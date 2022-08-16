Sault Ste. Marie Strengthens Schedule, Sets Sights on Playoffs in 2022

SAULT STE. MARIE – With the new MHSAA playoff system taking effect last year, Sault Ste. Marie was one of the few teams to finish with a 6-3 record but miss the playoffs.

That’s due in large part to strength of schedule and quality wins, measurements the MHSAA uses to determine playoff points.

Due to playing in the Northern Michigan Football League, the Blue Devils will continue to play schools mostly in Div. 5-7.

However, they have scheduled non-conference games against Escanaba, a Div. 4 team, and Petoskey, a Div. 3 team, to help strengthen their schedule.

“We can’t take anything for granted. I think that last year with the schedule that we had [there was] the thought that maybe we were going to make the playoffs by going 6-3, which we had in years past,” said head coach Scott Menard. “And we didn’t. It was really a wake-up call for us. I think it really spurred our commitment to the weight room and to our summer activities. We’ve really got a lot of energy right now.”

“It’s going to have to take all of us working hard everyday and really focusing up on those games,” said senior John Burke, a Central Michigan commit. “We look forward at the schedule, they’re all going to be tough. So none of it’s going to be easy and we’ve really got to focus up.”