Virginia State

purewow.com

The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia

The nation's capital is great and all, but if you're looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia

(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
Virginia Business

Academy Sports + Outdoors opens first Va. location

Texas-based sporting goods retailer now in Short Pump. Sporting goods retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened its first store in Virginia with a location in Henrico County’s Short Pump area. The Texas-based Fortune 500 company opened Monday in a 58,075-square-foot store at 11861 W. Broad St. in The...
Audie Murphy
Augusta Free Press

Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award

Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
NBC12

Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
thetrek.co

Stucked in Vortex in Oregon

We had a zero day doing grocery shopping sending two resupply packages and doing laundry as well as eating and drinking with the Slim-O that is another SoBo group. Too much walking for a zero day. The bizarre fruit dressed up Sweet’n’Juicy were performing at the brewery, but we took off early since our internal clocks tell us to sleep at 9 p.m.
WTOP

Record Virginia Lottery prizes, but millions went unclaimed

The Virginia Lottery set several records in the just-ended 2022 fiscal year, including highest-ever sales, prizes and profits. It also reports more than $17.1 million in winning prizes went unclaimed in fiscal 2022. By law, unclaimed prize money goes to the commonwealth’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans for school...
fox5dc.com

Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
fox5dc.com

New Virginia law requires schools to report misdemeanors to law enforcement

As parents get ready to send their kids back to school, a new state law in Virginia now requires principals to report misdemeanors involving people at the school. The law, which went into effect in July, requires principals to report misdemeanor offenses to law enforcement, and some concerned parents tell FOX 5 it's important everyone with children in Virginia schools be informed of the new reporting system before the school year begins.
