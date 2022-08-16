ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumbull, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, CT
Cars
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Shelton, CT
Cars
Trumbull, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Shelton, CT
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
News 12

Rockland County declares stage 2 water emergency, mandatory restrictions in effect Thursday

Rockland County has declared a stage 2 modified water emergency. It will require mandatory water restrictions going into effect on Thursday. Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert say that the dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo River, which is limiting the use of Veolia’s Ramapo Valley Well Field, a significant source of water for Rockland residents.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Fire
WTNH

News 8 meteorologists provide update on drought conditions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The small amounts of rain some areas of the state got earlier this year were not enough to help with Connecticut’s drought. More municipalities are now calling on residents to conserve water. As of Thursday morning, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 13% of Connecticut, including parts of Windham and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fire Outside Of Building

2022-08-17@2:34pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the back of1485 Black Rock Turnpike for a fire on the exterior of the building that was pretty much out when they arrived. Firefighters checked to make sure the fire did not extend anywhere else to the building.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NECN

Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police

A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
TORRINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Eyewitness News

Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought

(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions. East Lyme was one of them. “Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”
EAST LYME, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Single-Vehicle Accident Destroys City Business Sign

A local business sign that is smashed and laying along Virginia Avenue is not the result of recent storms, but rather due to a vehicle accident. Bridgeport Police Deputy Chief Doug Yost said the sign was destroyed by a vehicle on August 11. “The crash took place at about 6...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westontoday.news

Accident Closes Newtown Turnpike for Hours

An August 16 accident on Newtown Turnpike at about 4:00 pm left two vehicles heavily damaged — a refuse truck and a small SUV — and three occupants of the SUV transported by EMS to Norwalk Hospital. Weston Police say the occupants’ injuries were reported as “non serious.”...
WESTON, CT
News 12

2 main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway closed until further notice

Two main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway in North Jersey have been closed until further notice. Brookdale South and Vauxhall rest stops are closed for renovations. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials announced that there will be no food, gasoline or restrooms available at the rest stops located in Bloomfield and Union.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy