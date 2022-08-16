‘Rising Star’ Restaurateur Lays Groundwork for New Venture

Atlanta-based Westview Hospitality Group , led by investment banker-turned-restaurateur Aaron Mattison , has a new concept in the “ideation phase” dubbed Noire Restaurant & Bar .

Should it come to fruition, Noire is set to be a sprawling two-story space in The Interlock lifestyle complex at 1115 Howell Mill Rd NW. According to proposed floor plans submitted this month to the City of Atlanta, the restaurant will include a wrap-around bar, sizable dining area, and a mezzanine.

Having only entered Atlanta’s F&B scene last year, Mattison is already disrupting the industry and was even named a Rising Star by Restaurant Informer in 2021 . That success is largely down to his first foray into running a restaurant, Bar Vegan , which he opened in February 2021 with Aisha “Pinky” Cole of Slutty Vegan. Despite its humble name, Bar Vegan is an “atypical, reimagined vegan culinary experience” that provides diners truly unique and Instagrammable cocktails and plating, or what the visionary duo calls a “modern take on ‘dinner theater.’”

Following the success of Bar Vegan, Mattison launched Excuse My French , a pop-up cocktail, wine, and beer bar located in Ponce City Market this past April, and he is currently in the midst of opening the second location of cocktail lounge, The James Room , in Buckhead Village with owner Harold Brinkley .

According to a representative of Westview Hospitality Group, Noire is still in the “ideation phase” and the group was therefore unable to provide additional information. Meanwhile, Interlock could not be reached for comment.

Floor Plan: Official

