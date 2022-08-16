Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one.

The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square feet.

It is believed that in order to have a lovely garden, a lot of water and fertilizers are needed. One of the goals of this program is to show Fresno residents that it’s possible to have a nice-looking landscape with plants and watering practices that will help to save water and protect the environment while requiring less maintenance than traditional landscaping styles.

To apply to the program, residents should request a Water-Wise Landscape consultation prior to removing the existing lawn. This service will be free and instructs clients about water-wise plants for the Fresno area, irrigation installation, and lawn removal.

To apply for the program log in here , to start the process.

