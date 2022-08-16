Read full article on original website
Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
Deaf Smith County Historical Society hosting Tractor Jubilee this Saturday
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is hosting its Tractor Jubilee this Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dameron park in Hereford. The event will include a tractor parade and show, food booths and vendors, bounce houses, a washer and volleyball tournament, and music.
Newest Buffs arrive at West Texas A&M University
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - College students are gearing up to start classes next week. West Texas A&M University welcomed around 1,400 new Buffs today at move-in day. The university requires first-year students to live on campus. “It’s to lay a strong academic foundation, we have data that shows students who...
Pampafest to bring live music, food trucks, vendors to downtown Pampa this weekend
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampafest is set for this weekend with an all day celebration in downtown Pampa. The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to midnight and will have vendors, bar and food trucks, live music and more. Tickets are $30 to $40 and VIP tickets are $150. For more...
The Reserve at Amarillo partners with Bubba’s 33 to host back to school party and supply drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Reserve at Amarillo is partnering with Bubba’s 33 to put on a back to school party and supply drive this Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, networking, and giveaways. The event will take...
Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society moving rescue and foster operations from AAMW
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society announced today it is moving its rescue and foster operations to a new location after being in the city animal shelter for years. In the announcement, the group said it had operated at the shelter since the 1970′s. The city previously...
WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
League of Women Voters holding registration booth at Amarillo Community Market
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will be holding a voter registration booth at the Amarillo Community Market. It’s Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on South Polk and Southwest 10th. The booth will allow prospective voters to register for the upcoming general election in...
Amarillo school encourages ‘If you see something, say something’ after officials respond to gun on campus tip
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School and Oak Dale Elementary were on lockdown due to a possible man with a gun in the area. According to officials, officers received a tip from a student with a weapon on campus at Caprock High School. Amarillo officials were able to find...
Amarillo ISD isn’t experiencing nation wide staff shortages
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District says that even though the nation has a staffing shortage, it is not facing the same challenges. “We’re really good,” says Chris Tatum, chief human resources officer, AISD. “We’re not seeing the huge numbers the rest of the state is seeing, really the rest of the nation. We’re almost fully staffed right now.”
City council approves lease for First Responders Memorial in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council approved a lease for a project downtown to build the first panhandle First Responders Memorial. The project is expected to range from $850,000 to $1.2 million with a $1 lease per year. Friends of AJ Swope first had the idea in 2018 as...
Doppler Dave Tracks Rain Potential Tonight
Cooler air has settled in today with 70s and 80s covering most of the area. Showers continue to dot the radar and we expect an increase in rain later tonight through tomorrow morning. For the central panhandle and Amarillo, rain chances are around 50%, but for the SW half of the are rain chances will be higher and some very significant amounts may occur. Rain will continue tomorrow morning and then taper by afternoon. Highs will remain in the 80s tomorrow, but may stay in the 70s in the SW.
Center City presents $19,500 grant to WT to help with downtown center parking shortage
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo presented a check of nearly $20,000 today to West Texas A&M University’s One West campaign for completion of its downtown center parking lot addition. The $19,500 grant will go to finishing the center parking lot at Southwest 8th Avenue and South...
Amarillo police investigating homicide near Athens Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting resulting a woman dead. According to the officials, on Aug. 18, at around 5:11 a.m., officers were sent near Athens about a woman with gunshot wounds. When officials arrived they found that the woman was dead. Amarillo police...
VIDEO: ‘Replaced shoes you wouldn’t believe’: Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet giving shoes to children
VIDEO: Amarillo Department of Public Health partners with Amarillo Parks & Recreation for yoga in the park
Countdown to Kickoff: Tascosa Rebels prepared for the season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With today marking one week until high school football season kicks off, the Tascosa Rebels are feeling confident. Last season the Rebels finished 10-3, making a playoff run all the way to the regional against Colleyville Heritage High School. Head Coach Kenneth Plunk enters his 14th...
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a train derailment in between Hereford and Dawn. The derailment happened in the area of Highway 60 and Road DD. The Dawn Volunteer Fire Department said the derailment happened overnight. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene and will...
Countdown to Kickoff: Amarillo High Sandies
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our Countdown to Kickoff coverage continues with the Amarillo High Sandies. Amarillo High finished last season with an impressive 8-4 record, while going 5-1 in district play which was tied for the top record in the entire district. The Sandies stellar play in the regular season resulted in their 13th consecutive playoff berth. They ultimately fell in the second round to Colleyville Heritage who beat them in the playoffs for the 3rd straight year.
New campuses open for Canyon ISD’s first day of school today
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the grand opening for two brand new Canyon Independent School District campuses. This morning, 1,526 students walked into new schools at West Plains High school and Randall Junior High School. West Plains High School welcomed over 948 students to their brand new building this...
