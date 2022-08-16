Read full article on original website
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
bloomberglaw.com
Vulnerable Democrats Bet on Drought Money to Quench Parched West
Arizona’s Mark Kelly, others lobbied for $4 billion in new law. relied on numbers to persuade key Democrats this summer, including pivotal negotiator Sen. , to squeeze $4 billion more into the tax, health, and climate bill to address severe drought in the West. Kelly (D-Ariz.) and a handful...
bloomberglaw.com
Lindsey Graham Loses Bid to Delay Testifying in Election Probe
Senator Lindsey Graham was ordered to testify in Atlanta probe. can’t delay testifying to a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts by. and his allies to overturn his 2020 election, a judge ruled. US District Judge. Leigh Martin May. on Friday denied Graham’s emergency motion to put her. decision.
bloomberglaw.com
Criteria on Contested Medical Bills Laid Out by Biden Agencies (1)
The Biden administration Friday issued a finalized rule stipulating that median contract rates must be the starting point for resolving payment disputes over emergency health care and when patients don’t have an opportunity to select medical providers in their insurance networks. The final rule (RIN 1210-AB99 and 1210-AC00) clarifies...
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
bloomberglaw.com
Walmart Pregnancy Accommodation Ruling Puts Pressure on Congress
A recent Seventh Circuit decision upholding a Walmart distribution center’s temporary light duty policy that excludes pregnant workers is creating urgency for the Senate to pass bipartisan legislation that would require such accommodations. The retail giant convinced the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit earlier this week...
bloomberglaw.com
Justices Halt Georgia Election Challenged Over Voting Rights (2)
Balloting for two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission won’t go forward for now after the US Supreme Court refused to reinstate a voting scheme that a trial court found illegally diluted Black voting strength. The justices on Friday reversed the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh...
bloomberglaw.com
Penguin-Simon Trial to Proceed Without `Efficiencies’ Data
Penguin Random House LLC must refrain from using certain economic data to justify its $2.18 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster Inc., after a federal judge threw out defense testimony in the trial over the deal. US District Judge Florence Pan excluded defendants’ so-called efficiencies evidence from the case, granting...
bloomberglaw.com
California Fast Food Bill Inches US Toward Bargaining by Sector
California is poised to enact a new method of boosting pay and improving job conditions for fast-food workers, and in the meantime has the potential to nudge European-style sectoral bargaining—or something like it—closer to playing a meaningful role in the US labor market. A bill (AB 257) pending...
bloomberglaw.com
Initiative to Stop HIV’s Spread Gains Post-Pandemic ‘Reset’
Efforts to end the spread of HIV in the US are slowly recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic hindered a federal initiative to end the epidemic by 2030, public health officials and researchers said. The Health and Human Services Department launched the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the US (EHE) initiative...
bloomberglaw.com
GenBioPro Gives Up Abortion Pill Suit Against Mississippi (2)
Generic abortion pill maker GenBioPro is ending a challenge to a restrictive Mississippi law on ending pregnancies, effectively closing a legal battle over access to the drug amid the continued fallout spurred by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. GenBioPro on Thursday told the US District Court...
bloomberglaw.com
D.C. Police Union Loses Appeal Over Floyd-Spurred Discipline Law
Union’s constitutional claims over police reforms lack merit. A police union lost its challenge to a District of Columbia law banning negotiations over officer disciplinary matters after the D.C. Circuit found that lawmakers rationally could have concluded that the law “furthers a legitimate interest in improving police accountability.”
