HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD: Police chase turns deadly when suspected drunk driver loses control of the vehicle in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral
HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14. Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.
Click2Houston.com
‘I could’ve died’: Woman warning others after claiming she was poisoned by napkin left on her car door outside of popular Houston restaurant
HOUSTON – A local business owner said one minute she was living it up for her birthday, and the next she said she was suffering from bizarre symptoms. Now, the woman is using the incident to warn others. “I could’ve died. I have my children and my husband,” said...
Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school
When officials didn't come out, Mike Trinh said he took matters into his own hands. He credited his gator-wrangling talents to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
HPD looking for man charged with murder in shooting of former basketball star outside bowling alley
A gunman is still on the loose after former Atascocita High School basketball star Greg Shead was shot and killed in the Hedwig Village area.
Click2Houston.com
Man who pointed gun at Pct. 4 deputies shot to death at north Harris County motel, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was killed Thursday morning after pointing a firearm at Harris County Pct. 4 deputies at a north Harris County motel, according to Harris County Maj. Wayne Kuhlman. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 received a call for service around 8:30 a.m. at the...
Man accused of hitting woman with car during road rage fight in Spring
Deputies said the man and woman were outside of their cars arguing when Michael Martin got back into his vehicle and accelerated toward the woman, striking her.
Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land. The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. The victim was rushed to a hospital in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart
A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
Police searching for gunman who shot Domino's employee multiple times in Sugar Land
ABC13 spoke with police, who said the shooting was not the result of a robbery. Instead, they believe it was "personal in nature."
KHOU
Police release new video they hope will help find out what happened to man missing since 2019
Mariano Medina-Funes went missing on New Year's Eve in 2019. Jacinto City police are hoping a new video will help them figure out what happened to him.
Click2Houston.com
Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment
Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused of killing Chante Wilson as the victim walked back from a store in southeast Houston.
Horrifying moment tiny child falls out of car as it turns corner before frantic woman rushes to scoop youngster up off Texas road
This is the horrifying moment a tiny child is sent tumbling out of a turning car before a woman frantically races over to scoop them up. Dramatic footage showed the youngster hurtles from the red SUV as it raced round the turning in Houston, Texas. Seconds later a woman, who...
25-year-old woman arrested in killing of 21-year-old woman who died protecting baby
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused in the attack. Police say Miller hid between cars, then jumped out and fired on the victim as she was walking from the store with her baby.
Gunman shoots teen twice, then kicks him while on the ground, police say
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy is likely paralyzed after being shot twice in the back in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to police. This happened just after midnight near a gas station on Clearwood Street near Meldrum Lane. Houston police said the teen stopped at the gas station to...
Houston Woman Says She Was Poisoned Outside Popular Venue
The substance used to poison the woman is still uncertain, but authorities theorize that this was all some sort of elaborate kidnapping attempt. Dawn now hopes to obtain footage of the parking lot and file a police report.
fox26houston.com
Bodycam footage shows when officers shoot Missouri City officer-involved shooting suspect
HOUSTON - New body cam footage shows the moment Houston Police Department officers shot a suspect in the July 23 officer-involved shooting in Missouri City. HPD was one of the few agencies that responded to the area that night after Missouri City officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot in the face moments before.
Click2Houston.com
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
Video shows child tumble out of moving car on I-69 feeder in southwest Houston
You can see an SUV taking a right turn. That's when the child rolled out onto the street, and the driver rushed out to scoop up the child.
Man accused of killing 8-year-old in E. Harris Co. just came off probation, records show
Photos of a Kia Optima with front-end damage became the centerpiece of an investigation into the Cloverleaf-area killing. Now, deputies have someone behind bars.
