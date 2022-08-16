Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote EventShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Best Things To Do In Miami, Florida (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMiami, FL
Related
Teammates Praise Miami Hurricanes Freshman Kelly
First-year defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly has received raving reviews from his teammates.
WSVN-TV
FIU says football player Luke Knox, 22, has died
MIAMI (AP) — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed,...
Orange Blossom Classic return to Miami mirrors HBCU resurgence
The Orange Blossom Classic was formed out of necessity. The OBC included a cultural element that only black colleges could replicate. The post Orange Blossom Classic return to Miami mirrors HBCU resurgence appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Miami Still Chasing Top CB Cormani McClain, With Recruitment Update Coming
Cormani McClain is still mulling over his options to play college football, with Miami a prime contender.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stateoftheu.com
2022 Miami Hurricanes Player Preview: WR Xavier Restrepo
One of the keys to a successful 2022 season for Tyler Van Dyke and the Canes’ offense is going to be having a reliable, sure-handed option to complete quick and frequent passes. This is especially true when Van Dyke’s tougher reads are covered, or on key third downs. From the trust scale, there may be no better person than his roommate, Xavier Restrepo, who just so happens to be the most experienced wideout and lead candidate for the slot role. So it is no coincidence that Van Dyke referred to Restrepo as his “security blanket.”
Two Former Hurricanes Named to California HS Football Hall of Fame
Former Canes DJ Williams and Gino Torretta Named to California HS Football HOF
Miami Heat: Udonis Haslem to announce 20th season decision Sunday
The Miami Heat are surely busy preparing for the new season to tip. As the schedule and key dates on it start to trickle down along the news wire, the Miami Heat’s season and the difficulties that may come with are starting to take shape. One of the difficulties...
Miami Hurricanes Crack Top 15 in SI’s Preseason Rankings
Miami Hurricanes Are High On the Ladder in Sports Illustrated's Top 25
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami New Times
Wagyu or Meat-Free? Miami's Coney Burger Does Both to Perfection
When local chef Pedro Lara and his wife, Vanessa, emerged from the pandemic, they never dreamed they’d soon be peddling vegan fare at Smorgasburg Miami. Today, however, they're the equal parts of the creative team behind Miami’s newest “it” burger, Coney Burger. Each Saturday, the couple...
NBC Miami
City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center
The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
WSVN-TV
Basketball coach arrested after attacking opposing coach and player during game in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A basketball coach has been arrested after attacking another coach and a player. Cellphone video captured footage of Peterlantz Dantes attacking the coach and a player after losing a basketball game last week. It happened during the Back-to-School Jam Fest, inside the Coral Springs Gymnasium.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Pollo Campero to replace Five Guys in SoDo
As The Community Paper reported in June, Pollo Campero will soon replace Five Guys in the SoDo District. Pollo Campero is a Guatemalan chicken chain that has restaurants in Miami and Boynton Beach and a takeout and delivery–only location near Camping World Stadium. The SoDo property at 2520 S. Orange Ave. will include a drive-thru. Pollo Campero’s menu includes fried and grilled chicken, chicken sandwiches, empanadas, plantains and yuca fries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
islandernews.com
Discover Miami's best man-made lagoon!
Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
islandernews.com
"Miami is a city where I can relax,” Bad Bunny opens his new restaurant in Downtown Miami
After his newest release became the fastest album in history to hit 6 billion streams on Spotify, the famous Puerto Rican rap star, Bad Bunny, has just opened a Japanese steakhouse in the heart of Brickell with restaurateur David Grutman of Groot Hospitality. Versión en español. Having opened...
Miami New Times
Former Emeril’s Miami Beach Chef Makes Sublime Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
The next time you're craving a taste of Chicago, look no further than Broad Shoulders Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale. A trip to Broward County will deliver a taste of the Windy City's best sandwiches — along with a few Southern-inspired surprises — minus a much longer trip. Named...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive: A First Look Inside Cipriani’s Elegant New Miami Residences
Cipriani is expanding its high-profile portfolio yet again with a condominium development in Miami and we got an exclusive sneak peek at what life will look like inside. Cipriani Residences Miami marks the famed hospitality group’s first ground-up residential tower and they tapped internationally renowned firm 1508 London for the interiors. The building will offer 397 one-to-four-bedroom residences that overlook Biscayne Bay, the Brickell skyline and Coconut Grove. “The interior design of Cipriani Residences Miami demonstrates a fundamental richness that recalls the timeless elegance of four generations of the Cipriani family. 1508 London has envisioned an offering that captures both the inherent...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Florida
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
Miami New Times
Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse
In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
WSVN-TV
Semi-truck destroyed by flames in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A semi truck has been left a ruin after it caught fire. The incident happened near Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front. Firefighters spread foam around the truck to...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0