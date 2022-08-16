Read full article on original website
tualatinlife.com
Washington County greenlights reduced rate program for garbage and recycling services
At their meeting on June 28, 2022, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners took a significant step forward in improving access to essential garbage and recycling collection services for low-income unincorporated Washington County community members. As part of the annual garbage and recycling collection rate review process, the board approved a reduced rate program for qualifying households – the first of its kind in Oregon.
Milwaukie asks voters to withdraw from North Clackamas Parks
With council's support, citizens are being asked in November to divert taxes from county's service district.Milwaukie city councilors voted on Aug. 16 to follow Happy Valley in exiting the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District. With the council's blessing, Milwaukie voters are being asked this November to support diverting NCPRD's taxes to benefit the city's management of parks. Like Happy Valley's elected officials, Milwaukie councilors said that their wish to leave stemmed from frustration with the county parks district for slow progress in completing projects. In response to Milwaukie's vote, county officials said that they were reviewing what Milwaukie's...
Columbia County moving forward on Prescott Beach purchase
Commissioners asked PGE to donate or sell the land last year. The county and utility company are now finalizing terms.Columbia County is moving forward on purchasing Prescott Beach from Portland General Electric. The county has leased more than 60 acres of riverfront property from PGE for use as a recreational area for more than three decades. The Prescott Beach recreational area currently has bathrooms, picnic tables, and outdated playground equipment, Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett said. But after purchasing the property, the county plans to begin significant development. "It's a very popular spot already, and I really do think it...
OMSI District Master Plan to seek approval with Portland Design Commission
The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry District is nearing a key milestone for its proposed 24-acre neighborhood in Portland’s central eastside. OMSI leaders are scheduled to meet with the Portland Design Commission on Thursday to present their master plan for roads, utilities and other systems in the district, where they envision retail and office space, hotels and restaurants, as well as residential living within its boundaries.
Former Columbia County port director pleads guilty to theft
Doug Hayes admitted to using a port credit card for personal use. He will avoid jail time. The former executive director of the Port of Columbia County pleaded guilty to theft and official misconduct earlier this week. Doug Hayes won't serve any jail time, but he was ordered to complete 60 days of work crew and two years probation. Hayes resigned from the port administration in 2021 amid allegations that he had used a company credit card for personal use. He was indicted in January. Hayes reportedly spent more than $23,000 on family vacations and convenience store purchases before being...
Banfield aims to help veterinarian shortage with ‘NextVet’ program
If you have a furry friend, you may have noticed that getting in to see a veterinarian has gotten harder -- because there simply aren't enough of them at the moment.
camaspostrecord.com
‘Somebody is going to get killed’: Washougal residents urge city to tame speeding on ‘G’ Street
In 2017, Angi Waring moved into a house on “G” and 20th streets in Washougal, about four blocks west of where she grew up. Waring said she still loves her “tight-knit” neighborhood and friendly neighbors, but has grown increasingly frustrated by the “dangerous” drivers on “G” Street.
Willamette River under Recreational Health Advisory near Cathedral Park
The Oregon Health Authority has issued a Recreational Health Advisory for the Willamette River, near Cathedral Park in North Portland, due to harmful cyanotoxins the Oregon State Marine Board announced Wednesday.
kptv.com
Chips Act invests billions in Camas semiconductor industry
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The Chips and Science Act, passed in Washington D.C., will invest billions of dollars into Clark County’s semi-conductor industry, an industry that provides thousands of jobs in the area. The nLIGHT semi-conductor manufacturing facility in Camas is one of the facilities that uses a high-power...
Upcoming investigation: How an airborne blade exposed broader problems at PGE’s flagship wind farm
In the early hours of Feb. 1, one of the spinning blades on a turbine at Portland General Electric’s Biglow Canyon wind farm in Sherman County launched into the night. The 135-foot piece of fiberglass, wood and metal weighs more than seven tons. It flew the full length of...
thereflector.com
Development of 179th Street raises concerns
Plans to revamp the street network near the Interstate 5 intersection with the Clark County Fairgrounds has resumed through public outreach, though nearby residents are concerned the plans might be too broad and already agreed upon. Clark County Public Works hosted a hybrid in-person and virtual open house Aug. 11...
constructiondive.com
Noose found at $295M Oregon high school construction site
Portland, Oregon-based Andersen Construction is offering a $10,000 reward for information that identifies anyone responsible for leaving a noose at the firm’s $295 million Benson Polytechnic High School modernization jobsite. A trade partner worker discovered the noose Saturday, Aug. 13, according to an emailed statement from Andersen. The firm...
Road project proposals for WashCo include light rail overpass
A notorious intersection between Beaverton and Portland is also among the candidates for an important grant.Washington County commissioners are preparing to winnow down a long list of proposed road improvement projects by the end of the year. In District 2, which covers much of northern Washington County — including parts of Hillsboro and Beaverton, the county's largest cities — that list of proposals includes two infamous intersections. Projects are vying for grants through the 2023-2028 Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program, or MSTIP. It's a grant program that operates on a five-year funding cycle, and while some $160 million is available...
kptv.com
15 beagles rescued from laboratory breeding farm arriving in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Fifteen of nearly 4,000 beagles rescue from a laboratory breeding farm will arrive Saturday in Vancouver, Wash., according to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington. The dogs were removed from Indiana-based Envigo RMS LLC after the U.S. Department of Justice sued, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to ban homeless camping along common walking routes to schools
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to ban homeless camping along the city’s common walking routes to schools, according to a draft copy of his emergency order. The draft, obtained Thursday by The Oregonian/OregonLive, declares that children traveling to and from schools are a vulnerable population potentially endangered by trash, biohazards or restricted rights of way that can accompany tents and makeshift dwellings.
WWEEK
Two Former Lawmen on an Unflattering List Found New Jobs at TriMet
Last week, WW published a list of public safety officers with ugly histories that county prosecutors say they might need to disclose to defense attorneys in the event the officers were called to testify in court (“The Odd Squad,” Aug. 10). Some had DUIIs, others were caught lying. WW identified seven who are currently employed by local government agencies, and profiled five.
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views
Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
Vehicle strikes utility pole, Clark County house in fatal crash
A Vancouver man has died after reportedly crashing into a utility pole and striking a house in a Tuesday night crash, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
psuvanguard.com
Lloyd Center becomes Portland’s newest arts district
In Nov. of 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Portlanders took another hit with the announcement that the Lloyd Center shopping mall might be closing its doors for good. Many mourned the assumed closing of the mall, but the announcement proved premature. “The pandemic hit, and so a...
State land officials consider permanent ban on camping on part of Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Oregon — State land officials are trying to make part of North Portland’s Hayden Island safer and better for the environment. They’re focusing on a 500-yard stretch of riverbank along the Columbia River just west of the I-5 bridge, between river mile 106 and 107. The...
