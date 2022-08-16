ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTAL

Shreveport Classic returns to Independence Stadium

SHREVEPORT, La (Grambling State Athletics) – The Grambling State University football team is a few weeks away from kicking off the season, but the Tigers will open the 2022 slate with six road games, which features a pair of neutral site contests. Grambling State begins the journey at Arkansas...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Captain Shreve

Adam Kirby is the new man in charge of the Captain Shreve Gators. His unique style can already be seen on the field as his team prepares to defend its 1-5A district title. "Football is a fun game and I think a lot of time it gets lost that it has to be a grind or it has to be work all the time. The high school football experience, there's nothing better than that. I want to make sure that while we're chasing district championships and chasing quarterfinals and state championships, we're allowing our guys to have some fun with it too."
Shreveport, LA
KTAL

Two months' worth of rain in a week?

More details released on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Mothers Against Greg Abbott ad shows boy dressed …. Gov. Abbott’s wife voices first reelection campaign …. Inside tour of NASA’s Michoud where they are building …. Rowan Bell in USA Mullet Championships final round. School districts across the state...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Geek'd Con returns to Shreveport

The event celebrates all things fandom and brings in some big names for celebrity meet-and-greets. Texarkana Rec center hosting after-school meal program. SporTran sees increase in ridership among new fixed …. Shreveport Classic returns. More details released on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Mothers Against Greg Abbott ad shows boy dressed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Could See Damaging Severe Weather This Afternoon

Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Barber created program to mentor kids in Cedar Grove

The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood. There is an exception to the ordinance for breeders. All 16 recent graduates passed their NCLEX on the first try. Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Community Policing Program initially started...
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank

Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

More details released on Fair Grounds Field demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Contractors who will be bulldozing the Fair Grounds Field released more details on how the public can take a piece of history once demolition begins. Henderson Construction is already receiving numerous requests to place items aside from the stadium on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Sci-Port hosts Gameport

(Loving Living Local) – Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Gameport focuses on the history of gaming and also gives the community an interactive gaming adventure. Gameport is hosting the opening night pre-party for the annual event, Geek’dCon on Thursday, August 18 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Sci-Port.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM

Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Cleco announces plans for solar farm at closed DeSoto lignite power plant

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cleco has announced plans to help bring one of the largest solar facilities in Louisiana to De Soto Parish through a partnership with a New York-based energy investment group that has agreed to build the plant on the site of the recently closed Dolet Hills lignite-fired power plant in Mansfield.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Pattern change favor more rain and less heat ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After being stuck in a very hot and mostly dry pattern this summer, we’re finally seeing changes that are more favorable for rain and less favorable for extreme heat as we head through much of the rest of August. Our ongoing drought conditions across most of the ArkLaTex could significantly improve over the next week with an average of 3-5″+ of rain possible over much of the area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

This Shreveport Company Lets You Rent an Exotic Ride for the Day

My Friend and I Stopped By a Powersports Store When We Both Caught Ourselves Focused on the Slingshot in the Showroom. The Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle that looks like a batmobile, okay to me it looks like a batmobile for some reason. The point is if you've seen one of these around town you know how much fun they are.
SHREVEPORT, LA

