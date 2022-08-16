Read full article on original website
Light and cool: the best beach dresses and accessories for summer
Fabric is key, so look for light and airy natural fabrics that dry easily. Sezane’s elegant Gizeh wrap dress, £190 (6) in silk and cotton seersucker works worn over swimwear or over a black slip for evening with some jewellery and a statement sandal. Marks & Spencer’s V-neck frill-detail midaxi slip dress, £22.50, is perfect for grabbing lunch by the pool or popping to your room – and it weighs next to nothing in your luggage. Choose bold block colours, like All Saints’ multicoloured maxi (1, below) or vivid green, as seen on Nina Urgell in Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza (left), or try a vibrant print – Brazilian brand Farm Rio’s uplifting prints (3, below) are investment purchases that will become a regular fixture in your vacation wardrobe.
Harper's Bazaar
Solid & Striped Launches Ready-to-Wear with Killer Knit Sets
Solid & Striped, best known for its swim, has been dipping a toe into the ready-to-wear game, but it's diving full in for fall. We first took notice of the brand when we spotted its striped one-pieces and haven't looked back. That same sense for classic prep endures with this latest launch—but with a sexier jet-set twist.
Is This Ye’s New Uniform?
Ye, née Kanye West, has long been fascinated by the idea of camouflage—sometimes sartorially, but more often conceptually. Whether he’s wearing a full-face mask, or moving to and then away from rural Wyoming, or stripping down his name to a monosyllabic moniker, he’s toyed around with the extent to which he can disguise his identity or appearance. That pursuit has become less like a style move and more like a conceptual art performance over time. It makes you wonder whether or not someone as famous as he is can successfully conceal themselves at all.
Vogue
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’
Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE. Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
People
Everyone's Favorite Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale for $80 Right Now
Summer might be winding down, but Birkenstock season never ends. Sure, the instantly-recognizable sandals reach their peak popularity during the summer, but many celebrities continue wearing them into fall and, for those who live in warm climates like California, even with socks come winter. TLDR; Birkenstock sandals are a smart footwear choice year-round, and now's the perfect time to invest in a new pair.
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Shows Off SKKNs Offices with Gym, Glam Rooms, the Works
Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, in case you didn't know, and she's opened up her massive SKKN headquarters to remove any doubt. Kim is showcasing her massive, 40,000-square-foot office space ... and gotta say ... it's pretty damn awesome. The bells and whistles are impressive ... a massive kitchen, amphitheater,...
Love Island USA: Get Cozy With Sereniti Springs' Fuzzy Purple Slippers
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
hypebeast.com
both Releases FW22 ‘Arte Povera’
Both, a genderless Paris-based label has revealed its Autumn Winter 2022 Collection dubbed ‘Arte Povera’ with a lookbook that captivates the habitual scenes of life. Taking a creative twist on mundane everyday activities like letter opening or even hauling luggage around. The brand’s history consists of creating modern shoe models with a one-of-a-kind rubber technique and cutting-edge technology. Using EVA, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, which is a “rubber-like” material that is both lightweight and durable, both continuously aims to recreate past looks with the EVA material as well as incorporating quality leather and other experimental materials in a carefully thought-out manufacturing process.
Issey Miyake Made Plenty of Time for Watches, Too
Many of Issey Miyake’s contributions to the world of fashion are so iconic as to be synonymous with the designer himself. On Tuesday, the day Miyake’s death was announced by his studio, some outlets trumpeted him in headlines as the “designer who created Steve Jobs’ turtleneck.” A growing faction of menswear fans won’t hear the name Miyake without instantly calling to mind his heat-pleated pants, jackets, and shirts. A potentially unheralded—but just as fascinating—aspect of the designer’s legacy is his sizable contribution to the world of watches. It’s not just that the timepieces he worked on are funky, fun, democratic, and sent-from-the-future (all, of course, Miyake hallmarks). Exploring them helps drive home much of what he cared about—and what made him so interesting as a designer.
A full denim hoop skirt — almost 18th century bustle–level in volume — is displayed on a mannequin upon entering Christian Cowan’s Soho flagship store in New York. Paired with a cropped white tank top slashed just below the bust, it’s like a Y2K version of a ball gown—something Britney Spears would wear to the Oscars in 2001. For the designer, this fearless (and head-turning) spirit is exactly what he wanted to embody in his very first resort collection; he found inspiration in women who like to dress up and take risks — characters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. “We [design] for those who want to be complimented, who aren’t afraid of being the main character, and have fun with fashion,” said Cowan. “I feel that’s Carrie.”
Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks
Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
Gucci’s New Homeware Collection Brings Its Signature Style to Plates, Coasters and More
Gucci wants to help you dress your living room as lavishly as you dress yourself. The Italian fashion house’s new Décor collection brings its unique and vibrant style from the wardrobe to your home. This drop features new interpretations of its archival prints and animal totems applied to a range of objects and furniture, including chairs, cushions, wallpaper and ceramic tableware.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Levels Up Everyday Bodega Flowers
From dog-shaped leather crossbody bags to character-inspired keychains, the accessories category of luxury goods is becoming increasingly abstract, yet fun. The latest offering from. that furthers this conversation of elevated novelty is its flower bouquet. Putting a luxury spin on your local bodega flowers, the piece from the French luxury...
Balenciaga Is Selling a $1,790 Trash Bag
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. But thanks to Balenciaga, even the trash bag itself could now be considered treasure.
People
Amazon Shoppers Swear These 'Buttery Soft' Running Shorts Don't Ride Up or Cause Chafing, and They're Just $22
There really is nothing worse than dealing with chafing as a result of your shorts ride up as you're walking on a hot day. Yeah, super uncomfortable. But Amazon shoppers believe they've found a solution — as in these shorts do not lead to chafing or ride up at all, according to reviews. And they're just $22, too.
Will Shinola’s New $795 ‘Parent Pack’ Make Dads Actually Want to Carry the Diaper Bag?
Click here to read the full article. Shinola is one of our favorite brands for the best men’s watches, fresh sunglasses, leather belts and other men’s accessories. They’re also starting to dabble in different consumer categories, including mattresses and stylish parenting gear, with their latest release a $795 diaper bag. Shinola Parent Pack Buy: Shinola Parent Pack $795.00 You might think that sounds like a ridiculous amount to spend on a childcare accessory, and you’d be right! It is an asinine sum to drop on a disposable waste receptacle bag. However, we must admit it’s a stylish-looking diaper bag, and it would add...
Betsey Johnson Releases ‘Greatest Hits’ Collection for Her 80th Birthday
In honor of her milestone birthday — turning 80 on Aug. 10 — Betsey Johnson has unveiled a line of ready-to-wear and accessories, out Monday. “This collection is a celebration,” Johnson told WWD in a statement. “I think of it as my greatest hits album, and a love letter to all of my past creations.”
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Paint Can Bag Arrives in Virgil Abloh's Signature Purple Palette
Virgil Abloh‘s long-lasting legacy at continues to impact the world of luxury fashion on a global scale. His imprint and ideals have created a contemporary set of visual cues for the French luxury house, leading to unembellished yet captivating designs such as the Paint Can Bag. The Louis Vuitton...
PopSugar
Virgil Abloh's Work Is Celebrated Through a New Collection at Nordstrom
Virgil Abloh had an indisputable impact within the worlds of fashion and culture — often managing to bridge the two through his inspired and inimitably cool designs, which drew acclaim from industry icons, celebrities, and shoppers alike. And now, Nordstrom's newest capsule collection is just the latest in a long line of showcases that aim to pay homage to the designer, all while attempting to capture the magnetic essence of Abloh and his wide-ranging portfolio of brands in the process.
