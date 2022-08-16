Read full article on original website
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
Adam Kirby is the new man in charge of the Captain Shreve Gators. His unique style can already be seen on the field as his team prepares to defend its 1-5A district title. "Football is a fun game and I think a lot of time it gets lost that it has to be a grind or it has to be work all the time. The high school football experience, there's nothing better than that. I want to make sure that while we're chasing district championships and chasing quarterfinals and state championships, we're allowing our guys to have some fun with it too."
New Benton head volleyball coach Sondra Adams’ goals for the 2022 season naturally include having a winning record and making the playoffs. But her overall goals concern more than just what happens on the court. “I want to help develop the skill-level of each player so that they can...
Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Contractors who will be bulldozing the Fair Grounds Field released more details on how the public can take a piece of history once demolition begins. Henderson Construction is already receiving numerous requests to place items aside from the stadium on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds....
(Loving Living Local) – Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Gameport focuses on the history of gaming and also gives the community an interactive gaming adventure. Gameport is hosting the opening night pre-party for the annual event, Geek’dCon on Thursday, August 18 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Sci-Port.
Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cleco has announced plans to help bring one of the largest solar facilities in Louisiana to De Soto Parish through a partnership with a New York-based energy investment group that has agreed to build the plant on the site of the recently closed Dolet Hills lignite-fired power plant in Mansfield.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After being stuck in a very hot and mostly dry pattern this summer, we’re finally seeing changes that are more favorable for rain and less favorable for extreme heat as we head through much of the rest of August. Our ongoing drought conditions across most of the ArkLaTex could significantly improve over the next week with an average of 3-5″+ of rain possible over much of the area.
When You Get Great Service in Shreveport-Bossier It Is Hard to Forget. It's no secret that there is a shortage of great employees all over town, so when you go somewhere and have fabulous service it's hard to forget a friendly face. My neighbor and I go to Chick-fil-A once...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month. Many feel that Black-owned businesses are staples in their communities, like The Wash in Shreveport. The car washing and detailing staple is owned by Stanley Johnson, or Stan Tha Man. He has been a business owner for 30 years.
My Friend and I Stopped By a Powersports Store When We Both Caught Ourselves Focused on the Slingshot in the Showroom. The Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle that looks like a batmobile, okay to me it looks like a batmobile for some reason. The point is if you've seen one of these around town you know how much fun they are.
Caddo Parish teachers and staffers are getting a little something extra in their next paycheck. The Caddo School Board has ok'd $1,000 back-to-school supplement for teachers and staff. This is a onetime benefit to serve as a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year.
