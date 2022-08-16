ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

Medical examiner: Man pulled from Candlewood Lake died of accidental drowning

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The state medical examiner has ruled the death of a man pulled from Candlewood Lake Monday evening as an "accidental drowning."

Police say the friends and family were already performing CPR on the 53-year-old Danbury man when crews arrived just off Button Island in New Fairfield.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the preliminary investigation doesn't indicate any sort of foul play.

