1 dead after head-on crash on Edgefield County highway

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators say one person is dead following a crash that happened last week on Highway 19 in Edgefield County.

According to SCHP, the incident occurred on August 9 near the intersection of Courtney Road south of Trenton. The driver of a vehicle reportedly crossed the center line, hit an oncoming car, ran off the road and flipped over. They were killed in the crash.

Additional details regarding the crash and the victim were not immediately provided. The driver of the other vehicle involved was not hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for updates.

