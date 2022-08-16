ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Dakotafest brings new farming technology to South Dakota growers

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakotas biggest industry so exhibitors from around the country are gathered in Mitchell to help show off the latest in farming technology. The event is not just for farmers as anyone can come out to Dakotafest to learn more about the...
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls childcare needs at critical levels as two centers close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amidst a difficult time in finding child care in Sioux Falls, two more centers are announcing they’ll be closing their doors. After caring for kids for over 50 years, the Unit Methodist Church Preschool and Daycare at both Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist Churches will be ending their services on September 30th. Directors say it was a painful decision.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New haircuts give students confidence boost

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-school events have been happening all over the state, but this weekend a unique one will take place in downtown Sioux Falls. 5 Star Cutz N Salon wants to make sure students not only have the supplies they need to return to class but the style too.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Organizers prepare for Turner County Fair

PARKER, S.D (KELO) — Organizers have been busy preparing for the Turner County Fair in Parker, South Dakota. Today, KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz spoke to the fair manager and a vendor for this report about what attendees can expect to see this year. The Turner County Fairgrounds may be...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
Parker, SD
Government
Turner County, SD
Government
City
Parker, SD
County
Turner County, SD
KELOLAND TV

Support Emily’s Hope at the Poker Run & Classic Car Show

Four years ago, KELOLAND News anchor Angela Kennecke lost her oldest daughter, Emily Groth, to fentanyl poisoning. Since then, Angela’s mission has been to spread awareness in hopes that no other parents will have to suffer this kind of loss. But Angela hasn’t been alone in her fight. She...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Day of Giving benefits Brandon Area Food Pantry

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A Brandon coffee shop is brewing up donations for a local nonprofit. A steady stream of cars and customers poured into Scooter’s Coffee this morning for the store’s annual Day of Giving. “One day a year where 100 percent of the sales we...
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

United Childcare and Preschool closing September 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sixty children will need to find a new child care and preschool provider. United Childcare and Preschool, an independent charity that operates under a memorandum of understanding at Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist churches, announced it will end all service operations on September 30. The nonprofit, which was founded in 1970, will then start a formal dissolution.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Harrisburg superintendent concerned over civics standards

HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — South Dakota school administrators are starting to speak out against the proposed changes to social studies standards announced this week by the Department of Education. The draft standards, created by a 15-member commission, include a stated goal that history and civics instructions should be free from political agendas and activism. But the superintendent of South Dakota’s third-largest district has concerns about the standard’s effects on both students and teachers.
HARRISBURG, SD
amazingmadison.com

Storage reservoir near Madison among Lewis & Clark construction contracts awarded

The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System’s Board of Directors has awarded three more construction contracts. One of the contracts is for a one-million gallon ground storage reservoir to be built a few miles east of Madison. That contract is for close to four-and-a-half million dollars and was awarded to DN Tanks of Dallas.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bringing art to an old downtown Mitchell building

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A new contest is bringing an artistic touch to downtown Mitchell. The Mitchell Area Council of the Arts is hosting a main street window art contest, inviting community members and tourists to create original pieces of artwork to be turned into window clings for 12 windows in one of the downtown buildings. The theme is ‘Adventure, Nature and Landscapes’, encouraging artists to be inspired by the great outdoors.
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

Animals rescued; Genesis Farms tour; Mitchell artwork

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A mother on the Pine Ridge Reservation still doesn’t have answers for what happened to her daughter six years ago.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

FEMA has new strategy to engage Native American tribes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has developed a new strategy to better engage with hundreds of Native American tribes facing climate change-related disasters. The agency announced plans to include the 574 federally recognized tribal nations in discussions about possible future dangers from climate change.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND Media Group to launch 4 p.m. newscast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will launch KELOLAND News First@4 beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The newscast will feature one hour of news, weather and community information from the region’s leading news organization. Anchoring KELOLAND News First@4 will be veteran journalists Don Jorgensen and Kelli...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?

Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Next Fantastic All-You-Can-Eat Sioux Falls Pancake Breakfast Coming!

Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US

It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
MITCHELL, SD

