ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Karen Spilka
Veronica Charnell Media

The Federal Government Wants to Renew the Child Tax Payments

If the Republican plan passed some families may end up worse off, according to an analysis of the plan. Millions of Families benefited from the monthly child tax payments that were up to $300 a month per child. Unfortunately, that incentive expired in December 2021. Now the Republican Senate has presented a proposal to restart the monthly tax payments, but the requirements to receive the payments. If you recall under the original plan, the monthly payments started in July and ended in December, with families receiving in cash up to half the credit's total value of $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Economic Development#Legislature#Tapping#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy