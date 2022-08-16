ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Man dies in Park 20th Apartment explosion

The Kern County coroner’s office confirmed Friday a man died last month in a central Bakersfield explosion. Bakersfield man Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, was in the Park 20th Apartments on June 30 when a explosion caused a hole in the three-story, 55-room complex for homeless veterans and low-income individuals.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO thanks community for support after K-9 dies while on duty

The Kern County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the community Friday "for the outpouring of support and concern for our K-9 team, Deputy (Robert) Fisher and Hannes" after the K-9 died while on duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. Hannes, a Belgian Malinois born Oct. 16, 2019 that...
KERN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Vicki Arlene Doty Killed in Car Crash on White Lane [Bakersfield, CA]

55-Year-Old Victim Fatally Injured in Auto Collision near Fambrough Drive. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:50 p.m., near Fambrough Drive, just south of South High School. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located the severely injured woman at...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Christina Collins Injured in Fatal Semi-Truck Crash on Taft Highway [Bakersfield, CA]

80-Year-Old Woman Dead in Big-Rig Collision near Buena Vista Road. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road. According to reports, a pickup truck, occupied by Collins and a 80-year-old driver, was attempting a eastbound turn onto the highway. The pickup truck traveled into the path of a westbound semi-truck, driven by Alexander Koolmees. The two vehicles collided, causing the pickup truck to be pushed into a nearby power pole.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County man gets 10 years for marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest

A Kern County man received a 10-year sentence for his role in an illegal marijuana grow that was found in the Sequoia National Forest in 2019. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, of Taft, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land, according to a Department of Justice news release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Mountain Festival a 'Homecoming' for Tehachapi

Although plenty of visitors flock to the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival, it's definitely loved best by its residents, current and former. So it's only fitting that this weekend's festivities are focused on homecoming. "This year's theme, 'A Mountain Homecoming,' is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police investigating motorcycle crash, man in critical condition

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that severely injured a man in northeast Bakersfield last Friday. Just before 11 p.m. officers responded to the 4600 block of Morning Drive regarding a single motorcycle crash. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Premiere showing of '4:52: The Tehachapi Earthquake' Aug. 29

Join us for the first viewing of a new short video by the Tehachapi Heritage League that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the devastating 1952 Tehachapi earthquake that destroyed downtown Tehachapi. The time 4:52 a.m., July 21, 1952 was seared into the minds of Tehachapi residents for decades. Even today,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed on California Avenue

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO reports K-9 died in line of duty Thursday

A K-9 with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. At approximately 11:10 a.m., deputies from the Lamont substation investigated a report of a shooting near the intersection of Panama and Habecker roads in Lamont.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Frontier High School placed on a brief lockdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School was placed on lockdown after a man was found with a gun near the school, according to the Kern High School District. A campus supervisor found a man in the student parking lot on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. and a KHSD officer responded to the scene, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

