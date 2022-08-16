Read full article on original website
Latino Lubbock shares back to school tips
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares tips for parents and students this school year. For more information on Latino Lubbock grab your copy of Latino Lubbock Magazine and visit their website latinolubbock.net.
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Triple D Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas- Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares the story of Triple D Winery. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. You can also catch the 30 minutes show that will air every weekend on KLBK through Jan 1st.
Salsa & Sangrias at Llano Estacado Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas— LUBBOCK, Texas— Join Llano Estacado Winery for a day of live music, salsa tasting and house-made Sangrias. The sixth annual Sangria and Salsa fest will be held on August 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visit the website to purchase a ticket. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
Pocketlab is new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
Seafood and Spaghetti Works sold to Lubbock restaurateur
A longtime Port Aransas restaurant is changing hands. Jay Kenigsberg said that he and his wife, Stephanie Kenigsberg, are in the process of selling their business, Seafood and Spaghetti Works, to Tommy Bonner, a Lubbock restaurateur. Jay said they’re waiting for an appraisal and “all the technical stuff before closing.” He said he expects the sale to close two to […]
Keep Texas Beautiful recognizes Keep Plainview Beautiful as Gold Star Affiliate
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Plainview a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to eight affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Gold Star recognition is the highest status any community affiliate can achieve. In...
Part of My Childhood Died When The Disney Store Closed in Lubbock’s South Plains Mall
Alright, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but... When The Disney Store closed down in the South Plains Mall, it almost felt like a little piece of my heart was ripped out of my body, never to return. I vividly remember dragging my mother by the hand toward the store. I knew the best route to take to get there the fastest. I also knew that if I behaved myself and didn't jump in the stuffed animal pile, I just might get to take one of them home with me.
The United Family announces winners of ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ contest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In June, The United Family kicked off a company-wide health initiative for its guests called “Road Trip to Your Health.” During this week-long campaign, guests had opportunities to participate in various challenges to win prizes and learn more about health. In addition...
Countdown to Classroom, sponsored by Casey Carpet One
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s back to school time and LCISD Superintendent, Keith Bryant joins us for our Countdown to Classroom, sponsored by Casey Carpet One. From an administration point of view, he shares great tips on how to make the beginning of the new school year a smooth one.
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
DPS Sergeant keeps Idalou students safe on first day of school
LUBBOCK, Texas— Idalou Middle School had a special guest help greet students on their first day of school. Sergeant Jerry Johnson volunteered to stand outside of the middle school to help keep students stay safe on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The Department of Public Safety...
Team Luke, celebrating one year since Luke’s passing
LUBBOCK, Texas—It has been almost one year since the passing of Luke Siegel and his legacy is going strong. TLHFM is asking for your help to celebrate this bittersweet one year anniversary. Tim Siegel says the foundation currently serves over 500 families in 40 states. To continue Like’s legacy, they are asking the community to donate $27.75/month or $333/year to TLHFM on August 19th. The donation link will be posted on August 19th at 7:00 a.m. Teamlukehopeforminds.org and their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.
United Family looking to hire new employees with weekend hiring events
LUBBOCK, Texas— The United Family announced Thursday, the company will host Back to School hiring events on August 19 and 20. United told EverythingLubbock.com the hiring events will take place at all its locations, hiring will be for “multiple departments.”. According to a press release, there will be...
Free ‘Auto VIN etching’ with Slaton PD, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the South Plains Theft Auto Task Force will be permanently etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into window glass. The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium on 700 West Dickens Street. “Auto VIN etching,” makes it difficult for...
High Point Village announces Afternoon Enrichment Classes for Fall 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — High Point Village is bringing back their Afternoon Enrichment Program for Fall 2022. Afternoon Enrichment Classes are for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays ages eight and older. These classes offer enriching and engaging classes for this population. These classes will begin September 12th...
Tea2Go Tean’ergy has a Back to School Partea
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tea2Go is having a fun event just in time for back to school. It’s a Back to School Partea on Sunday, August 21st from 5-7pm. They will have fun for all ages including face painting, permanent jewelry, food trucks, giveaways and more! Join them at Tea2Go Tean’ergy Hub 7320 Milwaukee Ave #900.
Lubbock Man Fundraising To Fix Up New Perfomance Venue For Music And Comedy
Lubbock resident Todd Coffman has organized a GoFundMe to raise some extra cash for what will be a new venue to showcase local talent in Lubbock. If everything goes as planned, the venue will be up and running by September 1st, 2022, and will feature comedy acts, and live music, in a BYOB atmosphere.
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock’s concept Allsup’s opens today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police looking for second suspect in shooting. A 17-year-old suspect is now in custody for the shooting death of Brandon Lloyd. He died August 7 after being shot near east 42nd and Ave. A. Details here: Lubbock police searching for second suspect...
