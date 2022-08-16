Read full article on original website
Iggy Azalea Announces She’s Returning to Music After Brief Hiatus—“Cry About It”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music after announcing a hiatus last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, The End of An Era, in August 2021. Following the widespread controversy that she was blackfishing, the rapper took to social media to...
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Called Out By Battle Rapper For "Desperately Begging For Eminem's Attention"
With an album that comes in at 30 songs, there is much to dissect in The Game's Drillmatic. However, his 10-minute diss track to Eminem—"The Black Slim Shady—has come under fire as people have chastised Game over targeting the Detroit hitmaker. The Game has been poking the bear for some time by commenting on Em's daughter's photo and mentioning him in interviews, and he decided to attempt to kick off some diss track beef by dropping "The Black Slim Shady."
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Brags About Utilizing Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, & Future Collabs Against Naysayers
This week, DJ Khaled is receiving full attention from the masses now that his Drink Champs episode is being teased. The megaproducer is the latest to sit down with the REVOLT series and discuss all things related to his expansive career. With his album, God Did, on the horizon, Khaled is catching up with Noreaga and DJ EFN for what looks to be an entertaining conversation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday
At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"
A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
NBA・
Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on band's megahit Pass the Dutchie dies aged 55
Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on the band's cannabis-inspired 1982 megahit Pass the Dutchie has died aged 55. Waite passed away on July 20 in Birmingham, with the British-Jamaican reggae band announcing his death today via Twitter. Further details surrounding his death are currently unknown. The band...
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
hotnewhiphop.com
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mary J. Blige Says R&B Becomes "Popular Music" When Justin Timberlake Or Adele Takes On The Genre
Questions posed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on social media have sparked several conversations about the state of R&B. The genre has been under scrutiny for years as some have argued that R&B's influence in popular culture has severely declined since its reign decades ago. The new generation has sonically shifted much of what the world classifies as R&B these days, and Diddy recently posed the question, "Who killed R&B?" before returning to ask his followers how they defined the genre.
Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’
Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...
Billboard
BLACKPINK’s Lisa & Girls’ Generation Make Their Mark on Latest Hot Trending Songs Chart
Thai rapper/singer Lisa of BLACKPINK holds the top two positions on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, with “Lalisa” and “Money,” respectively, on the Aug. 20-dated ranking. “Lalisa,” released in September 2021, returns to No. 1 for a second week on top with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"
It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Challenged To Million-Dollar Boxing Match By Irate Pastor
With his Mo'Nique debacle behind him, D.L. Hughley has been staying away from controversy. The world witnessed the unraveling of his working relationship with Mo'Nique as she went after the Kings of Comedy legend over a contract dispute. She attacked his sexual relationship with his wife and later, she mentioned his daughter being sexually abused. Hughley would clap back, making for a public argument that caused their mutual friends to speak up, and after battle lines were drawn, apologies were given.
Complex
Jessie Reyez Drops New Single “Mutual Friend,” Announces Next Album ‘Yessie’
When Jessie Reyez first entered the scene, she won people over with her breathtaking vocals and down-to-earth persona. Today, the four-time Juno-winning singer-songwriter reveals the music video for her new single “Mutual Friend.” On the record, Reyez chronicles a traumatic and heart-wrenching past relationship. The song is a testament to closure and entering a new chapter of power and strength.
Hear Beyoncé, Isley Brothers’ Reimagining of “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2”
A few days ago, Beyoncé and Ronald Isley announced that they were gearing up for a duet of the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The reimagined version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers‘ upcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Issues $10 Mil Challenge To Music Execs Who Said His Career Was Over
Are you betting on or against Meek Mill? If you are an executive in the music industry, the Philadelphia rapper may have a proposition for you, but it could cause you to lose a hefty bag. Last week, Meek revealed that he would be sharing some big music news soon, even suggesting that we could have releases on the way as early as next month. We also reported that after leaving his management deal with Roc Nation, Meek signed with WME, partnering with the company for the Culture Currency Initiative.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Has Already Sold 100K Units: "So Grateful"
Now that she's back to releasing music on a more regular basis, 39-year-old Nicki Minaj is proving why she's been dubbed the Queen of Rap on more than one occasion. This Friday (August 12), she dropped off her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl," which has already racked up some seriously impressive streaming numbers thanks to her fans.
