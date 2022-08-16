Read full article on original website
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
Mitch McConnell Gives Downbeat Forecast On GOP Winning Senate
The Senate GOP leader cited "candidate quality" as a factor in whether Republicans can win control in the November election.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
US News and World Report
Biden to Rally With Maryland Democrats in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville. The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.” The newspaper says that's according to an event notice from the Maryland Democratic Party.
US News and World Report
Manchin Dismisses Critics, Embraces 'Hero and Villain' Role
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said he pays no attention to criticism or campaign donations when making decisions about what's best for West Virginia. Sounding somewhat exasperated when asked whether the dramatic bump in campaign contributions he's received from oil and gas interests in recent months influenced his voting, the conservative Democrat said no.
Klain: Cheney defeat means Americans must 'fight for their democracy'
Rep. Liz Cheney was defeated in Tuesday’s GOP primary by Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.
Democrats switched party registration in Wyoming. It couldn’t save Cheney.
From Jan. 1, 2022, to the Aug. 16 primary, there was a 20 percent drop in Democratic voters, while Republican voters jumped 10 percent.
US News and World Report
Latest U.S. Aid Package to Ukraine Includes Surveillance Drones -Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's latest security assistance package for Ukraine includes surveillance drones and for the first time mine-resistant vehicles, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday. Since Russian troops poured over the Ukrainian border in February in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Irked by Interpreter, Translates Own Comments
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, irked by a translator's failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself. Zelenskiy - who prefers to speak Ukrainian in public - acted after the interpreter cut short his remarks...
US News and World Report
Ruling Puts Arizona Voting Access Initiative on Life Support
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona voter initiative that would expand voting access and roll back tightened election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was teetering on the edge of failure Friday after a judge disqualified tens of thousands of signatures backers turned in to qualify it for the November ballot.
US News and World Report
3 Pennsylvania Counties Ordered to Count Mail-In Votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to include undated mail-in ballots in their certified results of the May election. A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.
US News and World Report
Georgia PSC Elections Again Delayed After High Court Ruling
ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia Public Service Commission elections will not occur this November, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday, reversing an earlier appeals court ruling that allowed them to proceed. Instead, the high court reverted to the original decision by a federal judge in Atlanta that postponed the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Disputes Finding That New IRS Funding Would Increase Middle-Class Taxes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As a political messaging war rages over $80 billion in new Internal Revenue Service funding, a U.S. Treasury official is pushing back on an informal estimate that the money could cause Americans earning less than $400,000 to pay as much as $20 billion more in taxes over a decade.
