crosby. She checks every lock on every door. She is looking for anything out of place and anyone unusual. “So I kind of know the normal people that come through the neighborhood. Before carpool you see walkers with their kids heading toward the park but normally, I would be looking for strange vehicles in this back parking lot,” Collins said.
Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?

CECILIA, Ky. — For fourth-grader Leah Rainey, the school day now begins with what her teacher calls an “emotional check-in.”. “It’s great to see you. How are you feeling?” chirps a cheery voice on her laptop screen. It asks her to click an emoji matching her state of mind: Happy. Sad. Worried. Angry. Frustrated. Calm. Silly. Tired.
WEHT/WTVW

Report: Employers struggling with hiring in Kentucky

(WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring. The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois […]
spectrumnews1.com

Billion dollar surplus triggers income tax cut in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky had a revenue surplus of over $1 billion this fiscal year, triggering a cut in the state income tax in January 2023. The state’s fiscal year ended on June 30 and the surplus is the second highest in Kentucky’s history, just shy of the $1.1 billion surplus last year. According to a new law — House Bill 8 — which passed the General Assembly earlier this year, the revenue surplus automatically triggers a 0.5% reduction in income tax that will take effect the following January. That will bring Kentucky’s income tax rate to 4.5% beginning in January.
WHAS11

DOJ: 3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted on federal charges

KENTUCKY, USA — A federal indictment accuses current and former Kentucky State Police troopers of using excessive force during an arrest and conspiring to cover it up, according to a Department of Justice press release. A grand jury in London indicted Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte, 28; Michael L....
WHAS11

