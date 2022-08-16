Read full article on original website
Tyson scales back recount request in GOP race for Kansas Treasurer
TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson on Monday dramatically scaled back her request to recount votes for the GOP nomination for state treasurer, targeting just six counties for a review of ballots by hand. State Rep. Steven Johnson led Tyson by 452 votes as of 5 p.m. Monday with...
Voting underway on two more Kan. school bond proposals
RENO COUNTY — Advance voting is underway for residents in two more Kansas school districts with major bond proposals on the ballot. Ballots went out last week in Hesston USD 460 for a $33.8 million bond proposal. If approved by voters, the money would be used to fund a major expansion at the current high school and move the middle school students to that location. It also calls for a new gymnasium, a new auditorium, major renovations to the current fine arts area and improved infrastructure.
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the...
Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
Mo. Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at State Fair
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees on Thursday framed their campaigns around their support for or opposition to policies backed by President Joe Biden as they vied for farmers' votes at the Missouri State Fair. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch...
Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kan. hand recount
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won't change the outcome of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state's office said the...
Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas...
Kansas delays start of hand count of vote for abortion rights
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hasn't started a statewide hand recount of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights because the abortion opponents seeking it haven't shown that they can cover the costs of an effort that wouldn't change the outcome. The state's elections director gave a...
Missouri student test scores still lag behind pre-pandemic levels
A day after preliminary test scores showed Missouri students’ performance on standardized tests have not bounced back from the pandemic, education advocacy groups and parents urged state lawmakers to take a comprehensive approach at crafting accountability measures for schools. On Tuesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released...
Taxes will be the subject when lawmakers return to Jefferson City
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson expects to announce this week when he will call the legislature back into special session to consider a tax cut measure and reconsider an agricultural tax credit bill. Parson vetoed a measure to provide a $500 tax rebate to Missourians, stating the legislature needs to consider...
Missouri man charged with threatening election official
PHOENIX (AP) — A Missouri man has been indicted for leaving a threatening message on the personal cellphone of the top election official in Arizona's most populous county, federal officials said. The case is the second filed in the past month against people accused of threatening top election officials...
St. Joseph School District lays out priorities ahead of start of school year
The St. Joseph School District has made some changes to the city high schools to emphasize school safety and security. Director of Safety and Security Shannon Nolte says safety and security is the district's number one priority. "It supports the teaching and learning that has been talked about here today,...
KDHE: 12 additional COVID death reported since August 10
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,399 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 10 to Wednesday August 17, for a total of 853,538 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 12 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,947. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
Kan. teen finalist in USA Mullet Championship competition
Riley County teen, Mikey Silva from Randolph, is one of the top 11 teens with mullets competing in the USA Teen Mullet Championship. Silva has been growing out his mullet for the last three years, maintaining it by getting it trimmed every eight weeks. You can vote for Mikey in...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
🎥Trump foe Liz Cheney crushed in Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON —First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on vacation in South Carolina, according to a statement from the White House. This comes just days after President Biden recovered from the virus. After a negative COVID test Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First lady began to...
Chiefs end training camp in St. Joseph Thursday with short practice
The Kansas City Chiefs officially concluded training camp for 2022 in St. Joseph Thursday with a fairly short, half-padded practice. The Chiefs held a 10-10-10 practice - 10 plays for the first-team offense, 10 for the first-team defense and then 10 minutes of special teams plays. They cycled through that order three times on a clear, cool morning with temperatures in the low 70s Thursday.
Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
St. Joseph Mustangs rank nationally in attendance
With the season in the rearview mirror and a third straight MINK League championship in its belt, the accolades continue to roll in for the St. Joseph Mustangs organization. In a season where the organization saw an average of 2,400 fans per game, the Mustangs are ranked in the top 12 in summer collegiate baseball national attendance rankings by BallparkDigest.com.
