Related
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Meet the electric guitar-wielding former AWS exec intent on making Goldman Sachs the Amazon of Wall Street
Marco Argenti will take over as Goldman Sachs' sole chief information officer in October. Argenti, who helped build Amazon into a tech behemoth, sat down with Insider to discuss his vision for transforming how the bank does business. This post first appeared in 10 Things on Wall Street, a newsletter...
JPMorgan Sees Ethereum Merge Spelling $650M Revenue Opportunity For This Crypto Exchange
Research from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM finds that crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN stands to gain significantly from the upcoming Ethereum ETH/USD Merge. What Happened: An increase in staking revenue after the Merge will have a positive impact on Coinbase, explained JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington in a note seen by CoinDesk.
EMEA Daily: Digital Bookkeeping Startup Pastel Raises $5.5M for Small Business Services in Nigeria
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the growing Nigerian digital bookkeeping company Pastel raised over $5 million to expand its business bookkeeping management services. Revolut, a digital bank based in London, has won approval from regulators in Cyprus to offer cryptocurrency-related trading services, a...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Today in B2B Payments: Hello Alice Launches Small Business Credit Card; The Sage Group Signs Deal to Acquire Lockstep
Today in B2B payments, Hello Alice has launched a small business credit card to help increase the availability of credit, while payroll, HR and accounting tech firm The Sage Group has signed a deal to acquire accounting FinTech Lockstep. In a move to increase the availability of credit — including...
WeWork Founder Adam Neumann’s New Company Already Has $1 Billion Valuation and People Are Skeptical: ‘Fool Me Once…’
WeWork founder Adam Neumann is back with a new company, and this one reportedly has a valuation of $1 billion – before it’s even opened for business. For some, it’s all feeling a bit familiar. Neumann’s latest venture is called “Flow” and, if you go to the...
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works
Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
Ripple partners with Travelex to launch enterprise crypto payment service in Brazil
Ripple’s XRP token is set to be used to facilitate fast and cost-effective cross-border transactions in Brazil, after the launch of RippleNet's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) with forex company Travelex. Digital payment network Ripple announced on Aug. 18 that foreign exchange company Travelex will utilize RippleNet’s ODL to facilitate cross-border...
Canadian pension fund CDPQ explores legal options over failed crypto firm
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canada's second-largest pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is exploring legal options over bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius and will no longer invest in crypto firms, it said on Wednesday.
Amazon Hopes to ‘Inspire’ Consumers to Shop TikTok-Style
Amazon has begun testing a new app feature that shows customers a video and photo feed of products, similar to the popular video social media platform TikTok. That’s according to a Wednesday (Aug. 17) report by The Wall Street Journal, which said — according to an unnamed source — that the test is visible to a handful of Amazon employees.
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
FinTech Qenta Acquires Crypto Company Noble Money
Financial insurance platform Qenta has acquired digital currency company Noble Money, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the FinTech said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 17). Noble Money works to scale digital currencies, starting with governmental adoption, the release said. It is backed by investors that include 8 VC, Tribe Capital, Social Capital and Green Sands Equity, all of whom will join Qenta’s investor group.
WeWork founder Adam Neumann secures $350 million for new housing startup
The investment will be the venture firm Andreessen Horowitz's largest check written for a single round of backing in the fund's history.
Indian Digital Payments Startup Razorpay Acquires Ezetap to Access Offline Market
India’s digital payments startup Razorpay picked up its biggest acquisition to date in a move to tap the offline, in-person payments market, which still accounts for the majority of electronic money movement in the country. The Bangalore company bought offline payments firm Ezetap, which enables point-of-sale (POS) and on-delivery...
How FIs Are Meeting the Growing Brand Necessity of Embedded Banking
With a digital transformation sweeping through the business world, the banking needs of small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly changing. Instead of continuing to utilize physical processes and analog solutions, SMBs are increasingly relying on and expecting online channels and digital solutions. A recent survey found that more than two-thirds of SMBs seek to manage as many aspects of their businesses digitally as possible.
Ex-Novastar partner Niraj Varia takes on new challenge as CEO of Kenyan agtech iProcure
It is this business-development experience that he brings to Kenyan agtech scaleup iProcure, which is part of Novastar’s portfolio, and which he joins as CEO, taking over from co-founder Stefano Carcoforo. Carcoforo, who with Varia’s appointment becomes the chief data and growth officer, co-founded the agtech with Nicole Galletta (head of innovation), Patrick Wanjohi (chief technical officer) and Bernard Maingi (chief commercial officer) in 2014.
dWallet Labs Raises $5 Million Seed Round led by Digital Currency Group, Node Capital
DWallet Labs has raised a $5 million seed round led by Digital Currency Group and Node Capital, according to a company statement. Other investors include; Amplify Partners, Lightshift Capital, Liquid2 Ventures, Collider Ventures, Lemnsicap, Heroic Ventures, Impatient Ventures, Zero Knowledge, Dispersion Capital, Token Bay Capital, Tykhe Block Ventures, Cerulean Ventures and Earl Grey Capital alongside founders and angel investors from Coinbase, Ethereum, Celo, AngelList, Alt, Spearhead, and others.
Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation
As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
