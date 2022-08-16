We had a zero day doing grocery shopping sending two resupply packages and doing laundry as well as eating and drinking with the Slim-O that is another SoBo group. Too much walking for a zero day. The bizarre fruit dressed up Sweet’n’Juicy were performing at the brewery, but we took off early since our internal clocks tell us to sleep at 9 p.m.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO