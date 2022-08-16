ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Deputies make an arrest following armed robbery investigation in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies made an arrest Wednesday following an extensive armed robbery investigation in Mason County. Jason Roach, 39, of Point Pleasant has been arrested on a felony warrant after being accused of robbing the Hot Spot Café in Gallipolis Ferry on Aug. 9., according to a social media post from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
MASON COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

One Man Dead Following Shooting

One man is now dead following a shooting that happened in Lawrence County on Tuesday morning. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Peach Orchard area at around 6:20 AM, having received reports of shots fired in connection to a possible burglary. Upon their arrival, one witness informed...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Four arrested after Lawrence County police chase

LOUISA —A high-speed chase in Lawrence County Tuesday, Aug. 9, led to the seizure of 129 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of four people. Larry Joel “Beard” Maynard, 48, of Louisa is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine; and tampering with physical evidence.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, KY
City
Woods, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Lawrence County, KY
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Fatal shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky says a fatal shooting occurred in the Peach Orchard area on Tuesday around 6:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene after reports of shots fired, possibly related to a burglary. When deputies arrived, a witness said one of the suspects, Jerry […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

PEACH ORCHARD FIGHT LEAVES ONE DEAD, ONE ARRESTED

PEACH ORCHARD, KY. (August 16, 2022) — Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson just reported a fatal shooting early this morning near the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County. Jackson described the events leading up to and the actual killing as below on his FB page:. “…at approximately 06:20 a.m....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Jerry Lee#Violent Crime
WSAZ

Victim’s name released following Scioto County fatal accident

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of the victim in a two-car fatal accident Thursday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Linda L Murphy, 67 of Wheelersburg, Ohio. According to troopers, Murphy was traveling northbound on State Route 823,...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

11-year-old hit by car crossing street

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,. Police do not know the extent of...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Additional Information Surrounding 12-Year-Old Girl’s Death

Additional information has been released concerning a crime that took place last week involving a 12-year-old girl. On Thursday of last week, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call on Millers Creek Road, in Van Lear. The reports received indicated that a man had been found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up.
VAN LEAR, KY
q95fm.net

Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room

Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Three indicted by Lawrence County Grand Jury

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned three indictments Thursday. • William Jason Dillon, 41, of Louisa, charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and first-degree persistent felony offender for allegedly intentionally and unlawfully abusing a minor under the age of 12 and causing serious physical injury, placing him in a situation that may have caused the minor serious physical injury and or caused torture, cruel confinement or cruel punishment from Feb. 14 through Feb. 28 and for having previously been convicted of a felony.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Eastern Ky. father has self-inflicted gunshot wound, 12-year-old daughter found shot to death

A young eastern Kentucky girl has been found shot to death and her father is hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning at approximately 11:00, deputies responded to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Upon arriving, police found that Stacy Collins had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Highlands Appalachian Regional Hospital.
VAN LEAR, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy