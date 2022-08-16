ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

Dogs and Lagers: A new festival for Bend

Crux Fermentation Project is hosting the Dogs and Lagers Fest on Friday, August 26 from 2-8 p.m.. Everyone is invited to bring their pups and enjoy food, music and beer! Dogs get some treats too!. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Persian (and American) Flavors for Redmond

A new restaurant featuring both Persian and American flavors held its soft opening last month in Redmond. Saffron Grill is located on NW Sixth Street in Redmond, close to the Sleep Inn. Its menu includes chicken tandoori and tika beef kebabs and lamb chops all served with Afghan-style basmati rice on the Persian side of the menu, as well as burgers and pizzas on the more "American" side. The restaurant is slowly adding more Persian menu items as more staff members come on board, its owners told the Source. Saffron Grill also offers a full bar and sports on TV.
REDMOND, OR
bendsource.com

Cookie Chain Expands to Bend

Crumbl Cookies, the 500+ strong cookie chain, has expanded to Bend. For those not already familiar, Crumbl was launched in Utah in 2017, quickly adding franchises all over the country with its signature soft chocolate chip cookie and a rotating menu of weekly cookie creations. The new Bend location is in the Cascade Village Shopping Center along Highway 97. So far it's the first Crumbl east of the Cascades in Oregon, with other stores located in the Portland metro area, and along the I-5 corridor in Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon wildfire defensible space town halls this week

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon this week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Organizers race to prepare for the Madras airshow

A brigade of 300 volunteers hustle to transform the airport for the signature event With the airshow a little more than a week away, volunteers rush to ready the Madras Municipal Airport for one of the county's biggest events of the year: the Airshow of the Cascades. "We're taking a working airport and transforming it into an event," said Rick Allen, who books the high flying acts for the show. The show plays Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27. It takes a swarm of 300 volunteers to set up the airfield, host the 15,000 to 20,000 people who attend the...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend North Corridor: Businesses brace for change

Work on the Bend North Corridor is set to begin this fall as businesses along U.S. 97 scramble to find ways to adapt to the changes the construction will bring. Backroads that allow access to the businesses are becoming a new section of the highway, potentially disrupting business operations. Instant...
BEND, OR
Bob Shaw
KTVZ

ODOT is ready to start a major project on Bend’s north end

The Bend North Corridor Project is designed to alleviate the traffic congestion on the city's north end. Night construction starts soon. The entire project is due to be completed by December of 2024. A major feature will be the moving of the Bend Parkway east by the railroad tracks.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend Municipal Airport runway repaving next month

The main runway at Bend Municipal Airport will be repaved next month. The $1.8 million project happens from Sept. 7-16. It’s funded mostly by the Federal Aviation Administration and the State of Oregon. “What this project will do for us is to extend the useful life of the paved...
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Updates from City of Bend

Recently, the Bend City Council approved a contract to install a fleet camera system in all Bend Police Department vehicles. The goal of these camera systems is to further increase the transparency of our local law enforcement actions, as well as to improve public safety, reduce crime and assist in prosecution efforts. The camera systems serve as an effective tool for helping the public access and understand interactions between officers and community members.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon, U.S. agriculture agencies lift Deschutes County quarantine imposed due to avian influenza outbreaks

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request by the Oregon Department of Agriculture to lift a regional quarantine in Deschutes County, imposed due to recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza among backyard chickens and ducks. The post Oregon, U.S. agriculture agencies lift Deschutes County quarantine imposed due to avian influenza outbreaks appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97

Work begins this fall on the long-awaited Bend North Corridor project. This $175 million project aims to improve safety, mobility and accessibility while relieving congestion on the north end of town from Empire Avenue to just beyond Cooley Road on both U.S. Highways 20 and 97. The post ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Bend giving away surplus equipment from closed Hong Kong Restaurant amid road project

With the recent closure of the Hong Kong Restaurant at Southeast Third Street and Wilson Avenue, the site of a road project, the city is giving away restaurant equipment and other items declared surplus this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post City of Bend giving away surplus equipment from closed Hong Kong Restaurant amid road project appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

