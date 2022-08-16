Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.AndTheRestIsHerStoryTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan and Michigan State commits eager for final season at Dexter before becoming Big Ten rivals
DEXTER – In one year, Cole Cabana and Brennan Parachek will be on opposite sides of one of college football’s most fierce rivalries. Cabana, a 4-star University of Michigan running back commit, and Parachek, a 4-star tight end commit to Michigan State, have watched each other grow into star players at Dexter and will have one last go around as teammates before they become rivals.
AthlonSports.com
Michigan Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
Everything came together (finally) for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in 2022, beating Ohio State in The Game, winning the Big Ten Championship Game in convincing fashion, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Despite returning just 64 percent of their overall production from a year ago, and some major departures on defense, the Wolverines are expected to challenge for another conference title this season.
Former Michigan Basketball Coach Beilein Visits Petoskey
PETOSKEY — Former Michigan men’s basketball head coach John Beilein visited Petoskey on Thursday to speak at the Perry Hotel, helping raise money for a local scholarship fund. Beilein coached the Wolverines from 2007 to 2019, leading them to a pair of national championship appearances. He currently works...
Michigan basketball schedule for 2022-23 includes date with Emoni Bates in Detroit
Michigan basketball on Wednesday announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, filling in the gaps from a rough outline that fans knew included trips to New York, Charlotte and London as part of high-profile events. The sauciest additions to U-M's slate? ...
Michigan State basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
At first glance, Michigan State's losses from its 2021-22 roster appear minimal, as the Spartans bid farewell to just one double-digit scorer from a 23-13 squad that exited the NCAA Tournament with a second-round loss to No. 2 seed Duke. But a deeper look reveals a slightly more uncertain perspective for a program that is just .500 in Big Ten play over the past two seasons as legendary coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season on the MSU bench with a new contract in hand.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Charlie Bell of MSU basketball fame to join Jack Nicklaus in Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout
FLINT – Charlie Bell, one of the famed Flintstones who helped Michigan State win the 2000 NCAA basketball championship, will be teeing it up next week in the Ally Challenge’s Celebrity Shootout. Bell is joining a star-studded field that includes Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus, Detroit Red Wings...
Detroit News
Milton McCrory wants to cement Detroit brothers' boxing legacy
Westland — Detroit's boxing scene has a rich history, and nowhere is that more evident than inside the walls of the current Kronk Gym. Plastered all over the building are pictures of some of the best fighters to ever train out of Kronk and under the tutelage of legendary trainer Emanuel Steward. Two of the images proudly on display are of brothers Milton and Steve McCrory. Steve’s is placed right above the entrance to the back of the Westland gym, home to a few offices and a classroom used for the Emanuel Steward Champions of Tomorrow program.
In 1986, Detroit Was the “Murder Capital” of the U.S. An NBA Star Had an Audacious Plan to Change That.
In 1986, there were more violent crimes in the U.S. than had ever been recorded in a calendar year. The murder rates in Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and many other places spiked by double digits. But in newspapers and on TV news, it was Detroit that got branded the worst of the worst: “the murder capital of the United States.”
Some of the world's largest pizza chains began in Michigan: Here are their origin stories
A blind date arranged in 1954 ignited the flame for the start of one of America's top pizza franchises. Can you guess which one? It seems as if Michigan is a hot spot for birthing the nation's top pizza spots, as many of the largest franchises in the world started right here in the mitten state. Check out the history...
Detroit News
Questions arise over Strayhorn's business as he leaves school post, Michigan
Michigan State Board of Education member Jason Strayhorn abruptly resigned his position last month and left the state amid a disintegrating business deal that has led to at least one lawsuit and six complaints filed to Michigan's attorney general. An Israeli investor is suing Maven Property Management Co., Strayhorn and...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime
Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
Big Sean bringing back community-focused DON Weekend Aug. 25-27
DON Weekend — that stands for Detroit's On Now, and is also a nod to Big Sean's nickname, Sean Don — will include a neighborhood block party from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Lloyd H. Diehl Club, at 4242 Collingwood St. in Detroit.
deadlinedetroit.com
Lengel: After 10-Plus Years, Deadline Detroit Will Close Next Month
In my many years in journalism, it always pained me watching venerable publications fold, like the Washington Star, Cleveland Press and the Rocky Mountain News. It’s even more painful when it’s a publication I co-founded. Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out...
WILX-TV
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business has resigned amidst allegations of misconduct. According to school officials, Dr. Sanjay Gupta submitted a letter of resignation to Michigan State University (MSU) on Friday. It was accepted, ending his seven-year run as the Dean of that institution.
visitdetroit.com
Take in great views at these rooftop bars in metro Detroit
Summer is the season for rooftops, and in metro Detroit, there are plenty of places to take in great views and enjoy good food and drinks. From smaller rooftops only on the second floor, to ones at the top of hotels in the heart of Downtown Detroit, you can find whatever you’re looking for at different restaurants with rooftop seating.
Golf comes knocking on Bancroft Park’s door
Bancroft Park, in north Lansing, is 41.77 mostly wooded acres of mature oak, maple and basswood trees. It is part of the Mason Esker, which, as a sign in the park explains, is a “linear, winding ridge formed of sediments deposited in the bed of a stream that flowed upon, within, or underneath a glacier.” That stream stretched almost to Mason. Glaciers came and went, with the last one believed to have melted 15,000 years ago, leaving behind deposits of sediments at various places along the stream’s route. “Bancroft Park is one of the few remaining segments of the esker,” the sign says.
Detroit News
Hicks: Don't trust Detroit to spend millions on unneeded broadband project
The city of Detroit has been working on a $10 million pilot project to bring a city-owned fiber broadband network to 2,000 homes and businesses in the Hope Village neighborhood. The pilot program is just the beginning as Detroit’s Digital Access Policy and Strategic Infrastructure Plan prepares to spend $900 million to expand this network throughout the city over the next decade.
hourdetroit.com
8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit
Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
Detroit News
Dining calendar: Food trucks, Greekfest, Taco Fest and more
Taylor Trucky food truck rally at Poppin’ and Mixin’: This monthly party showcases a variety of independent food trucks, plus DJs, a bounce house and a full bar. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. and Sept. 15. Free admission. 8200 Telegraph, Taylor. poppinandmixin.com. Satellite Food Truck at Urban Rest: Known for...
