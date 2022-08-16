Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Pounds Of Meth, Over 500 Fentanyl Pills Recovered In Santa Clarita Valley, Drug Dealer In Custody
On Tuesday, the Juvenile InterventionTeam, (J-Team) arrested a man on multiple narcotic charges after the team received information regarding a drug dealer distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Santa Clarita Valley. A multi-location search warrant was executed by the J-Team at the suspect’s residence on the 20900...
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested In Canyon Country For Pointing Gun At Wife, Daughter
A man was arrested in Canyon Country for allegedly pointing a firearm at his wife and daughter during a verbal argument Tuesday. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon after it was reported a man brandished a firearm at his wife and daughter, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen
After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
signalscv.com
Newhall man arrested on suspicion of cutting man’s head with knife
A Newhall was man arrested after inflicting a laceration, with a knife, upon another man on July 23, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to an e-mail sent to The Signal from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies responded to a call on the 23100 block of Lyons Avenue regarding an assault that had occurred. Upon arrival, deputies located the bleeding victim with a laceration at the top of his head.
signalscv.com
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita Radio
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Palmdale, authorities said. The shooting happened around 12:14 a.m. near the 1000 block of East Avenue R, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Deputies from the Palmdale Station responded to a...
LAPD Officer Pleads No Contest to On-Duty Assault
A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest Thursday to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in Boyle Heights in 2020.
Shooting in Palmdale Leaves One Dead
One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Palmdale.
signalscv.com
Two men accused of SCV felonies return to court
Two men accused of committing felonies in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court on Tuesday, receiving future dates to appear once again. Monolito Guerra is accused of shooting Deputy Albert White in the neck in Newhall on Nov. 28, 2017. Guerra is set to return on Sept. 6 for...
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population […]
Yorba Linda woman arrested in road rage crash that left another driver an amputee
A 21-year-old Yorba Linda woman faces charges in connection with a road rage crash that resulted in a major injury requiring an amputation.Kaylynn Heatley was arrested Monday, several days after the Friday crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona, after she came into the California Highway Patrol's Riverside office with her attorney to give a statement."The CHP takes any incidence of road rage and assault with a deadly weapon very seriously and actively investigates each one with the end goal of arresting those responsible," CHP Captain Levi Miller, commander of the Riverside area office, said in a statement.Authorities say the...
signalscv.com
Newhall man arrested on suspicion of possessing of meth, loaded firearm
A Newhall man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of several crimes, including possessing a controlled substance while carrying a loaded firearm, according to law enforcement. On Thursday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the 23900 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall at approximately 11:30 p.m. when they observed two sole vehicles parked in the wash bay of a closed car wash, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
Claremont Man Charged in Woman's Death
A Claremont man was charged today with murdering a woman who was allegedly attacked in Claremont.
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody today.
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
Raids, Indictments Lead to 28 Arrests Targeting South LA Street Gang
Twenty-eight alleged members and associates of a South Los Angeles street gang were arrested Thursday in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force.
foxla.com
Yorba Linda woman arrested for road rage incident that led to driver's amputation
CORONA, Calif. - A Yorba Linda woman was arrested this week for allegedly ramming several cars off the road in a road rage incident that led to the amputation of one of the other drivers' limbs. Kaylynn Heatley, 21, was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon,...
