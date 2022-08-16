ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

FIU says football player Luke Knox, 22, has died

MIAMI (AP) — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
stateoftheu.com

2022 Miami Hurricanes Player Preview: WR Xavier Restrepo

One of the keys to a successful 2022 season for Tyler Van Dyke and the Canes’ offense is going to be having a reliable, sure-handed option to complete quick and frequent passes. This is especially true when Van Dyke’s tougher reads are covered, or on key third downs. From the trust scale, there may be no better person than his roommate, Xavier Restrepo, who just so happens to be the most experienced wideout and lead candidate for the slot role. So it is no coincidence that Van Dyke referred to Restrepo as his “security blanket.”
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Gattis
Person
Mario Cristobal
Miami New Times

Wagyu or Meat-Free? Miami's Coney Burger Does Both to Perfection

When local chef Pedro Lara and his wife, Vanessa, emerged from the pandemic, they never dreamed they’d soon be peddling vegan fare at Smorgasburg Miami. Today, however, they're the equal parts of the creative team behind Miami’s newest “it” burger, Coney Burger. Each Saturday, the couple...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center

The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
MIAMI, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Pollo Campero to replace Five Guys in SoDo

As The Community Paper reported in June, Pollo Campero will soon replace Five Guys in the SoDo District. Pollo Campero is a Guatemalan chicken chain that has restaurants in Miami and Boynton Beach and a takeout and delivery–only location near Camping World Stadium. The SoDo property at 2520 S. Orange Ave. will include a drive-thru. Pollo Campero’s menu includes fried and grilled chicken, chicken sandwiches, empanadas, plantains and yuca fries.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#American Football#College Football#Bethune Cookman#Texas A M
TMZ.com

Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market

Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Discover Miami's best man-made lagoon!

Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
HOMESTEAD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Robb Report

Exclusive: A First Look Inside Cipriani’s Elegant New Miami Residences

Cipriani is expanding its high-profile portfolio yet again with a condominium development in Miami and we got an exclusive sneak peek at what life will look like inside. Cipriani Residences Miami marks the famed hospitality group’s first ground-up residential tower and they tapped internationally renowned firm 1508 London for the interiors. The building will offer 397 one-to-four-bedroom residences that overlook Biscayne Bay, the Brickell skyline and Coconut Grove.  “The interior design of Cipriani Residences Miami demonstrates a fundamental richness that recalls the timeless elegance of four generations of the Cipriani family. 1508 London has envisioned an offering that captures both the inherent...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse

In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Semi-truck destroyed by flames in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A semi truck has been left a ruin after it caught fire. The incident happened near Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front. Firefighters spread foam around the truck to...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy