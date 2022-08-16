Read full article on original website
Take A Scenic Drive To The Top Of One Of Virginia’s Highest Mountains
Virginia is home to many picturesque mountaintops that pack some seriously gorgeous views. From the Blue Ridge Mountains in the north to the Roanoke Mountains in the south, there are so many high-altitude overlooks to explore here.
Important changes this season Virginia hunters need to know
Hunters who want to take part in a managed deer hunt at a Virginia State Park this Fall will have to make an online reservation to do so. That's new this year.
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
purewow.com
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
WSET
Virginia's latest SOL results show continuing impact of pandemic, school closures
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Education released the 2021-2022 Standard of Learning (SOL) results on Thursday. VDOE said results from SOL and other state assessments taken by Virginia students during the 2021-2022 school year reflect the continuing impact of prolonged school closures on student learning. VDOE...
As Virginia test scores make weak recovery, Youngkin points finger at remote learning
As Virginia students show weak learning recovery from pandemic lows, the Youngkin administration is pointing the finger at remote learning.
2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia
(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
Virginia Business
Academy Sports + Outdoors opens first Va. location
Texas-based sporting goods retailer now in Short Pump. Sporting goods retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened its first store in Virginia with a location in Henrico County’s Short Pump area. The Texas-based Fortune 500 company opened Monday in a 58,075-square-foot store at 11861 W. Broad St. in The...
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
U.S. barbecue was born in Virginia. And this podcast host is telling the world.
Deb Freeman is a food podcast superstar. The Norfolk native and Richmond-area resident hosts "Setting the Table," one of the country's highest-rated food podcasts.
Virginia hits new COVID milestone with over 2M reported cases
On Tuesday, Virginia hit the two-million mark of COVID-19 cases reported to the health department since the beginning of the pandemic.
NBC12
Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
thetrek.co
Stucked in Vortex in Oregon
We had a zero day doing grocery shopping sending two resupply packages and doing laundry as well as eating and drinking with the Slim-O that is another SoBo group. Too much walking for a zero day. The bizarre fruit dressed up Sweet’n’Juicy were performing at the brewery, but we took off early since our internal clocks tell us to sleep at 9 p.m.
WTOP
Record Virginia Lottery prizes, but millions went unclaimed
The Virginia Lottery set several records in the just-ended 2022 fiscal year, including highest-ever sales, prizes and profits. It also reports more than $17.1 million in winning prizes went unclaimed in fiscal 2022. By law, unclaimed prize money goes to the commonwealth’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans for school...
Concerns Over Segregation Display Led to Post Office Closure in Virginia
The United States Postal Service has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation. In a statement this week addressing the closure, the USPS noted that the museum near former president...
North Myrtle Beach police may charge Virginia driver in fiery crash on Sunday
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Virginia man driving a car that crashed Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach, starting a fire that damaged multiple vehicles and houses, may be charged with reckless driving, according to a police report. The man, who News13 isn’t naming until charges are officially confirmed, was driving a […]
Student-housing shortages leave two Virginia universities to find alternative ways to house students
Colleges and universities across Virginia are welcoming more students as enrollment increases each year. This leaves some schools finding new ways to house students on campus.
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
fox5dc.com
New Virginia law requires schools to report misdemeanors to law enforcement
As parents get ready to send their kids back to school, a new state law in Virginia now requires principals to report misdemeanors involving people at the school. The law, which went into effect in July, requires principals to report misdemeanor offenses to law enforcement, and some concerned parents tell FOX 5 it's important everyone with children in Virginia schools be informed of the new reporting system before the school year begins.
