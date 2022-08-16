One of the keys to a successful 2022 season for Tyler Van Dyke and the Canes’ offense is going to be having a reliable, sure-handed option to complete quick and frequent passes. This is especially true when Van Dyke’s tougher reads are covered, or on key third downs. From the trust scale, there may be no better person than his roommate, Xavier Restrepo, who just so happens to be the most experienced wideout and lead candidate for the slot role. So it is no coincidence that Van Dyke referred to Restrepo as his “security blanket.”

