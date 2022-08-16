ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TechCrunch

As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works

Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
CoinTelegraph

Ripple partners with Travelex to launch enterprise crypto payment service in Brazil

Ripple’s XRP token is set to be used to facilitate fast and cost-effective cross-border transactions in Brazil, after the launch of RippleNet's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) with forex company Travelex. Digital payment network Ripple announced on Aug. 18 that foreign exchange company Travelex will utilize RippleNet’s ODL to facilitate cross-border...
pymnts

Amazon Hopes to ‘Inspire’ Consumers to Shop TikTok-Style

Amazon has begun testing a new app feature that shows customers a video and photo feed of products, similar to the popular video social media platform TikTok. That’s according to a Wednesday (Aug. 17) report by The Wall Street Journal, which said — according to an unnamed source — that the test is visible to a handful of Amazon employees.
pymnts

FinTech Qenta Acquires Crypto Company Noble Money

Financial insurance platform Qenta has acquired digital currency company Noble Money, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the FinTech said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 17). Noble Money works to scale digital currencies, starting with governmental adoption, the release said. It is backed by investors that include 8 VC, Tribe Capital, Social Capital and Green Sands Equity, all of whom will join Qenta’s investor group.
pymnts.com

Indian Digital Payments Startup Razorpay Acquires Ezetap to Access Offline Market

India’s digital payments startup Razorpay picked up its biggest acquisition to date in a move to tap the offline, in-person payments market, which still accounts for the majority of electronic money movement in the country. The Bangalore company bought offline payments firm Ezetap, which enables point-of-sale (POS) and on-delivery...
pymnts

How FIs Are Meeting the Growing Brand Necessity of Embedded Banking

With a digital transformation sweeping through the business world, the banking needs of small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly changing. Instead of continuing to utilize physical processes and analog solutions, SMBs are increasingly relying on and expecting online channels and digital solutions. A recent survey found that more than two-thirds of SMBs seek to manage as many aspects of their businesses digitally as possible.
TechCrunch

Ex-Novastar partner Niraj Varia takes on new challenge as CEO of Kenyan agtech iProcure

It is this business-development experience that he brings to Kenyan agtech scaleup iProcure, which is part of Novastar’s portfolio, and which he joins as CEO, taking over from co-founder Stefano Carcoforo. Carcoforo, who with Varia’s appointment becomes the chief data and growth officer, co-founded the agtech with Nicole Galletta (head of innovation), Patrick Wanjohi (chief technical officer) and Bernard Maingi (chief commercial officer) in 2014.
crowdfundinsider.com

dWallet Labs Raises $5 Million Seed Round led by Digital Currency Group, Node Capital

DWallet Labs has raised a $5 million seed round led by Digital Currency Group and Node Capital, according to a company statement. Other investors include; Amplify Partners, Lightshift Capital, Liquid2 Ventures, Collider Ventures, Lemnsicap, Heroic Ventures, Impatient Ventures, Zero Knowledge, Dispersion Capital, Token Bay Capital, Tykhe Block Ventures, Cerulean Ventures and Earl Grey Capital alongside founders and angel investors from Coinbase, Ethereum, Celo, AngelList, Alt, Spearhead, and others.
pymnts

Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation

As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
