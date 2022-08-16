Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Dogs and Lagers: A new festival for Bend
Crux Fermentation Project is hosting the Dogs and Lagers Fest on Friday, August 26 from 2-8 p.m.. Everyone is invited to bring their pups and enjoy food, music and beer! Dogs get some treats too!. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
KTVZ
U of O archeological dig underway at Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead before Highway 97 project begins
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead in northern Bend is part of an extensive archeological dig underway this week as part of the North Highway 97 realignment project. The project will shift the highway to the east, onto the property of the Nels and Lillian Anderson...
bendsource.com
Persian (and American) Flavors for Redmond
A new restaurant featuring both Persian and American flavors held its soft opening last month in Redmond. Saffron Grill is located on NW Sixth Street in Redmond, close to the Sleep Inn. Its menu includes chicken tandoori and tika beef kebabs and lamb chops all served with Afghan-style basmati rice on the Persian side of the menu, as well as burgers and pizzas on the more "American" side. The restaurant is slowly adding more Persian menu items as more staff members come on board, its owners told the Source. Saffron Grill also offers a full bar and sports on TV.
bendsource.com
Cookie Chain Expands to Bend
Crumbl Cookies, the 500+ strong cookie chain, has expanded to Bend. For those not already familiar, Crumbl was launched in Utah in 2017, quickly adding franchises all over the country with its signature soft chocolate chip cookie and a rotating menu of weekly cookie creations. The new Bend location is in the Cascade Village Shopping Center along Highway 97. So far it's the first Crumbl east of the Cascades in Oregon, with other stores located in the Portland metro area, and along the I-5 corridor in Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon wildfire defensible space town halls this week
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon this week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
Organizers race to prepare for the Madras airshow
A brigade of 300 volunteers hustle to transform the airport for the signature event With the airshow a little more than a week away, volunteers rush to ready the Madras Municipal Airport for one of the county's biggest events of the year: the Airshow of the Cascades. "We're taking a working airport and transforming it into an event," said Rick Allen, who books the high flying acts for the show. The show plays Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27. It takes a swarm of 300 volunteers to set up the airfield, host the 15,000 to 20,000 people who attend the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘A huge concern’: Land use battle kicks off near Redmond, Terrebonne
The Deschutes County planning commission held a public hearing Wednesday for a rural property proposal as a land use battle kicks off over the area. Billy Buchanan raises cattle on his farm next to the property being considered for development in the area of northwest Redmond and Terrebonne. The land...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Corridor: Businesses brace for change
Work on the Bend North Corridor is set to begin this fall as businesses along U.S. 97 scramble to find ways to adapt to the changes the construction will bring. Backroads that allow access to the businesses are becoming a new section of the highway, potentially disrupting business operations. Instant...
KTVZ
Creative, athletic outdoor lovers: We’re learning more about Bend twin brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday morning around 11 a.m. Mountain time, a single-engine Aviat A-1A small plane crashed at the Johnson Creek airport in Yellow Pine, Idaho, about 200 miles northeast of Bend. Bend firefighter Daniel Harro, 38, was flying the plane, with his twin brother Mark Harro on...
KTVZ
ODOT is ready to start a major project on Bend’s north end
The Bend North Corridor Project is designed to alleviate the traffic congestion on the city's north end. Night construction starts soon. The entire project is due to be completed by December of 2024. A major feature will be the moving of the Bend Parkway east by the railroad tracks.
Oregon firefighter, twin brother die in plane crash; Bend Fire announces public procession details
A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother, Mark, near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement. Update: Bend Fire & Rescue says a procession for...
KTVZ
City of Bend’s giveaway of closed Hong Kong Restaurant items draws a crowd
The city notice said "first come, first served," so the city of Bend's giveaway of surplus equipment and items from the closed Hong Kong Restaurant, making way for a road project, drew a crowd Thursday interested in seeing what they could get. We talked to several people who showed up...
Bend’s Hong Kong Bamboo Room Restaurant closed; equipment giveaway
With the recent closure of the Hong Kong Bamboo Room Restaurant located on SE The post Bend’s Hong Kong Bamboo Room Restaurant closed; equipment giveaway appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend Municipal Airport runway repaving next month
The main runway at Bend Municipal Airport will be repaved next month. The $1.8 million project happens from Sept. 7-16. It’s funded mostly by the Federal Aviation Administration and the State of Oregon. “What this project will do for us is to extend the useful life of the paved...
cascadebusnews.com
Updates from City of Bend
Recently, the Bend City Council approved a contract to install a fleet camera system in all Bend Police Department vehicles. The goal of these camera systems is to further increase the transparency of our local law enforcement actions, as well as to improve public safety, reduce crime and assist in prosecution efforts. The camera systems serve as an effective tool for helping the public access and understand interactions between officers and community members.
Oregon, U.S. agriculture agencies lift Deschutes County quarantine imposed due to avian influenza outbreaks
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request by the Oregon Department of Agriculture to lift a regional quarantine in Deschutes County, imposed due to recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza among backyard chickens and ducks. The post Oregon, U.S. agriculture agencies lift Deschutes County quarantine imposed due to avian influenza outbreaks appeared first on KTVZ.
ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97
Work begins this fall on the long-awaited Bend North Corridor project. This $175 million project aims to improve safety, mobility and accessibility while relieving congestion on the north end of town from Empire Avenue to just beyond Cooley Road on both U.S. Highways 20 and 97. The post ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend firefighter, twin brother, who died in plane crash, honored with procession as residents line streets
BEND — More than 100 people, including dozens of emergency first responders, lined Greenwood Avenue in Bend on Wednesday for a procession in honor of Bend Fire & Rescue engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother, Mark Harro, both of whom died in a plane crash in Idaho on Monday.
KTVZ
City of Bend buys closed Hong Kong Restaurant property for 3rd Street-Wilson Ave. intersection project
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The closed Hong Kong Restaurant in southeast Bend will be demolished soon by the property’s new owner, the city of Bend, to make way for a safer intersection at Third Street and Wilson Avenue. But first, the restaurant’s old equipment is being given away this week, declared surplus by the city.
City of Bend giving away surplus equipment from closed Hong Kong Restaurant amid road project
With the recent closure of the Hong Kong Restaurant at Southeast Third Street and Wilson Avenue, the site of a road project, the city is giving away restaurant equipment and other items declared surplus this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post City of Bend giving away surplus equipment from closed Hong Kong Restaurant amid road project appeared first on KTVZ.
