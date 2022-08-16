Read full article on original website
Muncie police deploying license plate readers
The Muncie Police Department hopes to reduce violent crime by deploying license plate reading cameras across the city.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police trying to identify possible burglary suspect in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in search for a man who was captured on camera around the time of a burglary. On Sunday, an Indiana State Police trooper started a criminal investigation after an employee at Quality Plumbing and Heating reported that at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, power and plumbing tools had been stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis FOP begins ‘no confidence’ vote in prosecutor, court system
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police have until the end of this week to cast their votes on a “no confidence” measure for Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. They can also cast a “no confidence” vote on the Marion County judicial system....
Indiana task force seizes 369 firearms, arrests 397 suspects in year 1
The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force seized hundreds of guns over the last year.
Securing death penalty for suspects accused of killing police in Indiana remains historically difficult
INDIANAPOLIS — Recent history shows securing a death sentence for suspects accused of killing police officers in Indiana has been extremely difficult. Over the last 10 years in Indiana, 11 law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line duty. Six of those cases resulted in death penalty being sought, but so far none […]
Indiana Crime Guns Task Force confiscates more than 350 firearms in first year
The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force has confiscated more than 350 guns and arrested almost 400 people in its first year. The task force is a collaboration between central Indiana and federal law enforcement agencies. It addresses violent crime by locating suspects and collecting evidence related to illegal possession of firearms.
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
WANE-TV
Former Indiana deputy arrested after impersonating another man on social media
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fishers man was arrested Wednesday for using another individual’s identity on social media to make derogatory comments. Indiana State Police began an investigation in February 2022 after receiving reports from a Georgia man that someone was using his identity to post numerous derogatory comments to a social media account called “Brazil Indiana Chatter.”
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman injured in break-in attempt on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured early Wednesday in a break-in attempt on the city’s northeast side. Shortly before 2 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home on East 21st Street and found the injured woman. The woman told investigators her ex-boyfriend...
WISH-TV
Northern Indiana man arrested for entering Capitol on Jan. 6
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WISH) — A northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to report that he was pictured in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website. Horvath surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
Prosecutors seek death penalty in Indiana officer’s slaying
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting a young Indiana police officer last month during an early morning traffic stop, officials announced Wednesday. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said his office consulted with relatives of slain Elwood police Officer...
WISH-TV
Illegal dumping in downtown Indianapolis caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Needles, trash, sanitary napkins and an entire engine were all dumped underneath a bridge on the near east side of town in the middle of the day and it was caught on camera. In the middle of the day, two guys in a black pickup truck...
WISH-TV
Woman charged for assisting in Muncie triple murder
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A third person has been charged in connection to a Muncie home invasion that resulted in the murder of a man and his grandparents. Alexandra Reagan, 18, faces charges of assisting a criminal who committed murder and obstruction of justice. Reagan, an Albany resident, is...
WISH-TV
IMPD event aimed at preventing catalytic converter thefts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An effort to keep thieves away from catalytic converters is now underway. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department launched its “Paint to Protect’ program in partnership with Take 5 Oil Change at 2640 S. East St. Wednesday. Technicians at the shop will paint driver converters in bright, high-temperature spray paint. The goal is to get thieves to deter and move on after. IMPD says the bright color helps recyclers look for identification marks like the vehicle’s license plate number. IMPD will help people etch those numbers onto converters too.
WISH-TV
Former deputy charged with identity deception while posting social media comments
BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A former sheriff’s deputy was arrested on a charge of posting derogatory comments on social media while posing as a man from Georgia, according to Indiana State Police. Andrew M. Longyear, 32, was charged with a felony count of identity deception and a misdemeanor...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers line up for free paint jobs to curb thefts of catalytic converters
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of drivers on Wednesday got free paint jobs for their catalytic converters, the car attachment that filters out toxins and keeps cars running smoothly. The reason? Combating the rising thefts on the south side of Indianapolis. Dan Lake, one of the many drivers who showed...
WISH-TV
IMPD searching for truck possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released the description of a vehicle they believe was involved in a weekend hit-and-run that killed a man on a bicycle. Willie Bryant, 63, was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the...
Missing Indianapolis man is found, police say
A man previously reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator and a longtime casino executive were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison terms for their roles in a scheme that illegally funneled gambling company money to the politician’s unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to casino company lawyer John Keeler led the Indiana Gaming Commission to force the company out of its lucrative ownership of projects for new casinos in Gary and Terre Haute. Waltz, 48, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty in April to helping route about $40,000 in illegal contributions to his campaign and making false statements to the FBI. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison. Waltz said during Wednesday’s court hearing that his “greatest regret” was that his actions tarnished his reputation as a public servant, which included 12 years as a state senator representing the southern suburbs of Indianapolis, The Indianapolis Star reported.
