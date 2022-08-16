Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
'A Mountain Homecoming' — Mountain Festival is here! Plan your weekend with this guide
After months of planning, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are ready to present the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. The big events are here and chamber President Jeanette Pauer is not only thrilled to be leading her first festival, she’s already planning for next year’s 60th festival.
Bakersfield Californian
Man dies in Park 20th Apartment explosion
The Kern County coroner’s office confirmed Friday a man died last month in a central Bakersfield explosion. Bakersfield man Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, was in the Park 20th Apartments on June 30 when a explosion caused a hole in the three-story, 55-room complex for homeless veterans and low-income individuals.
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO thanks community for support after K-9 dies while on duty
The Kern County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the community Friday "for the outpouring of support and concern for our K-9 team, Deputy (Robert) Fisher and Hannes" after the K-9 died while on duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. Hannes, a Belgian Malinois born Oct. 16, 2019 that...
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Startuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
Kern County Fair holding flash sale on tickets
The Kern County Fair is holding a flash sale on tickets for one day only: Thursday, Aug. 18th. $7 tickets will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
L.A. Weekly
Vicki Arlene Doty Killed in Car Crash on White Lane [Bakersfield, CA]
55-Year-Old Victim Fatally Injured in Auto Collision near Fambrough Drive. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:50 p.m., near Fambrough Drive, just south of South High School. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located the severely injured woman at...
L.A. Weekly
Christina Collins Injured in Fatal Semi-Truck Crash on Taft Highway [Bakersfield, CA]
80-Year-Old Woman Dead in Big-Rig Collision near Buena Vista Road. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road. According to reports, a pickup truck, occupied by Collins and a 80-year-old driver, was attempting a eastbound turn onto the highway. The pickup truck traveled into the path of a westbound semi-truck, driven by Alexander Koolmees. The two vehicles collided, causing the pickup truck to be pushed into a nearby power pole.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County man gets 10 years for marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest
A Kern County man received a 10-year sentence for his role in an illegal marijuana grow that was found in the Sequoia National Forest in 2019. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, of Taft, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land, according to a Department of Justice news release.
L.A. Weekly
Linda Joyce Beaty Killed in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 119 [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday morning, Linda Joyce Beaty was fatally struck in a semi-truck accident on Highway 119. The incident was reported around 7:22 a.m., near Buena Vista Road. Crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators said a...
Bakersfield Californian
Mountain Festival a 'Homecoming' for Tehachapi
Although plenty of visitors flock to the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival, it's definitely loved best by its residents, current and former. So it's only fitting that this weekend's festivities are focused on homecoming. "This year's theme, 'A Mountain Homecoming,' is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return...
signalscv.com
Firefighters host pickleball tournament in honor of Kern County firefighter
Firefighters need a break sometimes to recharge before going back out to fight fires the next day — but even when they are off-duty, they do what they can for their community. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters from stations 111, 107 and 132 in the Santa Clarita Valley...
$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
Bakersfield Now
Police investigating motorcycle crash, man in critical condition
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that severely injured a man in northeast Bakersfield last Friday. Just before 11 p.m. officers responded to the 4600 block of Morning Drive regarding a single motorcycle crash. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for...
Tehechapi News
Premiere showing of '4:52: The Tehachapi Earthquake' Aug. 29
Join us for the first viewing of a new short video by the Tehachapi Heritage League that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the devastating 1952 Tehachapi earthquake that destroyed downtown Tehachapi. The time 4:52 a.m., July 21, 1952 was seared into the minds of Tehachapi residents for decades. Even today,...
delanonow.com
Delano Police Department Encourages Community to Choose a Sober Way to Travel Delano
Delano Police Department Encourages Community to Choose a Sober Way to Travel. As the summer travel season wraps up, the Delano Police Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: A taste of Guatemala at Don Shuco House
There is no other restaurant in Bakersfield like Don Shuco House. It specializes in Guatemalan-style street food. I've never been to Guatemala and had to educate myself on what that means before visiting.
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
BPD investigating shooting at Beach Park
The Bakersfield Police said officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night at Beach Park that injured one person.
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO reports K-9 died in line of duty Thursday
A K-9 with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. At approximately 11:10 a.m., deputies from the Lamont substation investigated a report of a shooting near the intersection of Panama and Habecker roads in Lamont.
Frontier High School placed on a brief lockdown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School was placed on lockdown after a man was found with a gun near the school, according to the Kern High School District. A campus supervisor found a man in the student parking lot on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. and a KHSD officer responded to the scene, according to […]
