HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Report: July’s rental market thrives as single-family home sales see fourth consecutive month of decline
Houston's single-family home rental market filled the gap for homeowners as single-family home sales decreased. (Rendering courtesy The Aria at Ralson) Houston’s single-family rental market held strong in July as single-family home sales dwindled, according to an Aug. 17 press release from the Houston Association of Realtors. Continued increases...
High interest rates, affordability crunch drop home prices in LA area
With demand diminished by rising interest rates and high home prices, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area was $780,000 in July — down from $800,000 in June but still up from $731,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Wednesday.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets
Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
Baker Hughes to consolidate offices with new Energy Corridor headquarters
One of Baker Hughes' featured capabilities includes industrial technology. The company aims to improve efficiency and increase processing across the industry. (Courtesy Baker Hughes) Houston-based energy technology firm Baker Hughes will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Energy Corridor by mid-2023. The new 130,000-square-foot office space is located at 575...
3 private pools to rent in Houston
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Click2Houston.com
‘It was over $300 more than our electric bill’: Conroe families see water bills double -- even triple
CONROE, Texas – You can usually predict how much you’ll pay for your water bill each month. But for some residents in Conroe, they got quite the surprise on their most recent bill. “Our mouths fell open and hit the floor,” said Linda Gill of Conroe. Linda...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Shop Until You Drop at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe/Houston's Margaritaville Marketplace
CONROE, TX -- Back by popular demand, the Margaritaville Marketplace at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe looks forward to welcoming shoppers interested in indulging in some retail therapy. Discover handmade goods crafted by dozens of local artisans and vendors, including Kendra Scott in Palm Court outside the resort’s main lobby. Enjoy a 15% discount; one lucky shopper will receive a free gift.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area
Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
High-water locations on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — Storms can cause some Houston-area roads to flood. This page will be updated when there are high-water spots along your route.
KSAT 12
Houston-area company plans Wonderland entertainment development
SAN ANTONIO – A Houston-area company plans to redevelop retail space inside Wonderland of the Americas into a new entertainment venue. The new tenant is “taking up a large amount of space” Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon said. AR’s Entertainment Hub owner Archie Wright said the...
Houston Chronicle
Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday
Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...
spacecityweather.com
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August
As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
Little League World Series: Pearland faces Honolulu, Hawaii in its 2nd game of tournament
The little leaguers are in win-and-advance mode, and Pearland faces a challenge in a team that has outscored its opponents 23-1.
Only on 13: Tour Port of Galveston's new cruise terminal that could increase voyages to 400 a year
The cruise comeback is succeeding in returning to pre-pandemic passenger volume. And it's about to get busier. Get an inside look at the port's new cruise terminal, only on 13.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
More scattered downpours expected Friday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Another round of scattered downpours will develop Friday, but there will be some key differences compared to what hit us on Thursday. We will stay mostly cloudy and rain-cooled Friday. Most areas will see high temperatures stay below 90 degrees. The storm front that brought...
spacecityweather.com
Dare we say it? The second half of August in Houston should be reasonably nice
Good morning. Houston faces two more hot days before a weak front arrives to provide some relief, mostly in the form of cloudier skies, which will bring down temperatures, as well as producing scattered to widespread showers. After Thursday we should be done with high temperatures in the triple digits for awhile, which sounds great to me.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates missing money from a now-closed bank
Losing a jacket or your phone is frustrating and inconvenient but you can usually retrace your steps to find out where you left them. But one Houston man has hit a dead end trying to find money his mother invested in a certificate of deposit nearly 30 years ago. He asked our Investigates team for help.
Click2Houston.com
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
Heavy winds blow semi truck off Houston overpass as severe weather rocks region
Strong storms that caused widespread power outages across Greater Houston on Thursday are expected to continue through this weekend.
KTRE
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
