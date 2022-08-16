ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

tualatinlife.com

Washington County greenlights reduced rate program for garbage and recycling services

At their meeting on June 28, 2022, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners took a significant step forward in improving access to essential garbage and recycling collection services for low-income unincorporated Washington County community members. As part of the annual garbage and recycling collection rate review process, the board approved a reduced rate program for qualifying households – the first of its kind in Oregon.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie asks voters to withdraw from North Clackamas Parks

With council's support, citizens are being asked in November to divert taxes from county's service district.Milwaukie city councilors voted on Aug. 16 to follow Happy Valley in exiting the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District. With the council's blessing, Milwaukie voters are being asked this November to support diverting NCPRD's taxes to benefit the city's management of parks. Like Happy Valley's elected officials, Milwaukie councilors said that their wish to leave stemmed from frustration with the county parks district for slow progress in completing projects. In response to Milwaukie's vote, county officials said that they were reviewing what Milwaukie's...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County moving forward on Prescott Beach purchase

Commissioners asked PGE to donate or sell the land last year. The county and utility company are now finalizing terms.Columbia County is moving forward on purchasing Prescott Beach from Portland General Electric. The county has leased more than 60 acres of riverfront property from PGE for use as a recreational area for more than three decades. The Prescott Beach recreational area currently has bathrooms, picnic tables, and outdated playground equipment, Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett said. But after purchasing the property, the county plans to begin significant development. "It's a very popular spot already, and I really do think it...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

OMSI District Master Plan to seek approval with Portland Design Commission

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry District is nearing a key milestone for its proposed 24-acre neighborhood in Portland’s central eastside. OMSI leaders are scheduled to meet with the Portland Design Commission on Thursday to present their master plan for roads, utilities and other systems in the district, where they envision retail and office space, hotels and restaurants, as well as residential living within its boundaries.
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Former Columbia County port director pleads guilty to theft

Doug Hayes admitted to using a port credit card for personal use. He will avoid jail time. The former executive director of the Port of Columbia County pleaded guilty to theft and official misconduct earlier this week. Doug Hayes won't serve any jail time, but he was ordered to complete 60 days of work crew and two years probation. Hayes resigned from the port administration in 2021 amid allegations that he had used a company credit card for personal use. He was indicted in January. Hayes reportedly spent more than $23,000 on family vacations and convenience store purchases before being...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Chips Act invests billions in Camas semiconductor industry

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The Chips and Science Act, passed in Washington D.C., will invest billions of dollars into Clark County’s semi-conductor industry, an industry that provides thousands of jobs in the area. The nLIGHT semi-conductor manufacturing facility in Camas is one of the facilities that uses a high-power...
CAMAS, WA
thereflector.com

Development of 179th Street raises concerns

Plans to revamp the street network near the Interstate 5 intersection with the Clark County Fairgrounds has resumed through public outreach, though nearby residents are concerned the plans might be too broad and already agreed upon. Clark County Public Works hosted a hybrid in-person and virtual open house Aug. 11...
constructiondive.com

Noose found at $295M Oregon high school construction site

Portland, Oregon-based Andersen Construction is offering a $10,000 reward for information that identifies anyone responsible for leaving a noose at the firm’s $295 million Benson Polytechnic High School modernization jobsite. A trade partner worker discovered the noose Saturday, Aug. 13, according to an emailed statement from Andersen. The firm...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Road project proposals for WashCo include light rail overpass

A notorious intersection between Beaverton and Portland is also among the candidates for an important grant.Washington County commissioners are preparing to winnow down a long list of proposed road improvement projects by the end of the year. In District 2, which covers much of northern Washington County — including parts of Hillsboro and Beaverton, the county's largest cities — that list of proposals includes two infamous intersections. Projects are vying for grants through the 2023-2028 Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program, or MSTIP. It's a grant program that operates on a five-year funding cycle, and while some $160 million is available...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

15 beagles rescued from laboratory breeding farm arriving in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Fifteen of nearly 4,000 beagles rescue from a laboratory breeding farm will arrive Saturday in Vancouver, Wash., according to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington. The dogs were removed from Indiana-based Envigo RMS LLC after the U.S. Department of Justice sued, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to ban homeless camping along common walking routes to schools

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to ban homeless camping along the city’s common walking routes to schools, according to a draft copy of his emergency order. The draft, obtained Thursday by The Oregonian/OregonLive, declares that children traveling to and from schools are a vulnerable population potentially endangered by trash, biohazards or restricted rights of way that can accompany tents and makeshift dwellings.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Two Former Lawmen on an Unflattering List Found New Jobs at TriMet

Last week, WW published a list of public safety officers with ugly histories that county prosecutors say they might need to disclose to defense attorneys in the event the officers were called to testify in court (“The Odd Squad,” Aug. 10). Some had DUIIs, others were caught lying. WW identified seven who are currently employed by local government agencies, and profiled five.
KENT, WA
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views

Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
PORTLAND, OR
psuvanguard.com

Lloyd Center becomes Portland’s newest arts district

In Nov. of 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Portlanders took another hit with the announcement that the Lloyd Center shopping mall might be closing its doors for good. Many mourned the assumed closing of the mall, but the announcement proved premature. “The pandemic hit, and so a...
PORTLAND, OR

