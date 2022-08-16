Read full article on original website
cohoes.ny.us
Cohoes Music Hall Box Office Notice
Attention patrons: the Music Hall box office will be closed for walk-up sales through August 30, in order to accommodate preparations for the filming of HBO's "The Gilded Age" in Cohoes Music Hall this month. Walk-up sales will re-open in September. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on the website www.thecohoesmusichall.org,...
Intense Storm Rips Thru Albany Festival for 20 Mins – Video Shows Aftermath!
An Intense Storm Unloaded on a Festival in Albany yesterday - Check Out the Damage in the video and Gallery Below!. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm on Wednesday when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
Popular Capital Region Donut & Chicken Shop Opens 2nd Location In Troy
A popular Clifton Park donut joint is now serving up gourmet donuts and chicken in downtown Troy. When it comes to donuts, there are great and there are AMAZING. And when 518 Donuts in Clifton Park opened last year, they immediately landed in that AMAZING category. Not to mention, they were also serving up gourmet fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that were in that AMAZING category as well.
Popular Book, Comic and Music Store Chain Is Opening In Crossgates Mall
There is just something about buying a book or your favorite new album and holding it in your hands that cannot be replaced. A popular chain store is about to bring that experience to Crossgates Mall. Don't get me wrong. I love the convenience of pulling up one of my...
Snowman Ice Cream In Troy Has A HIDDEN Menu: 3 Delicious Treats Revealed!
As we hit the home stretch of summer, maybe you are looking to switch it up on the next trip to the ice cream stand. One of our favorite local ice cream stands has some menu items you probably did not know about. I think you have heard the legend...
Delicious Lobster Food Truck From “Shark Tank” Sets Another Capital Region Visit
Did you miss the most recent Cousins Maine Lobster to the Capital Region? You will have another opportunity this month to get a taste of the Maine Coast!. If you love the TV reality investment show "Shark Tank" you probably know about Cousin Maine Lobster and their backstory. If you are not aware, you can revisit their story with CNBC: as the story goes, the food truck was started by 2 Maine natives who wanted to bring the real Maine lobster experience to where they were living in California. After the Shark Tank visit and investment, they grew into a nationwide franchise with restaurants and food trucks operating all over the country, including in New York City.
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
Trey Anastasio Band, Goose coming to Glens Falls
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose are joining forces for an upcoming series of live dates, and they're making a pit stop in Glens Falls on Nov. 13.
NYS Music
Albany Latin Festival to Return For 25th Year
The Albany Latin Festival will return to Washington Park in Albany on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music, dance, art, raffles, Latino craft and food vendors, and more. Ritmo Caliente will headline the Latin Festival music showcase with other performers in the lineup including Hip...
Albany 9/11 Exhibit to Expand after Closing of the NYC Museum
The New York State Museum in Albany will Receive 9/11 Artifacts from the Exhibit in Manhattan that Sadly, has been Closed. The 9/11 exhibit at the New York State Museum in Albany can be heartwrenching to experience, but it's a must-visit for any resident of the Capital Region as it remains open in downtown Albany.
Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?
Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
Open Since 1913 Legendary Albany Restaurant is Temporarily Closing its Doors
A staple restaurant in downtown Albany is going to be closing its doors for much-needed renovations. The restaurant has been in Albany since 1913 and the building is even older so third-generation owner Brad Rosenstein says it's time to do some upgrades. Jack's Oyster House will have to temporarily close.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
One Capital Region Mall Will Let You Sing For Free School Supplies
Typically, adults have it easier when it comes to back-to-school time. It’s a lot easier for me to get excited for apple season, fall colors, and the return of my sweater collection when I don’t have to feel the keen sting of going back to school. With this year’s inflation, parents might be dreading a new school year even more than their kids.
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors. Life hasn't been easy on anyone in the restaurant industry over the last few years and that may be the understatement of the year. A global pandemic, rising food costs, and lack of hired help have shelved many fine area establishments that had thrived in the past under different circumstances.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our August 18 front page
Washington County! Lake George Dissolution. Loda opens in Bolton: ‘Elevated’ dining from NYC couple. Washington County Fair is full go. Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen. Adirondack Winery cuts ribbon in Queensbury. Potential Biochar decision: Aug. 25. Glens Falls Hospital makes Paul Scimeca full go President/CEO. Max in Guyana. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Wheels Are Turning For New Albany Indoor Skate Park to Open Soon
A popular monthly Skate Albany program created the idea to put a skateboard park inside the Noteworthy Resources community center. But it wouldn't be easy and they still have a lot of work and fundraising to do. What is Noteworthy Resources?. The non-profit Noteworthy Resources started Skate Albany which began...
‘Sporting’ A Fresh Coat Of Paint, The Sportsman’s Cafe Has Reopened In Pittsfield
As I wrote on Tuesday, the Pecks Rd. area of Pittsfield is coming back to life! "Old Man Jeff's BBQ Company" announced their soon-to-be-open restaurant in the old PortSmitts, and now... Ladies And Gentlemen, Sporties is BACK!. I had a chance to speak to Jonathan "Griff" Griffin, on Thursday who...
Gilded Age Wraps in Albany -See Stunning Pics from Week Long Film Shoot!
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the mild inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. Entire neighborhoods are lined with old brownstones that feature plaques with historical data showing when they were built, and who first lived there.
