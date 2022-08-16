A 21-year-old Yorba Linda woman faces charges in connection with a road rage crash that resulted in a major injury requiring an amputation.Kaylynn Heatley was arrested Monday, several days after the Friday crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona, after she came into the California Highway Patrol's Riverside office with her attorney to give a statement."The CHP takes any incidence of road rage and assault with a deadly weapon very seriously and actively investigates each one with the end goal of arresting those responsible," CHP Captain Levi Miller, commander of the Riverside area office, said in a statement.Authorities say the...

YORBA LINDA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO