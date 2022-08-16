Read full article on original website
Dozens of Dane Co. schools non-compliant for student safety drill submissions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So far this year in America, there have been 27 elementary school shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The day headlines flooded televisions worldwide of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, NBC15 Investigates requested records from the Wisconsin Department of Justice to find out if all Dane County schools were up to date with school safety drills. According to the DOJ, as of July 13, 2022, 37 schools in Dane County were considered non-compliant when it came to planning, conducting and reporting their school violence drills to the state’s Office of School Safety.
Man shot near downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Something to Smile About
Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
Name released of Madison man killed in Friday stabbing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the man who died following a Friday night stabbing has been released as investigators continue to search for his killer. On Thursday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 35-year-old man as Larry Fullilove and confirmed he died as the result of homicidal sharp force trauma.
Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year. Madison City Planner Angela Puerta says it is the fifth meeting, preparing both town and...
577 guns surrendered in Dane County gun buyback event
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 600 guns were surrendered in a Dane County gun buyback program on Saturday, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The DCSO, with the assistance of the Madison Police Department, held its first Gift Cards for Guns event at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday. During the four-hour event, a total of 577 weapons were surrendered in exchange for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries.
Madison officials report decrease in violent crimes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials held a news conference Wednesday to address public safety and discuss violent crime statistics. Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes outlined the agency’s summer strategic plans, which runs from June 1 to Oct. 31. The plan addresses gun crimes, stolen vehicles and traffic crashes. Both MPD staff and the public identified these crimes as the top priorities.
Rock County swears in new child court advocates but needs more
UW fraternity house burglarized over break
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
Decision looms for Dane Co. jail referendum
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. supervisors will decide Thursday night if the people who live in the county will get to weigh in directly on how much the county will spend to build a new jail. This week’s supervisor meeting coincides with the deadline given by Co. Executive Joe Parisi for the board either to sign off on the higher price tag now estimated for the current jail proposal or to make cuts to the plan.
Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof back-to-school gear
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) -In today’s landscape with school shootings becoming more frequent, protection and safety are on the mind of parents and students during back-to-school preparations. BlueStone Safety based out of Wisconsin Dells, is a company that provides primarily law enforcement both here in the state and across...
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School
Inmate sentenced for assaulting Dodge Co. correctional officer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An incarcerated inmate was sentenced to a total of eight years for battery by a prisoner Thursday after assaulting a Dodge Co. correctional officer in 2019. The Waupun Correctional inmate, Timmy Johnson, assaulted the officer in June of 2019 after Johnson attempted to hide medication that...
Suspect arrested after fight on Dane Co. Interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fight on I-39/90 in Dane Co. led to the arrest of a suspect from Janesville, who could be facing a fifth-offense OWI charge, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. A WSP statement indicated troopers received word of the confrontation between multiple people around 5 p.m....
Shell casings found on Madison’s west side not long after downtown shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Not long after responding to a shooting near downtown Madison, officers were called to reports of gunfire. This time on the city’s west side. According to the Madison Police Department’s initial report, investigators responded around 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of N. Wickham Court and Tottenham Ave. where they found found several shell casings.
MPD looking for suspects in catalytic converter theft
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding two suspects who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter. MPD officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Tomkins Dr. overnight on July 24 for reports of a theft. The suspects...
City of Madison officials address public safety in news conference
Dynamic duo honored at Dodge Co. Fair
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Ava Finger and her dog Luna were honored at the 4-H Dog Project event. The duo won an award for being able to overcome the toughest of tasks. Finger is paralyzed from the...
