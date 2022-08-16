Read full article on original website
CNET
Massachusetts Tax Refund: Who Is Eligible and When Could Checks Go Out?
Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents fell apart last month, but Massachusetts taxpayers will still probably get a healthy tax rebate this year. The $250 payout was making headway but a bill failed to pass before the July 31 deadline, in part because legislators suddenly...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
CNET
More Tax Refund Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending out Payments This Week
Many states are addressing rampant inflation and the growing threat of a recession with tax rebates and stimulus checks: California will issue a "middle-class tax refund" worth as much as $1,050 starting in October. A number of states are issuing payments in August: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation speeding...
FOXBusiness
IRS audits will generate $20B from those making under $400K under Inflation Reduction Act
FOX has confirmed that the Congressional Budget Office informed lawmakers that audits of taxpayers making under $400,000 accounts for about $20 billion in revenue for the Inflation Reduction Act. FOX has obtained the CBO's score of a Senate amendment proposed by Republican Idaho Sen. Crapo that would have prevented any...
CNBC
Consumers may qualify for up to $10,000 — or more — in climate tax breaks and rebates in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act includes thousands of dollars in tax credits and rebates for consumers who buy electric vehicles, install solar panels or make other energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. Democrats' legislation is also expected to have indirect financial benefits for consumers, saving them an estimated $170 to $220 a...
Opinion: The Truth About the Inflation Reduction Act
Verified and sourced by a video of Bernie Sanders on the floor of the US Senate, this article debunks the false propaganda being spewed about the impending H.R. 5376 – also known as ‘The Inflation Reduction Act’
The Federal Government Wants to Renew the Child Tax Payments
If the Republican plan passed some families may end up worse off, according to an analysis of the plan. Millions of Families benefited from the monthly child tax payments that were up to $300 a month per child. Unfortunately, that incentive expired in December 2021. Now the Republican Senate has presented a proposal to restart the monthly tax payments, but the requirements to receive the payments. If you recall under the original plan, the monthly payments started in July and ended in December, with families receiving in cash up to half the credit's total value of $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.
AOL Corp
Inflation Reduction Act Offers Home Tax Credits, Rebates to Upgrade Electric and Solar Infrastructure
Although it is called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), for many homeowners the opportunity to save money — by making their home more energy-efficient — trumps a gradual easing of inflation 10 years from now. On Aug. 7, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote as Senate...
