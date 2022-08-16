Read full article on original website
Shelters At Capacity
KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks about Lufkin Economic Development Corporation approving a tax abatement for the business FIO to come to Lufkin. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts...
Angelina Co. commissioners review final drafts of 2023 budget proposals
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Public safety was one of the topics Angelina County focused on during their budget workshop on Tuesday. Angelina County’s budget workshop analyzed budget requests from various departments and drafted a budget proposal for 2023. County commissioners and the budget committee focused on the county’s law enforcement.
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
Keepsakes from old Hemphill ISD gym really make the cut
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - Hemphill ISD found a unique way to hold on to history. After demolishing the Hemphill high school gym built in 1936, they came up with the idea to use bricks and wood from the historic building to create knives. Hemphill ISD has anxiously been waiting for...
Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation board has approved a tax abatement for a nitrile glove manufacturer which is promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. According to a press release, the company is Francis Innovation Operations. The release said Lufkin...
Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Certain customers of Swift Water Supply in the Nacogdoches area are asked to boil their water for consumption until further notice. The notice is due to service interruption where the main 6-inch line broke on Highway 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
Log truck rollover causes traffic delays on US 59 near Lufkin
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be aware of traffic delays on US Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 north of Lufkin. A log truck overturned in the Redland area Wednesday morning and traffic is delayed as only one lane is currently open. Authorities are asking drivers to use caution if in the area or to seek alternate routes.
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
Deep East Texas VFD’s receive large donations from Georgia-Pacific
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - VFD’s rely heavily on community support - anything from food or water donations to money to maintain equipment. Corky Cochran has been fire chief for the Livingston VFD since 1978. Cocharan says they average about 550 calls a year and with four months remaining for this year, they are already at 540 calls. Livingston VFD has gone to surrounding areas, including Corrigan several times this week alone to help put out wildfires.
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
Angelina Count Ag News: Strategies for winter forages amidst the current drought
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With the worst of this summer hopefully behind us, and sputtering’s of rain starting back into our local area, could the last of this drought be behind us?. And what does that mean for cattlemen and hay producers?. Truthfully, we have a way to...
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish 'Kitchens' home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
U.S. Forest Service signs contract to bring Black Hawk helicopter in to fight wildfires in East Texas
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Forest services have been battling wildfires all summer long, and with it being the busiest season in recent memory, they have now contracted with a state agency to bring in a previous used military aircraft to Deep East Texas. A Black Hawk helicopter now sits...
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire reportedly started by illegal burning. According to Polk County Emergency Management officials, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a tract of land near Pine Grove Road and Farm-to-Market Road 62, between Corrigan and Chester.
Capital murder trial continues for man accused in 2018 Cherokee County shooting
