Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
KFDA

Newest Buffs arrive at West Texas A&M University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - College students are gearing up to start classes next week. West Texas A&M University welcomed around 1,400 new Buffs today at move-in day. The university requires first-year students to live on campus. “It’s to lay a strong academic foundation, we have data that shows students who...
KFDA

WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
KFDA

Amarillo ISD isn’t experiencing nation wide staff shortages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District says that even though the nation has a staffing shortage, it is not facing the same challenges. “We’re really good,” says Chris Tatum, chief human resources officer, AISD. “We’re not seeing the huge numbers the rest of the state is seeing, really the rest of the nation. We’re almost fully staffed right now.”
KFDA

Doppler Dave Tracks Rain Potential Tonight

Cooler air has settled in today with 70s and 80s covering most of the area. Showers continue to dot the radar and we expect an increase in rain later tonight through tomorrow morning. For the central panhandle and Amarillo, rain chances are around 50%, but for the SW half of the are rain chances will be higher and some very significant amounts may occur. Rain will continue tomorrow morning and then taper by afternoon. Highs will remain in the 80s tomorrow, but may stay in the 70s in the SW.
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating homicide near Athens Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting resulting a woman dead. According to the officials, on Aug. 18, at around 5:11 a.m., officers were sent near Athens about a woman with gunshot wounds. When officials arrived they found that the woman was dead. Amarillo police...
KFDA

Countdown to Kickoff: Tascosa Rebels prepared for the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With today marking one week until high school football season kicks off, the Tascosa Rebels are feeling confident. Last season the Rebels finished 10-3, making a playoff run all the way to the regional against Colleyville Heritage High School. Head Coach Kenneth Plunk enters his 14th...
KFDA

Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a train derailment in between Hereford and Dawn. The derailment happened in the area of Highway 60 and Road DD. The Dawn Volunteer Fire Department said the derailment happened overnight. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene and will...
KFDA

Countdown to Kickoff: Amarillo High Sandies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our Countdown to Kickoff coverage continues with the Amarillo High Sandies. Amarillo High finished last season with an impressive 8-4 record, while going 5-1 in district play which was tied for the top record in the entire district. The Sandies stellar play in the regular season resulted in their 13th consecutive playoff berth. They ultimately fell in the second round to Colleyville Heritage who beat them in the playoffs for the 3rd straight year.
KFDA

New campuses open for Canyon ISD’s first day of school today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the grand opening for two brand new Canyon Independent School District campuses. This morning, 1,526 students walked into new schools at West Plains High school and Randall Junior High School. West Plains High School welcomed over 948 students to their brand new building this...
