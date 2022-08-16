ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota, IL

New head coach, wrestlers bring new energy to Dakota football

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqgpN_0hJm0ya400

DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– There are a couple major changes with Dakota High School’s football program this season. The hope is those changes will help the Indians return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The first big change at Dakota is the guy now running the team. Former defensive coordinator Dan Sheets is the head coach. He’s also the track coach at Dakota. He has a connection with the kids and that could explain why their numbers are up.

“We’ve got a lot more excitement around the program this year,” said Sheets. “We’ve got a lot more kids this year. We finished the season last year with about 32 players in the program. This year we’re at 52.”

The other big change is two state champion wrestlers at the school have joined the team, Phoenix Blakely and Noah Wenzel. Blakely is playing halfback and defensive back. Wenzel is playing guard and defensive tackle.

“They make a huge difference,” said Dakota fullback/linebacker Tom Bowman. “Last year we didn’t have Noah Wenzel. This year we’ve got him. He probably is one of our best linemen.”

“It’s always good to have a connection with the wrestling program,” said Sheets. “Wrestlers have a different mentality. They bring a different attitude.”

Kaiden Niedermeier is no newbie to Dakota football. He’s back for his third year as the starting quarterback. Sheets is impressed with him.

“He has done unbelievable as far as knowing the playbook, and it’s completely different from last year.”

“There’s been a few changes,” said Niedermeier. “A little more responsibility than I think last year with the playoffbook and stuff.”

Tug Dornink will be a main target for Niedermeier when Dakota chooses to pass, but as usual the Indians will opt for the run game. Speedster Adrian Arellano returns at running back.

“I think with the offense we’re going to have it’s going to set up really nice for him,” said Sheets. “Adrian’s going to have some open holes to run through. When he hits them he goes.”

Bowman will be clearing some holes as the fullback. Jason Bowers is another running back. Jacob Taylor returns on the offensive line. In all Dakota returns eight starters on offense and eight on defense. Sheets has switched the defense from a 3-4 to a 4-3. The linebacker trio of Arellano, Bowman and Dornink will be the key unit.

The Indians hope these changes will mean a playoff berth.

“We’re determined to get to those playoffs and make the Dakota community proud this year,” said Neidermeier.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Overtime’ high school football preseason special

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Scott Leber and Regan Holgate kickoff a new season of high school football in the Rockford area with their ‘Overtime’ preseason special. They rundown the teams in the NIC-10, Big Northern Conference and Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, plus 8-man football. Tim Bailey joins them with his take on the NIC-10 for this season. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dakota, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Live at Levings’ holds talent show finals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another installment of “Live at Levings” took place Sunday night. The talent show finals and concert was held at Levings Park. The talent show finals kicked off the show, with the top three acts taking home cash prizes. The top prize was $1,000. Music and dance acts followed the show, including […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Curran’s Orchard opens for the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fall is just around the corner, but Saturday marked the start of the season for Curran’s Orchard in Rockford. There was no shortage of fall treats, from apple donuts to cider slushies and more, plus plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. In fact, one activity could send residents home with a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s public pools close Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Curran’s Orchard opens this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curran’s Orchard, at 6385 Kilburn Avenue, opens for the Fall season on Saturday. Staff at the apple orchard have been busy all this week, getting the outside activities and food ready for sale. Apple cider donuts, cider slushies, apple and cherry pies, and more are ready for customers to enjoy. There […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Dakota#Highschoolsports#Dakota High School#Indians
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Northern Lights possibly visible in Rockford Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night. Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Rockford

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
superhits106.com

East Dubuque Under A State Investigation

State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy