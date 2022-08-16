Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Man dead after shooting in Luverne Tuesday
LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a shooting in Luverne Tuesday. According to the Luverne Police Department, officers were called just after 9 p.m. in the area of Liptrot Street after a report of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man who had died.
alabamanews.net
Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Moses Relfe?
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Moses Relfe as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. Relfe, who was 63, was the victim of a deadly shooting on October...
Man accused in string of I-85 shootings in 2 states fired randomly, had cache of weapons and ammo, police say
The man accused in a string of shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia appearing to be firing randomly and was found with a cache of weapons and ammunition in his car. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, is charged in Lee County with the shooting of a 45-year-old man. He...
WSFA
Marshals, Montgomery County Sheriff’s seek robbery, assault fugitive
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff’s and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force are searching for a fugitive wanted for robbery and assault. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Pierre Vonta Provo, 29, is wanted for robbery first degree and domestic violence third assault. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
luvernejournal.com
Homicide investigation underway following Tuesday shooting
On Tuesday, August 16, Luverne Police Department responded to multiple gunshots in the area of Liptrot Street just after 9 p.m. Captain Mason Adcock said when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a black male deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds in a yard on Liptrot St. Officers secured the scene and started a homicide investigation.
alabamanews.net
Prattville Man Charged in Montgomery Murder
Montgomery police say they have charged a Prattville with murder. Police say 39-year-old Jimothy Ford is charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas of Montgomery. Ford was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Thomas was shot...
Driver connected to 2 shootings on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia now in custody, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a driver wanted for shooting a man and firing into another car on the same interstate. The first shooting happened on Interstate 85 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office reported the second shooting around 7:56 a.m. on the same interstate.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Harassing communications was reported on Chapel Lakes Lane. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Aug. 7. • Domestic violence was reported on...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSFA
‘Habitual felony offender’ convicted in 2018 Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following his capital murder conviction Wednesday. A jury has found David Coleman, 28, guilty in the shooting death of Terry Rodriquez Tallie, which happened in October 2018. Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A hearing to determine costs and restitution is scheduled for Sept. 29, according to court records.
WSFA
Montgomery man convicted in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of committing three armed carjackings in 2020. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, was found guilty Friday of three counts of carjacking and three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence, according to Doug Howard with the U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama.
WSFA
Montgomery County sheriff urges business security following recent break-ins
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A string of burglaries across the capital city is grabbing the attention of law enforcement. “This is the time of the year that we normally see our burglary count go up,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham. The county typically sees an increase in burglaries...
ABC 33/40 News
Montgomery man reported missing by caregiver located
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Montgomery Police Department ended the search for a man who was reported missing by his caregiver on Monday. Police said 49-year-old Chett In was located after being last seen at his residence, which is located in the 4000 block of Marquette Drive. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a US Army camouflage hat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn
UPDATE: 12:35 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Police Seek Felony Theft Suspect; Reward Offered for help with Identification
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Felony Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony theft of property. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unknown male entered Walmart located at 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook, AL. Once inside, the suspect stole an iPhone 13 Max from a display in the electronics department and left the business. The iPhone was valued at $799.00. This subject is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree.
WSFA
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
WSFA
Missing Montgomery man found safe
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have canceled the search for a missing man after he was found safe and unharmed. Chett In, 49, was reported missing Monday by his caregiver after he vanished from his home on Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road.
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
WBKO
Construction worker dies after being critically injured on the job, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A construction worker in Alabama died after being critically injured while on the job. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 23-year-old Jose A. Prado was working near a roadway intersection. The sheriff’s office said a crew was pulling cable across the road...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1