ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agua Dulce, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Pounds Of Meth, Over 500 Fentanyl Pills Recovered In Santa Clarita Valley, Drug Dealer In Custody

On Tuesday, the Juvenile InterventionTeam, (J-Team) arrested a man on multiple narcotic charges after the team received information regarding a drug dealer distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Santa Clarita Valley. A multi-location search warrant was executed by the J-Team at the suspect’s residence on the 20900...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested In Canyon Country For Pointing Gun At Wife, Daughter

A man was arrested in Canyon Country for allegedly pointing a firearm at his wife and daughter during a verbal argument Tuesday. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon after it was reported a man brandished a firearm at his wife and daughter, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen

After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Newhall man arrested on suspicion of cutting man’s head with knife

A Newhall was man arrested after inflicting a laceration, with a knife, upon another man on July 23, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to an e-mail sent to The Signal from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies responded to a call on the 23100 block of Lyons Avenue regarding an assault that had occurred. Upon arrival, deputies located the bleeding victim with a laceration at the top of his head.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agua Dulce, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Canyon, CA
Agua Dulce, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Soledad, CA
City
Canyon Country, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Deputies: Over 500 Fentanyl pills, meth found in huge drug bust

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station took down a major drug dealer in the area on Tuesday, finding 575 Fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth in a multi-location search, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga wrote that the Juvenile Intervention...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
signalscv.com

Man threatens wife, daughter with gun

A 53-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday after brandishing a gun on his wife and daughter, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga wrote in an email that deputies initially were responding to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Newhall Assault Suspect Arrested After Attacking Man

A Newhall assault suspect was arrested Monday after he allegedly attacked a person during an argument last month. Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, July, 23, deputies responded to a Newhall assault in the 23100 block of Lyons Avenue, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Palmdale, authorities said. The shooting happened around 12:14 a.m. near the 1000 block of East Avenue R, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Deputies from the Palmdale Station responded to a...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies#Drug Paraphernalia
signalscv.com

Two men accused of SCV felonies return to court

Two men accused of committing felonies in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court on Tuesday, receiving future dates to appear once again. Monolito Guerra is accused of shooting Deputy Albert White in the neck in Newhall on Nov. 28, 2017. Guerra is set to return on Sept. 6 for...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Yorba Linda woman arrested in road rage crash that left another driver an amputee

A 21-year-old Yorba Linda woman faces charges in connection with a road rage crash that resulted in a major injury requiring an amputation.Kaylynn Heatley was arrested Monday, several days after the Friday crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona, after she came into the California Highway Patrol's Riverside office with her attorney to give a statement."The CHP takes any incidence of road rage and assault with a deadly weapon very seriously and actively investigates each one with the end goal of arresting those responsible," CHP Captain Levi Miller, commander of the Riverside area office, said in a statement.Authorities say the...
YORBA LINDA, CA
signalscv.com

Newhall man arrested on suspicion of possessing of meth, loaded firearm

A Newhall man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of several crimes, including possessing a controlled substance while carrying a loaded firearm, according to law enforcement. On Thursday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the 23900 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall at approximately 11:30 p.m. when they observed two sole vehicles parked in the wash bay of a closed car wash, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy