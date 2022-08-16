ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beth Crowder
I’m going to say this again!!! 911 failed the children of Uvalde !!! The kids called repeatedly 911 and the local authorities didn’t respond!!!!! More than anything Uvalde needs to revamp their local authorities, police & Sherriff!!!!

S D
Poor Chuck that was four years ago the man is 82 let him rest. Abbott is doing any and everything he can to deflect from his consistent failures. What has changed since the massacre at Uvalde? The answer is absolutely nothing. The truth is Abbott is a pathetic excuse for a leader and a worse human being.

J Moreland
Greg Abbott has taken Texas backwards by at least 100 years. For ex. Women are regulated to second class citizens with limited healthcare. Children are not safe in schools or malls or Walmarts due to his affection for the NRA. Teachers are not paid a acceptable salary. Physicians are mocked which caused Texas to be the #1 state for Covid deaths. Families are persecuted for loving their trans children. These are just a few examples of how Abbott has failed us. It is time for a change. VOTE BLUE!

KXAN

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Greg Abbott, DPS tap Chuck Norris for iWatchTexas PSA

Just in time for the new school year, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Tuesday launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system. The PSA, featuring Chuck Norris, will air on television in media markets across the state...
iheart.com

The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
Focus Daily News

Governor Abbott, DPS Launch iWatchTexas PSA To Promote Reporting System

Texans are encouraged to use iWatchTexas to report nearby suspicious activity. AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system as teachers, students, and school faculty across the state return to school for the new school year. Featuring “Walker, Texas Ranger” Chuck Norris, the PSA will air on television in media markets across the state starting August 17. iWatchTexas is a partnership between communities and law enforcement that makes it easier for the public to report suspicious activity in the state, including criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats.
Reform Austin

O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
texas.gov

KHOU

News Break
Ash Jurberg

"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
TEXAS STATE
