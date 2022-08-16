Read full article on original website
Video: Brighter, warmer day ahead in New Hampshire
A big low pressure system has been spinning clouds and showers over us Thursday. Finally that spins away overnight leaving us with some sunshine and warmer temperatures Friday. The weekend looks warm with some southern communities making a run for 90 again. The weather pattern will turn unsettled again early next week.
Low pressure has finally pulled away from northern New England. In its wake, we are expecting sunshine and warmer air to return. Some southern communities will make a run for 90 degrees this weekend. The weather pattern will turn unsettled again early next week. Early morning clouds will break for...
Video: Steady rain possible in parts of New Hampshire
A coastal storm will bring some much-needed rainfall to New Hampshire. Gusty winds at the coast and high surf will be with us through early Thursday. By Friday, the storm pulls away, and a return to classic summer weather is expected. A few scattered showers are possible in southern New...
Video: Rain stays mostly to north overnight in New Hampshire
A coastal storm is bringing a few showers and at times steadier rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Gusty winds at the coast and high surf will be with us through early Thursday as the storm passes by. By Friday, the storm pulls away, and a return to classic summer weather is expected through the weekend.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A coastal storm will bring some much-needed rainfall to New Hampshire. Gusty winds at the coast and high surf will be with us through early Thursday. By Friday, the storm pulls away, and a return to classic summer weather is expected. Some rain showers are backing...
Small part of New Hampshire now in extreme drought, latest US Drought Monitor report shows
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Parts of New Hampshire are in extreme drought conditions for the first time since 2020. Roughly 230,000 Granite Staters are living under some type of water restrictions as drought conditions continue to get worse. >> Drought monitor report for New Hampshire. The latest report from the...
Wednesday Rain Not Enough to Break Seacoast Drought
The good news is that parts of northern New England will get some rain on Wednesday. The bad news is that is won't be enough to break the drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor has most of Rockingham and Stafford counties in New Hampshire and most of York County in Maine in a severe drought. Most of Essex County is in a severe drought. The weekly update on conditions is scheduled to be released Thursday.
Rare August nor'easter to bring drought help to Maine
MAINE, USA — We've been waiting a long time for this...a storm that will finally fill up the rain buckets and help with Maine's severe drought. This is just what the doctor ordered: A rare August nor'easter is set to move into the Gulf of Maine on Wednesday. Low...
Nor’easter forecast for eastern Massachusetts with strong wind, heavy rain, strong surf
Strong gusts of wind, heavy rain and a strong surf are expected to hit the eastern coast of the state on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has put out a hazardous weather advisory for several counties — including Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable and Nantucket — from 8 a.m. Wednesday morning to 8 p.m.
Summer Nor’Easter Rolling Into Maine Early Wednesday
Even though we have been dealing with a drought in New England for the last few years, it has become much more noticeable this summer. Even though we have only had a few days where it was really hot, it has still been a very dry spring and summer. Places that normally have lush, green grass, have only had brown patches of grass. Grandma is having problems keeping her flowers beautiful. We're even hearing that some people's wells have dried up.
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts
An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
Training underway for election officials across New Hampshire ahead of Sept. 13 primary
CONCORD, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire secretary of state's office said training is underway for election officials for the upcoming primary on Sept. 13. The sessions are for moderators, clerks and selectmen to go over election laws and the process officials need to take before, during and after Election Day.
New Hampshire customers seeing impact of hiked energy rates as bills start to go out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some customers are finally starting to see the impact those higher rates are having on their energy bills and some companies are offering solutions to those struggling to make ends meet. "It's terrible, nobody wants to pay more money than their usual bill," said Ahmed Mahmoud,...
CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
David Lidstone, 82, is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin in Maine.
A New Hampshire Distillery Is Making Whiskey From Invasive Crabs
NEW HAMPSHIRE – Green crabs are an invasive species that have plagued North America’s coasts for more than 200 years. After hitching rides on ships bound for the continent in the 1800s, these small crustaceans rapidly began wreaking havoc on local shellfish populations and estuaries.
New Hampshire health officials report five new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported five new COVID-19 deaths over the past week. There were no deaths reported Thursday by officials. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic is 2,646. Health officials said there were 1,780...
