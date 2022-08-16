Read full article on original website
The 5 Top Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Coming to Yakima
Oh man, what wouldn't we give to have at least one of these top fast food chains coming to Yakima. That would give us something great and new to look forward to. If these 5 fast food chains came to Yakima, you would see lines of cars blocking the streets with traffic.
3 Places You Can Look to Find Great Estate Sales in Yakima
This may have happened to you when you are driving somewhere, perhaps to your job in the early morning, and you come across an estate sale sign in somebody's yard. If you are a person who loves to hunt for great bargains, great deals, and discoveries, there are 3 places you can look to find great estate sales in Yakima.
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
Here’s Where Spirit of Halloween is opening in Yakima in 2022
It's no secret the world has truly fallen in love with Halloween, people are already getting costumes, decorations, and candy ready with a little over a month and a half to go. However, people are still searching far and wide for when and where the Spirit of Halloween is opening up in Yakima.
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!
If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE
One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
Paws in the Pool Event Set For Sunday in Yakima
Yakima's Franklin Pool will welcome dogs and their owners from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 21 for the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event. Officials from Yakima Parks and Recreation say the event for dogs and owners is held each summer on the last day of operation at Franklin Pool.
The top 3 Places to start your Stand Up Career in Yakima
Have you been secretly writing down jokes in a notebook? Do you feel larger than life when you make someone laugh? Do you practice your own material in the mirror in the morning? If you said yes to any of these questions we suggest finally getting up on stage and trying out your jokes.
Yakima Washington Will Get How Hot This Week? 100 Degrees Plus!
Summertime in the Yakima Valley. Mother Nature is going to be cranking up the heat this week. Heat Advisory is in Effect for Yakima and Central Washington. Be prepared to stay cool this week in the Yakima Valley as temperatures will sore above 100 degrees. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Oregon has issued a Heat Advisory for the following areas of Washington, the Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley, and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato
Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
Kyle MacLachlan Proves to the World He Loves Yakima
Kyle MacLachlan is one of own. Born and raised in Yakima, graduated from IKE and went on to do big films and movies like Dune, The Flintstones, Blue Velvet, The Doors, Portlandia and, a personal favorite, Twin Peaks. Although he's full-blown Hollywood he has never forgotten where he comes from and still gives Yakima the occasional shout-out when he can.
Do You Love Christmas Lights? Sunnyside Parade Sets 2022 Date!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! I know that makes you think of the holidays but let's split those vibes between the coming holidays and that sweet spot of summer where the sun is still shining longer, the days are warmer and we're not quite back in school yet. Maybe you have already started but that ok, you can be included as well!
Jenna Kim Jones ‘She’s So Brave’ Comedy in Yakima. Want Tickets?
What this world needs more of is laughter. Your chance to do that in abundance is coming to Yakima's historic Capitol Theatre. You're invited to 'Bring your friends, husbands, wives, neighbors, aunt, uncles, cousins, co-workers, and literally anyone else you can possibly think of for a night of laughter!'. Jenna...
There’s a Swap Meet in Union Gap You Won’t Want to Miss This Weekend
I do love me a good swap meet. So many vendors with random stuff for sale, you never know what you'll find. The Pioneer Power Show & Swap Meet is coming up this weekend in Union Gap and it should be a great one. This event is labeled the oldest...
Don’t Miss the 2022 Scavenger Hunt + Family Fun Fest Thursday!
The 2022 Yakima Greenway Scavenger Hunt + Family Fun Fest is almost here! Thursday, August 18th from 3 pm - 7 pm at Sarge Hubbard Park. This is a free event for the entire family with games, food vendors, kayaking, live music a fit station, and more!. Don't Miss the...
Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day
Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
Ready for Seahawks Football? Schedule and How to Listen in Yakima
The Seattle Seahawks Game Schedule for 2022-23 Season. For four decades, your home for the Seattle Seahawks radio broadcasts in the 509, is Newstalk 1280 AM KIT - now also simulcasting on the FM dial at 101.3 FM. If you're one of our app or website listeners, know that we...
