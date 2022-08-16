Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Champaign home shot at twice in one day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after the same home was shot at twice in just a few hours. Lieutenant Curt Apperson says around 5 p.m. Wednesday a home in the 1600 block of Dobbins Drive was shot at. Thankfully, no one was home...
Decatur man wanted for murder arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that a man wanted in connection to a murder has been arrested. Dionte Robinson, 24, is accused of shooting another 24-year-old man in the head near Wood Street and Oakland Avenue on Sunday. The victim, Arrion McClelland, died from his injuries. Officers said Robinson was […]
Decatur man wanted in connection to murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a murder. Dionte A. Robinson, a 24-year-old man from Decatur is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on August 14, 2022, at the intersection of West Wood Street and Oakland Avenue. He is wanted on a $2 million […]
WAND TV
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
More than 1,000 guns seized in Illinois firearm enforcement blitz
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. Kelly stated more than 1,700 compliance checks were conducted across Illinois with about 25% of those being done in Northern Illinois alone which led to 223 people in the region having their firearms legally taken away.
wgel.com
Fayette County Home Invasion, Drug Charges
David D.M. Hicks, age 24, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with the Class X offense of committing a home invasion which resulted in injury to a person. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and another felony charge of allegedly possessing 15 to 100...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Former Danville Resident Henry Graham Gets 27 Years for First Degree Murder
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On August 18, 2022, Henry Graham, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced today after a plea of guilty to twenty seven (27) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder, and the entire sentence shall be followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
Decatur Police: Man in surgery after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Decatur Wednesday evening. Decatur Police Sergeant Matt Daniels said officers were dispatched to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West King Streets around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim there with a gunshot wound. He was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for attempted vehicle burglary at Willard Airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 26-year-old man is facing charges for burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened Tuesday night at Willard Airport. Police say they received a call saying that Eric T. Welch, 26, of Farmer City, was checking...
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man with reputation for fleeing does it again, prosecutors say
DECATUR — Prosecutors said accused Decatur methamphetamine dealer Konnor W. Burns had a reputation for fleeing from police when pulled over, and he lived up to it again after cops tried to stop him around 1 a.m. May 18. A sworn affidavit described how a marked Decatur Police squad...
foxillinois.com
Group of people seen shooting at SUV, police say
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Danville Police are searching for the people responsible for shots fired Tuesday afternoon. We're told a group of people was seen shooting at a white SUV parked in the area of Franklin and Fairchild streets. The SUV then reportedly left the scene. Police say they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freedom929.com
AN OLNEY MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED
(OLNEY) While the investigation continues, an Olney man has been arrested and is in custody for the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird late last Friday night in Olney. 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein made his first appearance in a Richland County Courtroom earlier this week and was officially charged with First Degree Murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Gantenbein will return to court for a status hearing next week with a preliminary hearing set for September 8th. It was at 11:40 last Friday night that the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and emergency personnel were called to the Richland Street / Monroe Street intersection in Olney where the victim was found with gunshot wounds. Christopher Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries. The investigation is continuing by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Olney Police Department, and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
foxillinois.com
Springfield man arrested for vehicle burglaries in Christian County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man faces charges after authorities say he burglarized multiple vehicles in Christian County. Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies arrested Drearion L. Neal, 18, and a juvenile male last month on burglary charges. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp says their arrests came after someone broke...
foxillinois.com
Champaign Police increase presence downtown
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this summer, the Champaign Police Department (CPD) partnered with AGB security to have an extra set of eyes patrolling the downtown area. Now, CPD is also increasing the number of its officers in the downtown area, on top of the security already in place.
The village of St. Joseph started as a tavern
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – For a little town, St. Joseph is full of rich history. At least 150 years’ worth of history. And it all started as a tavern along the Salt Fork River. So, Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges came on the Morning Show to talk about the history that the community just celebrated this past […]
WAND TV
1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
whporadio.com
Illinois State police announce patrols in Vermilion County
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Vermilion County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP...
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release more details on three traffic crashes on I-57 south of Kinmundy on Tuesday
State Police have released further details on three related traffic crashes on I-57 south of the Kinmundy exit on Tuesday. The first crash occurred at 6:50 Tuesday morning when the driver of a semi ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail and bridge support for the Martin Road overpass and overturned. The impact of the crash split open the trailer of the semi, spilling its load of frozen lasagna across the southbound lanes. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash
One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured following a crash Wednesday involving an ATV and a car in Vermillion County.
Comments / 0