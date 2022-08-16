Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Football: ‘Mr. Captain’: Friday battles back from ACL injury, earns captain role in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Johnson gels with new defensive coaches, says retirement ‘way away’The LanternColumbus, OH
8/17 What’s Up: Columbus Food Truck Festival, concerts lead last week of summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
C.J. Stroud says he’s the fastest he’s ever been as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud wasn’t known for his running ability in his first season as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback. In fact, his lack thereof was a constant talking point for why he didn’t do so more often. He’s heard every complaint possible from fans and even his own friends and family teasing him about his willingness to do so. Entering his second year as an established quarterback, Stroud is hoping to use his legs more and has also done the necessary work to be able to do so.
Eleven Warriors
Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Jarrett Patterson Questionable For Ohio State Game
Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson has collected a few injuries during his college career. He added another to the list this week. In a Thursday press conference, Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Patterson was sidelined on Monday with a right foot sprain. He also said team doctors estimated the fifth-year senior would miss up to 10 days of practice and deemed him questionable for the Sept. 3 contest with Ohio State.
Ohio State Football: Kevin Wilson concerned about run game
The Ohio State football team is hard at work before their first game in just over two weeks. They are using these last few days of Fall camp to get ready for their opener against Notre Dame. Unfortunately, there’s still one aspect of the offense that needs work. That...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Seven In-State Commits Set to Begin Senior Seasons, Future Buckeyes Make Social Media Pitches to Keon Keeley
It’s high school football season in Ohio. Some schools will begin their seasons on Thursday evening, while others kick off on Friday. Yours truly will be in Cleveland on Thursday night to watch 2023 four-star linebacker commitment Arvell Reese and 2024 four-star cornerback target Bryce West, while I’ll be watching 2024 four-star safety target Garrett Stover on Friday. If you don’t want to wait for for more coverage on Eleven Warriors, you can follow along on Twitter for video clips from both nights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OSU’s Harrison shuts off outside noise
COLUMBUS — Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison likes new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense because it allows him and his teammates to make plays and be more active. But there’s another place Harrison plans to be less active in his fourth season with the Buckeyes. That...
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
Eleven Warriors
Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage
This is not the most hotly-anticipated Ohio State football season ever. Reader, you and I can be the heroes America desperately needs. We can be the ones who reign in the hyperbole plague holding America hostage, going back to whenever it was the Takes industry decided nothing could be ordinary anymore.
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Lorenzo Sr. weighs in on the Brothers Styles
The Buckeyes start the season with a mega matchup against Notre Dame, just the seventh meeting between the two. Ohio State is on a four-game winning streak, with all of those games after 1995. The game inside the game is the matchup of the Styles brothers. Lorenzo is a sophomore receiver at Notre Dame and Sonny, a freshman safety at Ohio State. Before the fall training camps, the Football Fever sat down with their father, Lorenzo Sr. who also starred as a linebacker at Ohio State before a six-year NFL career."We've enjoyed seeing the boys get to this point but there is still a lot of work to do," elder Styles told The Football Fever's Obie Stillwell who quizzed his former teammate on his input regarding the schools his son's picked."I was really overbearing on myself because I was filling out spreadsheets for about 15 schools," said Styles Sr. as he rated the pros and cons for each school.The Football Fever sat down with Lorenzo and Sonny too and their story is coming up the week of the game. The Buckeyes host the Fighting Irish Saturday Sept. 3rd at 7:30 pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year, in Beechcroft’s second year under Humphrey Simmons, the Cougars went 6-0 in league play winning the City League North Division. Beechcroft lost a big senior class from that team, but they also return some key pieces this year. They also added a new player from Westerville Central who brings […]
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
Football Friday Nite preseason show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football returns to Ohio on Friday, August 19. To get fans ready for the new season, the NBC4 sports department is airing a half-hour special featuring the top storylines, a preview of the best teams in the area, the FFN Preseason Team and much more. You can watch the […]
columbusunderground.com
Atlanta-Based Esco Restaurant & Tapas Expands to Columbus
A new restaurant and lounge will make its debut Downtown this fall. Atlanta-based Esco Restaurant & Tapas will open its first Ohio location at 31 E. Gay St., the former home of Pub Mahone which closed at the end of March. Akron-based entrepreneur Jessica Kay is the owner and operator...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
columbusmonthly.com
Super Fly at 50: Columbus Guitarist Craig McMullen on Curtis Mayfield’s Landmark Album
Returning to college to study music at age 74 would be an admirable endeavor for anyone, but it’s particularly noteworthy given Craig McMullen’s resume. The Columbus guitarist, who’s finishing up his bachelor’s degree in jazz studies at Ohio State, has played alongside Aretha Franklin, jazz trumpeter Donald Byrd and, most famously, soul legend Curtis Mayfield, including a stint in the early ’70s that landed McMullen on the iconic funk soundtrack to the 1972 film “Super Fly,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary in August.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
wksu.org
GOP candidates in Ohio governor's race react to violent attempt to breach Cincinnati FBI office
The Republican team running for re-election as Ohio governor and lieutenant governor have made their first comments about the attempted violent attack on the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. They were asked about last week’s attempted breach of the Cincinnati FBI office by an armed Columbus man a few...
WSYX ABC6
OSHP trooper hit by impaired driver in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a state trooper on State Route 161 eastbound in Franklin County. The crash occurred near milepost 15.5, west of I-270, around 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 18. Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus, was driving a...
City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
Wendy’s ready to roll out new restaurant design, starting in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The first new-look Wendy’s will open in New Albany next year. The Dublin-based restaurant chain announced that plan last week, but company leaders are now sharing more details about the new design. “This is not just about today, but where we’re going in the future,” Abigail Pringle, chief development […]
FanSided
275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0