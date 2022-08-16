Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Douglas School employees complete ALICE training for another year
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Teachers and staff at Douglas Middle School participated in active shooter training to prepare for the return of students on Monday, Aug. 22. The staff runs through active shooter scenarios every year to stay familiar with ALICE and its response protocol. ALICE stands for Alert,...
newscenter1.tv
Budget hearing highlights shortage in Rapid City Police staff
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One of the big concerns from Wednesday’s first budget meeting was the need to hire six additional police officers. Rapid City Common Council Aldermen expressed their shock at the current number of openings in the department: 21. It’s not as dire as it sounds,...
KEVN
Wamblee man sentenced on assault charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 20-year-old Wamblee man was sentenced to 8 and a half years in federal prison Thursday, on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Paige Aaron Chipps called the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
newscenter1.tv
Summer Nights hosting Military Appreciation Night this Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Summer Nights has been rocking out downtown Rapid City since 2008, and there’s only three chances left to join in this season. This week is extra special, because it’s Military Appreciation Night. The nonprofit, entirely volunteer-staffed organization hosts the event weekly from Memorial...
KEVN
Rapid City woman sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Amber Atchley, 32, from Rapid City, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in South Dakota. Atchley was incarcerated in July, 2021 and pleaded guilty in February 2022. The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,...
KELOLAND TV
‘Drive High, Get a DUI’ Campaign in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Starting today, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the “Drive High, Get a DUI” Campaign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2019 in the U.S., 49 percent of the people that were killed in crashes and tested...
newscenter1.tv
School of Mines opens newly renovated library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The School of Mines showed off its newly renovated Deveraux Library during a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon. The facility offering plenty of study and testing space and may give the Surbeck Center a run for its money as the student gathering place on campus. The library also offers tutoring, counseling, career services and a lot of other resources.
newscenter1.tv
Cops and cones: sweet treats bring officers and the community together for a great cause
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Wednesday may have been the hottest day of the week, but some local law enforcement personnel took time from their day to have a cool treat with the community. Wherever they are on the autism spectrum, the Autism Society of the Black Hills has helped people...
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
kingsburyjournal.com
Fast bikes, fresh air and freedom
80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
newscenter1.tv
RCPD seek teen in connection with shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police are looking for an active teenage runaway from Minnehaha County in connection with a shooting in Rapid City overnight Wednesday. 17-year-old Robert Yellowbird of Sioux Falls is considered a person of interest in the incident. Rapid City Police officers responded to reports...
newscenter1.tv
Annual meeting reminding people that “Water is Sacred” being held in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Brothers Wakinyan and Thorne LaPointe first introduced the concept of the Mni Ki Wakan Summit in 2016 during a conference at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. Since the first meeting of the now annual program in 2017, the event allows for Indigenous...
newscenter1.tv
Mayor’s salary, employee hiring the focus of first Rapid City budget hearing
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Wednesday was the first reading of Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender’s 2023 budget proposal, and elected officials had some thoughts. These hearings are designed for representatives to ask questions, make suggestions, and decide where funding priorities lie. Ward 2 Alderman Bill Evans brought up...
Black Hills Pioneer
SBHS grad thankful to be alive
STURGIS — Tanner Puckett said he is very, very thankful that he is alive. The 31-year-old Rapid City man remains in a Denver hospital following a power paragliding accident on Aug. 4.
KELOLAND TV
Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
KELOLAND TV
Central States Fair in Rapid City begins this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City and surrounding areas are now getting ready for the Central States Fair to start after a busy Rally week. From motorcycles filling up the streets to fair goers heading to the grandstands, it’s been a packed summer in the Black Hills.
KELOLAND TV
Exclusive look inside Genesis Farms Cannabis Company
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Scale. It is the word that may come most readily to mind when you look upon the growing operation that is Genesis Farms, which aims to be the state’s largest cannabis production operation. Genesis Farms’ main facility is located in Box Elder, South...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Police release final tally for 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis Police released their final tally of arrests and violations from this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The report showed 63 D-U-I arrests – up over last year’s 57, and 35 felony drug arrests – up from 20 last year. Illegal parking remained...
