ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Called Out By Battle Rapper For "Desperately Begging For Eminem's Attention"

With an album that comes in at 30 songs, there is much to dissect in The Game's Drillmatic. However, his 10-minute diss track to Eminem—"The Black Slim Shady—has come under fire as people have chastised Game over targeting the Detroit hitmaker. The Game has been poking the bear for some time by commenting on Em's daughter's photo and mentioning him in interviews, and he decided to attempt to kick off some diss track beef by dropping "The Black Slim Shady."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Brags About Utilizing Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, & Future Collabs Against Naysayers

This week, DJ Khaled is receiving full attention from the masses now that his Drink Champs episode is being teased. The megaproducer is the latest to sit down with the REVOLT series and discuss all things related to his expansive career. With his album, God Did, on the horizon, Khaled is catching up with Noreaga and DJ EFN for what looks to be an entertaining conversation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Reyez
Person
Kehlani
hotnewhiphop.com

Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday

At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"

A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Ruthless#Canadian R B#Fmly Island Records#Hnhh
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige Says R&B Becomes "Popular Music" When Justin Timberlake Or Adele Takes On The Genre

Questions posed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on social media have sparked several conversations about the state of R&B. The genre has been under scrutiny for years as some have argued that R&B's influence in popular culture has severely declined since its reign decades ago. The new generation has sonically shifted much of what the world classifies as R&B these days, and Diddy recently posed the question, "Who killed R&B?" before returning to ask his followers how they defined the genre.
MUSIC
The Independent

Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’

Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"

It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Challenged To Million-Dollar Boxing Match By Irate Pastor

With his Mo'Nique debacle behind him, D.L. Hughley has been staying away from controversy. The world witnessed the unraveling of his working relationship with Mo'Nique as she went after the Kings of Comedy legend over a contract dispute. She attacked his sexual relationship with his wife and later, she mentioned his daughter being sexually abused. Hughley would clap back, making for a public argument that caused their mutual friends to speak up, and after battle lines were drawn, apologies were given.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jessie Reyez Drops New Single “Mutual Friend,” Announces Next Album ‘Yessie’

When Jessie Reyez first entered the scene, she won people over with her breathtaking vocals and down-to-earth persona. Today, the four-time Juno-winning singer-songwriter reveals the music video for her new single “Mutual Friend.” On the record, Reyez chronicles a traumatic and heart-wrenching past relationship. The song is a testament to closure and entering a new chapter of power and strength.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Issues $10 Mil Challenge To Music Execs Who Said His Career Was Over

Are you betting on or against Meek Mill? If you are an executive in the music industry, the Philadelphia rapper may have a proposition for you, but it could cause you to lose a hefty bag. Last week, Meek revealed that he would be sharing some big music news soon, even suggesting that we could have releases on the way as early as next month. We also reported that after leaving his management deal with Roc Nation, Meek signed with WME, partnering with the company for the Culture Currency Initiative.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Has Already Sold 100K Units: "So Grateful"

Now that she's back to releasing music on a more regular basis, 39-year-old Nicki Minaj is proving why she's been dubbed the Queen of Rap on more than one occasion. This Friday (August 12), she dropped off her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl," which has already racked up some seriously impressive streaming numbers thanks to her fans.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy