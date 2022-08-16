ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Report: July’s rental market thrives as single-family home sales see fourth consecutive month of decline

Houston's single-family home rental market filled the gap for homeowners as single-family home sales decreased. (Rendering courtesy The Aria at Ralson) Houston’s single-family rental market held strong in July as single-family home sales dwindled, according to an Aug. 17 press release from the Houston Association of Realtors. Continued increases...
HOUSTON, TX
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets

Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Baker Hughes to consolidate offices with new Energy Corridor headquarters

One of Baker Hughes' featured capabilities includes industrial technology. The company aims to improve efficiency and increase processing across the industry. (Courtesy Baker Hughes) Houston-based energy technology firm Baker Hughes will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Energy Corridor by mid-2023. The new 130,000-square-foot office space is located at 575...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
Axios Houston

3 private pools to rent in Houston

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Shop Until You Drop at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe/Houston's Margaritaville Marketplace

CONROE, TX -- Back by popular demand, the Margaritaville Marketplace at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe looks forward to welcoming shoppers interested in indulging in some retail therapy. Discover handmade goods crafted by dozens of local artisans and vendors, including Kendra Scott in Palm Court outside the resort’s main lobby. Enjoy a 15% discount; one lucky shopper will receive a free gift.
CONROE, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area

Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Real Estate Brokerage#Home Sales#Single Family Homes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Leader#Oak Forest
spacecityweather.com

Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August

As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

More scattered downpours expected Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Another round of scattered downpours will develop Friday, but there will be some key differences compared to what hit us on Thursday. We will stay mostly cloudy and rain-cooled Friday. Most areas will see high temperatures stay below 90 degrees. The storm front that brought...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Dare we say it? The second half of August in Houston should be reasonably nice

Good morning. Houston faces two more hot days before a weak front arrives to provide some relief, mostly in the form of cloudier skies, which will bring down temperatures, as well as producing scattered to widespread showers. After Thursday we should be done with high temperatures in the triple digits for awhile, which sounds great to me.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates missing money from a now-closed bank

Losing a jacket or your phone is frustrating and inconvenient but you can usually retrace your steps to find out where you left them. But one Houston man has hit a dead end trying to find money his mother invested in a certificate of deposit nearly 30 years ago. He asked our Investigates team for help.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy