Kansas State

St. Joseph Post

Voting underway on two more Kan. school bond proposals

RENO COUNTY — Advance voting is underway for residents in two more Kansas school districts with major bond proposals on the ballot. Ballots went out last week in Hesston USD 460 for a $33.8 million bond proposal. If approved by voters, the money would be used to fund a major expansion at the current high school and move the middle school students to that location. It also calls for a new gymnasium, a new auditorium, major renovations to the current fine arts area and improved infrastructure.
RENO COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas delays start of hand count of vote for abortion rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hasn't started a statewide hand recount of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights because the abortion opponents seeking it haven't shown that they can cover the costs of an effort that wouldn't change the outcome. The state's elections director gave a...
St. Joseph Post

Missouri student test scores still lag behind pre-pandemic levels

A day after preliminary test scores showed Missouri students’ performance on standardized tests have not bounced back from the pandemic, education advocacy groups and parents urged state lawmakers to take a comprehensive approach at crafting accountability measures for schools. On Tuesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man charged with threatening election official

PHOENIX (AP) — A Missouri man has been indicted for leaving a threatening message on the personal cellphone of the top election official in Arizona's most populous county, federal officials said. The case is the second filed in the past month against people accused of threatening top election officials...
ARIZONA STATE
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: 12 additional COVID death reported since August 10

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,399 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 10 to Wednesday August 17, for a total of 853,538 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 12 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,947. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
St. Joseph Post

White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON —First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on vacation in South Carolina, according to a statement from the White House. This comes just days after President Biden recovered from the virus. After a negative COVID test Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First lady began to...
POTUS
St. Joseph Post

Chiefs end training camp in St. Joseph Thursday with short practice

The Kansas City Chiefs officially concluded training camp for 2022 in St. Joseph Thursday with a fairly short, half-padded practice. The Chiefs held a 10-10-10 practice - 10 plays for the first-team offense, 10 for the first-team defense and then 10 minutes of special teams plays. They cycled through that order three times on a clear, cool morning with temperatures in the low 70s Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
HIAWATHA, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Mustangs rank nationally in attendance

With the season in the rearview mirror and a third straight MINK League championship in its belt, the accolades continue to roll in for the St. Joseph Mustangs organization. In a season where the organization saw an average of 2,400 fans per game, the Mustangs are ranked in the top 12 in summer collegiate baseball national attendance rankings by BallparkDigest.com.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
