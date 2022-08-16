ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

nbc15.com

Dozens of Dane Co. schools non-compliant for student safety drill submissions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So far this year in America, there have been 27 elementary school shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The day headlines flooded televisions worldwide of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, NBC15 Investigates requested records from the Wisconsin Department of Justice to find out if all Dane County schools were up to date with school safety drills. According to the DOJ, as of July 13, 2022, 37 schools in Dane County were considered non-compliant when it came to planning, conducting and reporting their school violence drills to the state's Office of School Safety.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man shot near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Something to Smile About

Wisconsin's largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Madison man killed in Friday stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the man who died following a Friday night stabbing has been released as investigators continue to search for his killer. On Thursday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office identified the 35-year-old man as Larry Fullilove and confirmed he died as the result of homicidal sharp force trauma.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year. Madison City Planner Angela Puerta says it is the fifth meeting, preparing both town and...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

577 guns surrendered in Dane County gun buyback event

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 600 guns were surrendered in a Dane County gun buyback program on Saturday, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. The DCSO, with the assistance of the Madison Police Department, held its first Gift Cards for Guns event at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday. During the four-hour event, a total of 577 weapons were surrendered in exchange for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries.
nbc15.com

Madison officials report decrease in violent crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials held a news conference Wednesday to address public safety and discuss violent crime statistics. Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes outlined the agency's summer strategic plans, which runs from June 1 to Oct. 31. The plan addresses gun crimes, stolen vehicles and traffic crashes. Both MPD staff and the public identified these crimes as the top priorities.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County swears in new child court advocates but needs more

As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Hamilton is now in it's final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

UW fraternity house burglarized over break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff's Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Decision looms for Dane Co. jail referendum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. supervisors will decide Thursday night if the people who live in the county will get to weigh in directly on how much the county will spend to build a new jail. This week's supervisor meeting coincides with the deadline given by Co. Executive Joe Parisi for the board either to sign off on the higher price tag now estimated for the current jail proposal or to make cuts to the plan.
DANE COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. As UW-Madison...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School

As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Inmate sentenced for assaulting Dodge Co. correctional officer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An incarcerated inmate was sentenced to a total of eight years for battery by a prisoner Thursday after assaulting a Dodge Co. correctional officer in 2019. The Waupun Correctional inmate, Timmy Johnson, assaulted the officer in June of 2019 after Johnson attempted to hide medication that...
WAUPUN, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect arrested after fight on Dane Co. Interstate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fight on I-39/90 in Dane Co. led to the arrest of a suspect from Janesville, who could be facing a fifth-offense OWI charge, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. A WSP statement indicated troopers received word of the confrontation between multiple people around 5 p.m....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Shell casings found on Madison's west side not long after downtown shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Not long after responding to a shooting near downtown Madison, officers were called to reports of gunfire. This time on the city's west side. According to the Madison Police Department's initial report, investigators responded around 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of N. Wickham Court and Tottenham Ave. where they found found several shell casings.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD looking for suspects in catalytic converter theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding two suspects who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter. MPD officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Tomkins Dr. overnight on July 24 for reports of a theft. The suspects...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison officials address public safety in news conference

As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Hamilton is now in it's final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dynamic duo honored at Dodge Co. Fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Ava Finger and her dog Luna were honored at the 4-H Dog Project event. The duo won an award for being able to overcome the toughest of tasks. Finger is paralyzed from the...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

