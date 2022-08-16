If the Republican plan passed some families may end up worse off, according to an analysis of the plan. Millions of Families benefited from the monthly child tax payments that were up to $300 a month per child. Unfortunately, that incentive expired in December 2021. Now the Republican Senate has presented a proposal to restart the monthly tax payments, but the requirements to receive the payments. If you recall under the original plan, the monthly payments started in July and ended in December, with families receiving in cash up to half the credit's total value of $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

20 DAYS AGO