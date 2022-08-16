ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Little Apple Post

Voting underway on two more Kan. school bond proposals

RENO COUNTY — Advance voting is underway for residents in two more Kansas school districts with major bond proposals on the ballot. Ballots went out last week in Hesston USD 460 for a $33.8 million bond proposal. If approved by voters, the money would be used to fund a major expansion at the current high school and move the middle school students to that location. It also calls for a new gymnasium, a new auditorium, major renovations to the current fine arts area and improved infrastructure.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

🎥Legal sport betting begins in Kansas September 1

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1, 2022, and will officially open September 8. Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and operated...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

KDHE: 12 additional COVID death reported since August 10

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,399 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 10 to Wednesday August 17, for a total of 853,538 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 12 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,947. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
Little Apple Post

Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase

Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Car fire destroys 120 acres in southern Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY—A fire in southern Kansas Monday destroyed approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. On Monday afternoon, Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS both sent units to assist with what started as a car fire. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans and carried this fire rapidly across the field and into two neighboring fields, catching two hedge rows on fire.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

