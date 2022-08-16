LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned three indictments Thursday. • William Jason Dillon, 41, of Louisa, charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and first-degree persistent felony offender for allegedly intentionally and unlawfully abusing a minor under the age of 12 and causing serious physical injury, placing him in a situation that may have caused the minor serious physical injury and or caused torture, cruel confinement or cruel punishment from Feb. 14 through Feb. 28 and for having previously been convicted of a felony.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO