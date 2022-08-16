Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Deputies make an arrest following armed robbery investigation in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies made an arrest Wednesday following an extensive armed robbery investigation in Mason County. Jason Roach, 39, of Point Pleasant has been arrested on a felony warrant after being accused of robbing the Hot Spot Café in Gallipolis Ferry on Aug. 9., according to a social media post from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
k105.com
Father of young Johnson Co. girl found fatally shot ‘a suspect in the death’
Additional information has been released concerning the shooting death of a 12-year-old Johnson County girl. Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office told WYMT.com that Stacy Collins, a man found shot on an isolated roadway near Van Lear, is a suspect in the death of his daughter, Stacia Collins.
q95fm.net
One Man Dead Following Shooting
One man is now dead following a shooting that happened in Lawrence County on Tuesday morning. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Peach Orchard area at around 6:20 AM, having received reports of shots fired in connection to a possible burglary. Upon their arrival, one witness informed...
thebigsandynews.com
Four arrested after Lawrence County police chase
LOUISA —A high-speed chase in Lawrence County Tuesday, Aug. 9, led to the seizure of 129 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of four people. Larry Joel “Beard” Maynard, 48, of Louisa is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine; and tampering with physical evidence.
Fatal shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky says a fatal shooting occurred in the Peach Orchard area on Tuesday around 6:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene after reports of shots fired, possibly related to a burglary. When deputies arrived, a witness said one of the suspects, Jerry […]
wchstv.com
Putnam Sheriff's Office seeks to identify vehicle shown doing doughnuts on church property
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle shown doing doughnuts in a gravel area on church property. Video posted Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows a pickup truck doing circles and spinning its...
thelevisalazer.com
PEACH ORCHARD FIGHT LEAVES ONE DEAD, ONE ARRESTED
PEACH ORCHARD, KY. (August 16, 2022) — Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson just reported a fatal shooting early this morning near the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County. Jackson described the events leading up to and the actual killing as below on his FB page:. “…at approximately 06:20 a.m....
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
WSAZ
Victim’s name released following Scioto County fatal accident
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of the victim in a two-car fatal accident Thursday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Linda L Murphy, 67 of Wheelersburg, Ohio. According to troopers, Murphy was traveling northbound on State Route 823,...
wymt.com
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received and responded to a call on Millers Creek Rd. in Van Lear with reports of a man found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up. When EMS arrived shortly after, deputies noticed...
WSAZ
11-year-old hit by car crossing street
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,. Police do not know the extent of...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
q95fm.net
Additional Information Surrounding 12-Year-Old Girl’s Death
Additional information has been released concerning a crime that took place last week involving a 12-year-old girl. On Thursday of last week, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call on Millers Creek Road, in Van Lear. The reports received indicated that a man had been found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up.
q95fm.net
Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room
Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
thebigsandynews.com
Three indicted by Lawrence County Grand Jury
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned three indictments Thursday. • William Jason Dillon, 41, of Louisa, charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and first-degree persistent felony offender for allegedly intentionally and unlawfully abusing a minor under the age of 12 and causing serious physical injury, placing him in a situation that may have caused the minor serious physical injury and or caused torture, cruel confinement or cruel punishment from Feb. 14 through Feb. 28 and for having previously been convicted of a felony.
k105.com
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
