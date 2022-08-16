Read full article on original website
Amsterdam students will get free CDTA bus rides
When CDTA’s new bus service starts in Montgomery County on Aug. 28, students and faculty in the Greater Amsterdam School District will have free access, not just to get to and from school, but throughout the entire community. The school district is holding two informational meetings for parents and...
Three cars involved in Pittsfield crash
Roads in Pittsfield are back open, after being closed due to a three-car rollover accident Tuesday night. Police are investigating the accident, which happened near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Seymour Street around 10 p.m. Police say injuries in the accident appear to be non-life threatening.
Troy police remove 8 guns from streets
Troy police have taken eight illegal handguns off the streets in just the last two weeks alone. In one case, police executed a search warrant last week on Third Street, where they found and seized a stash that included four guns, drugs and money. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden is thanking...
Pictures show deplorable conditions for animals
Pictures are providing a first look at the horrible conditions for some animals in Fulton County. NewsChannel 13 got pictures taken earlier this month at Kelly’s Haven. Police arrested Sue Kelly, the owner of the place, and charged her with 55 counts of torturing and injuring animals. This was...
Woman killed in Clifton Park hit and run
A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Clifton Park that sped away from the crash, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff says 64-year-old Michele Heffern of Clifton Park was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened on Vischer Ferry Road in...
Debris being cleaned up at collapsed Colonie house site
Clean up is expected to begin Tuesday on the pile of debris left behind after a collapsing Colonie house was demolished last month. That’s according to Matt McGarry, the town’s commissioner of public works. Neighbors have been complaining about the foul-smelling trash since the house on Corthell Street...
Colonie neighborhood getting cleaned up after weeks of terrible smell
Construction crews removed rubble that neighbors said was making them sick. That neighborhood in Colonie can quite literally take a breath now that the eyesore is finally being cleaned up. It took weeks to finally get the debris taken away, and a team of six people, two companies, and an...
Car pulled from Mohawk River in Cohoes
Crews were busy Tuesday morning retrieving a car from the Mohawk River. They responded to 60 Saratoga St. in Cohoes around 10 a.m. The front end of the vehicle was submerged in the water. No one was hurt in the incident. There’s no word on what exactly led up to...
House catches fire in Schoharie
A house fire in Schoharie that started early Wednesday morning needed as many as eight stations to fight the flames. The call came in around 2 a.m. The house is on the 100 block of Chip Lane and State Route 443. Everyone got out of the house okay.
Weekend shootings under investigation in Albany
Police in Albany are investigating two weekend shootings. Police say a 32-year-old was shot in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim is expected to survive. Then late Saturday night, a 24-year-old was shot on Hampton Street in Albany. The victim suffered non-life...
Search warrant leads to slew of guns, drugs in Albany
Two people are facing charges after Albany detectives and US Marshals executed a search warrant on Washington Avenue. Antiel Pagan, 22, and Samantha Steenburn, 27, are in custody. Police say Pagan skipped parole and was wanted out of Catskill. While executing the search warrant, officers say they recovered nearly 200...
Johnstown boy’s death declared suspicious
State police are now calling the death of a 7-year-old boy suspicious. An autopsy has been completed on Hunter DeGroat, who died at his home in Johnstown last week. State police are not yet sharing the results. Hunter was found dead at his home. State police say all life-saving measures...
Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws
New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
Teen in critical condition after being shot in Lansingburgh
The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Monday night and left a teen in critical condition. According to police, they were called to the 2200 block of Corliss Park around 10:20p.m. Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso. They say he’s in...
Man pleads guilty in connection to Motel 6 murder
A third suspect now admits his role a homicide at a motel in Colonie. Desirique Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the first degree. He is the third and final suspect to accept a plea deal in the death of Xiaa Price. The two other suspects...
Hudson Falls woman gets 7 years in drug case
A Hudson Falls woman arrested earlier this year on drug charges now knows how much time she’ll spend behind bars. A judge sentenced Jessica Nichols to seven years in state prison and three years post release supervision. She pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance. Police arrested...
HVCC faculty upset with school’s vaccine policy change
The faculty association at Hudson Valley Community College is fighting back after the school rejected the state COVID vaccine mandate. The association sent us a statement that reads in part, “The decision by HVCC President Roger Ramsammy, made with no input from faculty or from membership of the college’s own COVID-19 subcommittee, is reckless and shortsighted.”
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office holding informational sessions on gun laws
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is holding three informational sessions to take residents through New York’s new gun laws. The first session is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Meco Fire Department. Then the next will be held next Tuesday at Broadalbin-Kenyetto Fire Department.
Trainer Chad Brown arrested in domestic violence case
Award-winning horse trainer Chad Brown is facing domestic violence-related charges in Saratoga Springs. Brown, a native of Mechanicville and four-time Eclipse Award winner, appeared in Saratoga City Court this morning for arraignment on a charge of criminal obstruction of breathing. The complaint against Brown alleges that he pushed a woman...
