I’m going to say this again!!! 911 failed the children of Uvalde !!! The kids called repeatedly 911 and the local authorities didn’t respond!!!!! More than anything Uvalde needs to revamp their local authorities, police & Sherriff!!!!
Poor Chuck that was four years ago the man is 82 let him rest. Abbott is doing any and everything he can to deflect from his consistent failures. What has changed since the massacre at Uvalde? The answer is absolutely nothing. The truth is Abbott is a pathetic excuse for a leader and a worse human being.
Greg Abbott has taken Texas backwards by at least 100 years. For ex. Women are regulated to second class citizens with limited healthcare. Children are not safe in schools or malls or Walmarts due to his affection for the NRA. Teachers are not paid a acceptable salary. Physicians are mocked which caused Texas to be the #1 state for Covid deaths. Families are persecuted for loving their trans children. These are just a few examples of how Abbott has failed us. It is time for a change. VOTE BLUE!
Related
Gov. Greg Abbott announces law enforcement grant for bullet-resistant shields, training travel expenses
New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school
Texas law enforcement agencies can now apply for ALERRT travel assistance
Gov. Greg Abbott, DPS tap Chuck Norris for iWatchTexas PSA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference
Governor Abbott, DPS Launch iWatchTexas PSA To Promote Reporting System
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doubles down on busing migrants to NYC amid feud with Mayor Eric Adams
Governor Abbott Announces ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program
Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves
Greg Abbott Enlists Chuck Norris in Bizarre PSA to Promote School Safety in Face of Mass Shootings
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
Beto promises to expand Medicaid. "We've been the least insured state every single year under Abbott"
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform
Texas Attorney General race getting closer: Republican Ken Paxton leads by 2 percentage points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov
Houston, Harris County leaders dispute claim of adequate funding for law enforcement
Houston-area leaders criticize Gov. Abbott for not calling special session to address safety after Uvalde
Texas school district adds more armed teachers to campus
KHOU
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 89