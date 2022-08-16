Read full article on original website
Shelby County garbage collection services changing
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
wbrc.com
Neighborhood Bridges hopes to expand reach in Tuscaloosa area
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Classes just started back in Tuscaloosa area public schools and several people want to offer more to students in need. WBRC spoke with those who want to remove barriers preventing some students from succeeding in school by providing some basic needs like food, clothes and personal hygiene items.
City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
wbrc.com
World Games asking Jefferson County for millions to help pay back debt to vendors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Games officials are now working to raise enough money to pay back 14 million dollars in debt owed to dozens of global and local vendors. World Games leaders and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked the city for an extra five million dollars as a way to raise the money back. Officials are also asking the Jefferson County Commission, The Convention and Visitors Bureau, and private partners.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Commission incentivizing businesses to come to central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may see more families moving to Jefferson County in the years ahead. That’s because the Jefferson County Commission is working to bring businesses and jobs to the county. All in an effort to grow the community’s population and bottom line. They are utilizing...
wbrc.com
Alabaster 911 dispatch switching to Shelby County
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - In Alabaster, if you call 911, instead of the Alabaster Dispatch Services answering your call, now the Shelby County Dispatch Services will answer your call. It’s all about improving response time and during an emergency situation we all know, time is of the essence. Alabaster...
wbrc.com
Mayor Woodfin details plan for Department of Youth Services to better the community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city is changing the Division of Youth Services into a department, and funneling $3.1 million to their community improvement efforts. “We have to put more resources, commitment, time and a sense of urgency into supporting our youth,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. The hope is...
Bham Now
UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building
The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Consignment Sales :: Fall 2022
Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what
The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
wbrc.com
Vincent City Council votes to temporarily abolish police department
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council has unanimously voted to temporarily abolish the city’s police department after a special called town hall on Thursday, August 18. The vote comes after the former police chief and assistant police chief were suspended after an alleged racist text message was...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County’s HVIP is hiring
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program designed to support victims and families of gun violence in Jefferson County is now hiring. Jefferson County’s health leaders are hoping to get the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, up and running before the end of the year, but they need to hire some essential staff first.
wbrc.com
Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”. This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations...
wvtm13.com
Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
Bessemer mayor faces challengers on Tuesday
Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley is facing three challengers in the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, Aug. 23. State Rep. Louise Alexander, a Bessemer flower shop owner and former member of the Bessemer City Council who ran unsuccessfully for state senate district 19 in the May 24 primary, is one of the three challengers.
wbrc.com
2 children left Cordova Elementary School; located about 90 minutes later
WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two children left Cordova Elementary School without permission Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson. Cordova Police and Cordova Elementary School both posted information about the incident on the Facebook pages. The Cordova Police Department was informed by Walker County Sheriff’s...
wbrc.com
Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
