Houston man identified in fatal Saturday night shooting in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night. Robert Dwayne Gant, 44, of Houston, died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont after being taken by ambulance from the scene in the 100 block of 1st St according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police ask for help locating missing person
The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a missing man. Juan Zuniga, a 54-year-old male Hispanic, is being reported as a missing person. He is described as 5’3, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Zuniga was last known to be living...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont woman gets 10 years in fatal 2020 hit and run
BEAUMONT, Texas — A newspaper carrier was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in the hit and run death of a 29-year-old man while on on her paper route just over two years ago. Orireanna Grace Coleman, 30, of Orange, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to "accident involving...
12newsnow.com
Teenager indicted for deadly conduct after Fourth of July shooting left 1 injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was indicted Wednesday after he allegedly shot and injured another person on Independence Day. Perry Hill, 19, was indicted for deadly conduct, a third degree felony. On Monday, July 4, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., Beaumont Police officers were on a call for service...
Previously missing 76-year-old woman found safe, Beaumont Police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 76-year-old woman who Beaumont Police were searching for was found on Tuesday. Gracie Spain was located and is safe, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. When she was reported missing, she had last been seen around 12:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of McLean Street.
Port Arthur News
Sheriff’s Office says burglary suspects could be linked to stolen firearms in 4 jurisdictions
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. These two young men, along with several others, may be tied to auto burglaries in four jurisdictions, authorities said. There have been several firearms stolen from parked vehicles over the past...
Orange Leader
Subcontractor dies from probable electrocution at the Sabine River Authority
A 37-year-old subcontractor is dead from what authorities believe is electrocution. The victim is from Missouri and was working Thursday morning in construction at the Sabine River Authority of Texas, 12777 N. Texas 87 in Orange County. Orange County Sheriff Capt. Joey Jacobs said one of the man’s coworkers found...
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 10-16
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16:. Burglary of a building was reported in the 7000 block of Howe. Aug. 11. Chanelle Porter, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5600 block of Monroe. An...
Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning
SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
bluebonnetnews.com
FBI steps up efforts to find Southeast Texas murder suspect
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rogelio Guerra Vasquez. Vasquez has ties to or may be residing near Monterrey, Mexico. Vasquez is wanted for the murder of his wife of 21 years, Sugie Vasquez, who was killed...
kjas.com
Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
KPLC TV
Authorities: Alleged ‘police impersonator’ turns out to be state trooper
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Wednesday, KPLC spoke with a woman who believed she was pulled over by a man impersonating a Sulphur police officer. KPLC reached out to Sulphur Police who said they didn’t know who pulled the woman over in their city, but it wasn’t them.
Suspects accused of leading deputies on chases in trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are facing multiple charges after deputies in Chambers County recovered two trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont and welding machines stolen out of Orange. It happened on August 15, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office saw two pickup trucks, a...
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
Lawyers for man allegedly paralyzed by Beaumont Police officer say he was locked in a cell, unable to stand for more than 18 hours
BEAUMONT, Texas — A press conference was held in Beaumont Thursday to reveal new information regarding a man accusing a Beaumont Police Department officer of paralyzing him from the chest down. A federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of Christopher Shaw July 2022. Shaw was taken into police custody...
Man accused of punching Chambers County deputy in the face facing multiple charges
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of punching a Chambers County deputy in the face is in jail facing multiple charges. It happened on August 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. A deputy responded to East 4th Street in Stowell after receiving a call regarding an assault. When the...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 16, 2022. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Wilson Arnold Stewart III, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicles.
kogt.com
Two Shot In Silsbee
Two men were shot in a home in Silsbee in the early morning hours of August 16 and one of them is from Orange. The report says shots were fired into the home on Kirby Street from outside. A 22 year old from Silsbee was shot and a 19 year old from Orange.
Body found in Anahuac believed to be of 72-year-old missing woman, officials say
Chambers County Sheriff's Office deputies said they have located a body in a canal in Anahuac that they believe to be of missing Bettye Robinson.
Again? Contractor fraud investigation ends with arrest of Louisiana couple for the second time this year
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office recently looked into a case of possible contractor fraud. The findings of the Contractor Fraud Response Team led to the arrest of Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41. The couple was arrested on Monday, August 15, at the conclusion of a months-long […]
12NewsNow
