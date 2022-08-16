ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Man dead after shooting in Luverne Tuesday

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a shooting in Luverne Tuesday. According to the Luverne Police Department, officers were called just after 9 p.m. in the area of Liptrot Street after a report of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man who had died.
Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Moses Relfe?

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Moses Relfe as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. Relfe, who was 63, was the victim of a deadly shooting on October...
Homicide investigation underway following Tuesday shooting

On Tuesday, August 16, Luverne Police Department responded to multiple gunshots in the area of Liptrot Street just after 9 p.m. Captain Mason Adcock said when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a black male deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds in a yard on Liptrot St. Officers secured the scene and started a homicide investigation.
Prattville Man Charged in Montgomery Murder

Montgomery police say they have charged a Prattville with murder. Police say 39-year-old Jimothy Ford is charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas of Montgomery. Ford was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Thomas was shot...
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Harassing communications was reported on Chapel Lakes Lane. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Aug. 7. • Domestic violence was reported on...
‘Habitual felony offender’ convicted in 2018 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following his capital murder conviction Wednesday. A jury has found David Coleman, 28, guilty in the shooting death of Terry Rodriquez Tallie, which happened in October 2018. Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A hearing to determine costs and restitution is scheduled for Sept. 29, according to court records.
Montgomery man convicted in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of committing three armed carjackings in 2020. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, was found guilty Friday of three counts of carjacking and three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence, according to Doug Howard with the U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama.
Montgomery man reported missing by caregiver located

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Montgomery Police Department ended the search for a man who was reported missing by his caregiver on Monday. Police said 49-year-old Chett In was located after being last seen at his residence, which is located in the 4000 block of Marquette Drive. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a US Army camouflage hat.
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
Millbrook Police Seek Felony Theft Suspect; Reward Offered for help with Identification

The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Felony Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony theft of property. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unknown male entered Walmart located at 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook, AL. Once inside, the suspect stole an iPhone 13 Max from a display in the electronics department and left the business. The iPhone was valued at $799.00. This subject is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree.
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
Missing Montgomery man found safe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have canceled the search for a missing man after he was found safe and unharmed. Chett In, 49, was reported missing Monday by his caregiver after he vanished from his home on Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road.
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
