Presidential Election

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Biden to Rally With Maryland Democrats in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville. The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.” The newspaper says that's according to an event notice from the Maryland Democratic Party.
Manchin Dismisses Critics, Embraces 'Hero and Villain' Role

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said he pays no attention to criticism or campaign donations when making decisions about what's best for West Virginia. Sounding somewhat exasperated when asked whether the dramatic bump in campaign contributions he's received from oil and gas interests in recent months influenced his voting, the conservative Democrat said no.
Latest U.S. Aid Package to Ukraine Includes Surveillance Drones -Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's latest security assistance package for Ukraine includes surveillance drones and for the first time mine-resistant vehicles, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday. Since Russian troops poured over the Ukrainian border in February in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Irked by Interpreter, Translates Own Comments

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, irked by a translator's failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself. Zelenskiy - who prefers to speak Ukrainian in public - acted after the interpreter cut short his remarks...
Ruling Puts Arizona Voting Access Initiative on Life Support

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona voter initiative that would expand voting access and roll back tightened election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was teetering on the edge of failure Friday after a judge disqualified tens of thousands of signatures backers turned in to qualify it for the November ballot.
3 Pennsylvania Counties Ordered to Count Mail-In Votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to include undated mail-in ballots in their certified results of the May election. A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.
Georgia PSC Elections Again Delayed After High Court Ruling

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia Public Service Commission elections will not occur this November, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday, reversing an earlier appeals court ruling that allowed them to proceed. Instead, the high court reverted to the original decision by a federal judge in Atlanta that postponed the...
