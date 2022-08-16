Many of Issey Miyake’s contributions to the world of fashion are so iconic as to be synonymous with the designer himself. On Tuesday, the day Miyake’s death was announced by his studio, some outlets trumpeted him in headlines as the “designer who created Steve Jobs’ turtleneck.” A growing faction of menswear fans won’t hear the name Miyake without instantly calling to mind his heat-pleated pants, jackets, and shirts. A potentially unheralded—but just as fascinating—aspect of the designer’s legacy is his sizable contribution to the world of watches. It’s not just that the timepieces he worked on are funky, fun, democratic, and sent-from-the-future (all, of course, Miyake hallmarks). Exploring them helps drive home much of what he cared about—and what made him so interesting as a designer.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO