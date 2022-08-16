ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

wbrc.com

Shelby County garbage collection services changing

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Neighborhood Bridges hopes to expand reach in Tuscaloosa area

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Classes just started back in Tuscaloosa area public schools and several people want to offer more to students in need. WBRC spoke with those who want to remove barriers preventing some students from succeeding in school by providing some basic needs like food, clothes and personal hygiene items.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

World Games asking Jefferson County for millions to help pay back debt to vendors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Games officials are now working to raise enough money to pay back 14 million dollars in debt owed to dozens of global and local vendors. World Games leaders and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked the city for an extra five million dollars as a way to raise the money back. Officials are also asking the Jefferson County Commission, The Convention and Visitors Bureau, and private partners.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster 911 dispatch switching to Shelby County

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - In Alabaster, if you call 911, instead of the Alabaster Dispatch Services answering your call, now the Shelby County Dispatch Services will answer your call. It’s all about improving response time and during an emergency situation we all know, time is of the essence. Alabaster...
ALABASTER, AL
Bham Now

UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Consignment Sales :: Fall 2022

Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what

The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
wbrc.com

Vincent City Council votes to temporarily abolish police department

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council has unanimously voted to temporarily abolish the city’s police department after a special called town hall on Thursday, August 18. The vote comes after the former police chief and assistant police chief were suspended after an alleged racist text message was...
VINCENT, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County’s HVIP is hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program designed to support victims and families of gun violence in Jefferson County is now hiring. Jefferson County’s health leaders are hoping to get the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, up and running before the end of the year, but they need to hire some essential staff first.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”. This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
AL.com

Bessemer mayor faces challengers on Tuesday

Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley is facing three challengers in the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, Aug. 23. State Rep. Louise Alexander, a Bessemer flower shop owner and former member of the Bessemer City Council who ran unsuccessfully for state senate district 19 in the May 24 primary, is one of the three challengers.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

2 children left Cordova Elementary School; located about 90 minutes later

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two children left Cordova Elementary School without permission Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson. Cordova Police and Cordova Elementary School both posted information about the incident on the Facebook pages. The Cordova Police Department was informed by Walker County Sheriff’s...
CORDOVA, AL
wbrc.com

Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

