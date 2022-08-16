ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Video: Brighter, warmer day ahead in New Hampshire

A big low pressure system has been spinning clouds and showers over us Thursday. Finally that spins away overnight leaving us with some sunshine and warmer temperatures Friday. The weekend looks warm with some southern communities making a run for 90 again. The weather pattern will turn unsettled again early next week.
SALEM, NH
Video: Steady rain possible in parts of New Hampshire

A coastal storm will bring some much-needed rainfall to New Hampshire. Gusty winds at the coast and high surf will be with us through early Thursday. By Friday, the storm pulls away, and a return to classic summer weather is expected. A few scattered showers are possible in southern New...
ENVIRONMENT
Video: Rain stays mostly to north overnight in New Hampshire

A coastal storm is bringing a few showers and at times steadier rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Gusty winds at the coast and high surf will be with us through early Thursday as the storm passes by. By Friday, the storm pulls away, and a return to classic summer weather is expected through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
State
New Hampshire State
Video: Some much needed rain in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A coastal storm will bring some much-needed rainfall to New Hampshire. Gusty winds at the coast and high surf will be with us through early Thursday. By Friday, the storm pulls away, and a return to classic summer weather is expected. Some rain showers are backing...
ENVIRONMENT
Wednesday Rain Not Enough to Break Seacoast Drought

The good news is that parts of northern New England will get some rain on Wednesday. The bad news is that is won't be enough to break the drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor has most of Rockingham and Stafford counties in New Hampshire and most of York County in Maine in a severe drought. Most of Essex County is in a severe drought. The weekly update on conditions is scheduled to be released Thursday.
YORK COUNTY, ME
Rare August nor'easter to bring drought help to Maine

MAINE, USA — We've been waiting a long time for this...a storm that will finally fill up the rain buckets and help with Maine's severe drought. This is just what the doctor ordered: A rare August nor'easter is set to move into the Gulf of Maine on Wednesday. Low...
MAINE STATE
Summer Nor’Easter Rolling Into Maine Early Wednesday

Even though we have been dealing with a drought in New England for the last few years, it has become much more noticeable this summer. Even though we have only had a few days where it was really hot, it has still been a very dry spring and summer. Places that normally have lush, green grass, have only had brown patches of grass. Grandma is having problems keeping her flowers beautiful. We're even hearing that some people's wells have dried up.
MAINE STATE
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts

An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
HAMPTON, NH
"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
BOSCAWEN, NH
A New Hampshire Distillery Is Making Whiskey From Invasive Crabs

NEW HAMPSHIRE – Green crabs are an invasive species that have plagued North America’s coasts for more than 200 years. After hitching rides on ships bound for the continent in the 1800s, these small crustaceans rapidly began wreaking havoc on local shellfish populations and estuaries.

