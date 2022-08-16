Read full article on original website
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.AndTheRestIsHerStoryBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Police: 2 men set fire to NICE bus at Cedar Creek Park, causing 10 other buses to catch fire
Police say two suspects are wanted for setting fire to a NICE bus at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
Southampton officials: Home in fatal fire had no rental permit or working fire detectors
Southampton town officials say a rental home that was the scene of a fire that killed two sisters did not have a rental permit or working smoke detectors.
Fire heavily damages New Milford home
It happened at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bostwick Place.
ALERT CENTER: Fire damages two homes in Woodbury
Fire officials say the flames broke out around 12:45 p.m. on Shuit Place and spread from one home to a neighboring one.
Bridgeport family seeks help after fire displaces them from their home
A Bridgeport family is asking for the public's help after a fire tore through their building last week.
Mail carrier saves letters from Postal Service truck that caught fire in Melville
A fire destroyed a Postal Service truck in Melville Wednesday afternoon, but the mail carrier was able to save all of the letters that were on board.
Connecticut drought conditions getting worse
Experts say this is the worst drought in the area since 2016 when water had to be pumped in from different parts of the state.
News 12
Rockland County declares stage 2 water emergency, mandatory restrictions in effect Thursday
Rockland County has declared a stage 2 modified water emergency. It will require mandatory water restrictions going into effect on Thursday. Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert say that the dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo River, which is limiting the use of Veolia’s Ramapo Valley Well Field, a significant source of water for Rockland residents.
News 8 meteorologists provide update on drought conditions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The small amounts of rain some areas of the state got earlier this year were not enough to help with Connecticut’s drought. More municipalities are now calling on residents to conserve water. As of Thursday morning, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 13% of Connecticut, including parts of Windham and […]
Eyewitness News
Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire Outside Of Building
2022-08-17@2:34pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the back of1485 Black Rock Turnpike for a fire on the exterior of the building that was pretty much out when they arrived. Firefighters checked to make sure the fire did not extend anywhere else to the building.
NECN
Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police
A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
Eyewitness News
Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought
(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions. East Lyme was one of them. “Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”
connect-bridgeport.com
Single-Vehicle Accident Destroys City Business Sign
A local business sign that is smashed and laying along Virginia Avenue is not the result of recent storms, but rather due to a vehicle accident. Bridgeport Police Deputy Chief Doug Yost said the sign was destroyed by a vehicle on August 11. “The crash took place at about 6...
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
Rockland nursery says it's being impacted by county's water use restriction
While most people can go a couple of days without watering their lawns, Celetti Nursery relies entirely on being able to do that twice a day.
ALERT CENTER: Fire rips through vacant commercial building in Elmont
The fire broke out at the commercial building located on Meacham Avenue around 5:35 p.m. Monday.
westontoday.news
Accident Closes Newtown Turnpike for Hours
An August 16 accident on Newtown Turnpike at about 4:00 pm left two vehicles heavily damaged — a refuse truck and a small SUV — and three occupants of the SUV transported by EMS to Norwalk Hospital. Weston Police say the occupants’ injuries were reported as “non serious.”...
News 12
2 main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway closed until further notice
Two main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway in North Jersey have been closed until further notice. Brookdale South and Vauxhall rest stops are closed for renovations. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials announced that there will be no food, gasoline or restrooms available at the rest stops located in Bloomfield and Union.
4 injured, 2 cats die in fire at Yonkers apartment building
Fire officials say it started in a kitchen on the sixth floor at the Locust Hill Avenue building.
