Warning as heavy rain expected to trigger rare ‘thunder fever’ weather phenomenon
THUNDERSTORMS this week could prove dangerous for millions, experts have warned. “Thunder fever”, a rare phenomenon not seen in decades, can be dangerous and potentially fatal for some. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with “torrential rain” for Wednesday covering the south of England and...
Agriculture Online
Wheat sinks to lowest price since early 2022 | Thursday, August 18, 2022
Continuing with the midday trend, September corn finished the day up 4¢ and December corn finished the day up 3¢. September soybeans finished up 20¢ and November soybeans finished 15¢ up. CBOT wheat has sunk to its lowest price since last September and is down 32¢...
Diesel slides below $5 a gallon for the first time since March
The cost of diesel has tumbled from record highs, easing inflationary pressure on everything from trucking and farming to construction.
